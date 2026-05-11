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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
12h

"Commencement speaker booed off stage by college students after saying 'AI is the future,'"—which is music to my ears.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
12h

Probably a bit late, but good for them for voicing their opinions!

I see no good out of what they've put in place with more coming. THIS revolution, which they planned for us is presently taking away jobs, continually changing the landscape of how we shop and dine out , and leaving people feeling isolated. ZERO POSITIVES imho

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