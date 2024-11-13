It really is true. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was a thorn in Donald Trump’s side during his first term as the 45th POTUS. And now, McConnell and his globalist neocon collaborators in the U.S. Senate have made sure Trump encounters the same type of resistance in his second term by choosing Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota, as the new Senate Majority Leader.

Thune is a younger version of McConnell, through and through. Thune has never had anything but disdain for Trump.

Here he is in the clip below saying how much he hoped some other Republican would emerge in the primaries to knock off Trump.

Thune has been fully on board with spending hundreds of billions of dollars we don’t have to fund foreign wars and revolutions around the world, from Ukraine to Israel to Syria to Libya to Somalia to Taiwan.

Thune is pretty much on board with unfettered immigration into the U.S., both legal and illegal, and the continued outsourcing of U.S. manufacturing jobs overseas.

McConnell can comfortably retire back home to Kentucky now, knowing he has one of his own proteges running things in the U.S. Senate.

Thune represents the same globalist interests in the military-industrial complex as his predecessor, McConnell. They are America-last in every facet of their governing perspective.

These are the same people who sold out the people to Gates, Fauci and the biopharma industry in 2020-2021; the same ones who let the J6r’s rot in prison for years; the same ones who have sent some $100 billion to Ukraine to fight an unwinnable war against a nuclear superpower; and the same ones who let Iran become a major Middle East power only so it could be pitted against Israel in another big war. Millions are dying and will die in these wars but the Wall Street friends of Thune-McConnell-Chuck Schumer-Lindsey Graham-Nancy Pelosi, et al, will continue to get rich on the blood of others.

It should be painfully obvious by now that the deep state has no fear of Donald Trump.

By choosing Thune to run the Senate they have totally disrespected Trump’s mandate on November 5.

They must laugh at the very concept of the “will of the people.” If they gave two hoots about what voters wanted, they would have chosen Senator Rick Scott of Florida, a Trump loyalist, to run the Senate.

In fact, the globalists in the Washington Uniparty not only don’t fear Trump, they likely wanted Trump to be president for another four years. All the hate they tossed his way was mere posturing. Grandstanding.

You see, the deep state needs Donald Trump.

They need him because he can accomplish some critical policy changes important to the globalist cause that a Democrat president could never get away with.

The deep state’s number one goal right now is to depose Putin, install a puppet government in Russia and steal that country’s vast resources.

In order to achieve that, they know they’ll need to fight and win a World War not only with Russia but with its allies — China, Iran and North Korea. They’re using Ukraine right now as a proxy, hoping to degrade Russia’s army as much as possible before the real war starts a few years down the road. The ultimate plan calls for NATO to engage Russia directly but neither the U.S. nor its NATO allies are ready for that just yet.

With the current state of the American military, that’s impossible.

They need to kick the trannies out and embark on an effective military recruitment campaign. To do that, you need a chest-thumping red-blooded American patriot as president.

Kamala Harris was not going to stir the kind of patriotic fervor needed to entice young men to once again start signing up for the military. She was never a serious candidate. The globalists wanted Trump to win so they threw the weakest possible candidate they could find to run against him.

Donald Trump will be that man who young patriotic Americans want to fight for.

The economy is likely to continue tanking over the next couple of years, which is also good for the military’s recruitment efforts. When young men can’t find jobs, they join the military, especially when they can feel confident that the commander in chief is not a Marxist traitor like Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

So by the time Donald Trump leaves office, he will have restored order, respect and a large number of warm bodies to the U.S. military, three things it sorely lacks right now.

If the economy continues to go south on Trump’s watch, with continued worsening inflation, it’s not hard to imagine Trump caving on his promise to never allow a new digital currency to replace the dollar. In exchange for a promise to rejuvenate the failing U.S. economy and perhaps the writing off of a large chunk of the $45 trillion debt, the central bankers will convince Trump to lauch the new digital dollar.

If that happens, we end up with digital money and a digital ID system, along with a beefed up military ready for World War III. What globalist neocon wouldn’t be proud of that for a four-year record of achievements?

The conservatives and Christians will be happy, too. They’ll get their long-coveted voter ID, not realizing that this voter ID is also tied into the new global digital ID system.

They’ll get a tighter southern border. And a big show will be made in the media about Trump deporting “millions of illegals,” with all the requisite protests and rioting from the triggered left, when in fact it’s nowhere near that many illegals who actually get shipped back to their home countries.

There’s a good chance we will see an end to the federal pushing of the LGBTQI+ insanity. No more confused boys entering girls’ bathrooms. No more tranny boys competing against women in women’s sports.

If this happens, all will be happy in American Christendom and Donald Trump will be hailed in four years as the best president ever by conservative Christians.

But the globalists will also be happy. They will happily make that trade: Trannies and open borders go bye bye in exchange for digital dollars and digital ID for all, along with a now competent military ready to engage in World War III, assuring another generation of elites gets rich off of arms sales and the rebuilding of bombed-out foreign countries.

It’s all in the cards, folks, with the likes of Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in charge of Capitol Hill. Write me in four years and correct me if I’m not mostly correct in my forecast.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

