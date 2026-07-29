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Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
1h

When i saw the digital pricing at Walmart, i walked out. Will not be back.

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
2h

"Coming soon to a big-box store near you: Digital-programmable pricing along with real-time continuous surveillance." "Coming soon"?!? It's already here!

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