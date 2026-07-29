Gasoline prices, as I’m sure you’ve noticed, routinely change, sometimes in a matter of hours given the instability of the oil supply as arbitrarily judged by global futures markets.

It’s like every gas station gets a memo at the same time to raise their prices by the same amount.

This is digital pricing as it relates to just-in-time inventory schemes.

But what if digital pricing is invading all of our retail purchases, starting with the nation’s two largest grocery-store chains – Walmart and Kroger?

Get ready, because that’s exactly what is in the works.

Walmart is now capable of setting the price of every one of its tens of thousands of store items to match the highest price a specific customer is willing and able to pay.

Based on its data collection and the ability of its many in-store cameras to read customers’ emotions, Walmart, with the help of AI, knows whether or not a specific customer can afford to purchase any specific item in its storewide system. It uses personal data on each customer culled from various sources and in-store cameras that spy continuously on every shopper. These cameras pick up your facial expressions, note whether you hesitate or pause before putting an item in your cart or back on the shelf; they note how well you are dressed; what kind of car you drive; estimate your net worth, etc. This, combined with your past buying habits, allows Walmart to fix a price tailored specifically to your ability to pay.

Welcome to digital/programmable pricing. It can change in a minute based on how you present yourself to Walmart’s cameras.

Watch below:

This may seem eerily similar to the Chinese Communist Party’s social credit scoring system, which has been in place for the past few years. Walmart and Kroger are preparing to bring this system to America by the end of the year, and many of their competitors are likely to follow suit after they see how well it works to boost profits.

Walmart’s commitment to programmable-digital pricing is a striking example of the risk of public-private partnerships involving AI, and the betrayal of the federal government sharing data with corporations, which can then enforce government policy and prerogatives while parlaying the data into fatter profit margins.

If you have openly criticized the government’s Warp Speed promotion of unregulated AI and data centers, protested the Iran war, or some other government policy, your social credit score may give big-box retailers like Walmart reason to charge you higher prices than their more obedient customers. Get enough strikes against your account and you might be banned from buying anything at all in their stores.

Who benefits from this rigged dystopian setup? Walmart shareholders will definitely like it. Technocrats who need inflation to justify the transformation of America from a constitutional republic to a technocracy, will also cheer it on.

Walmart already has cameras installed in the self-checkout aisles, which scan the facial features of every customer. They are also capable of identifying you by your cellphone each time you go through to checkout. This explains why even people who pay in cash at Walmart sometimes get email communications from the company based on their buying habits.

Similarly, the home-improvement giant Lowe’s recently announced it has installed thousands of Flock cameras in the vicinity of its parking lots, while installing facial-recognition scanning systems inside its stores.

Were you aware that if you have any kind of online footprint, you likely already have a “digital twin” and how that could be useful to the algorithm-based technocratic surveillance state?

All this is set forth by professor Jon Padfield in an interview with Nate Polson of the Canadian Prepper podcast below. He also reveals the key role of the AI data centers being built across America and gives practical steps on how to opt out of the beast system.

The end game here is to rob you of your free will and deny you your humanity as an individual by herding you into various sets and subsets of the population that get scored by the AI algorithms. Based on your score, you get rewarded or punished by the government-corporate public-private partnerships that run the AI-based control grid in the American technocracy.

Remember, wherever you go, eyes are watching. This article only addresses one small component of the beast system, retail businesses. You will bump up against the system in so many other ways, with modern vehicles scooping up your driving data, with the insurance and healthcare system vacuuming up your physical data, with the banking system, you name it. It’s a system based on total information awareness. That’s why you can’t call this beast a Marxist. It’s much bigger than any Marxist system the world has ever seen.

It’s easy to point the finger at China and call them a totalitarian society while ignoring the fact that America is rapidly becoming just the same. China built its control grid largely in partnership with American companies, using American technology, and I believe it’s being used as a testing ground for further implementation here and around the world.

BOTTOM LINE: Everyone will have to make their own decisions on how best to unplug from the system, or whether to unplug at all. Is it time to boycott the big-box retailers who see no problem in sneakily introducing their part of the beast system that will ensnare and enslave millions of people?

Pray for discernment. Never comply. Question everything.

I NEED YOUR SUPPORT: It’s the end of summer and donations are down. If you appreciate my independent reporting and want to see it continue, please consider ugrading to a paid subscription or making a one-time donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. Prefer to send a check? You can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you for your financial support and for sharing these articles, exposing the American deep state and its criminal activities.

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