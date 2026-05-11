The younger generation is going to be the one that pushes back against the looming technocracy as they see it for what it is — an anti-human, soul-destroying, get-rich scheme of the billionaire Epstein class to control the world and everybody in it.

I say this as both literally and figuratively true. The billionaire financier and convicted pedophile was extremely active in funding the early days of artificial intelligence at places like MIT and Harvard.

The boomers were MIA for all of this and the Gen Xr’s, generally speaking, also did not do enough to push back. Most naively embraced the tools of their own destruction.

But those coming out of high school and college today are only starting to weigh in and they do not seem all that impressed by a technology whose main benefactors are governments and big corporations that openly brag about replacing employees and steal their human dignity in the process. These are Americans in pursuit of a life outside of video games and drugs, which is the extent of life predicted for most people by World Economic Forum adviser/futurist Yuval Noah Harari under their highly touted “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and great digital reset.

The excerpt and video below is from Futurism.com. Read it and let it soak in. Young college grads are neither impressed nor intimidated by AI. They are at war with it and all of the tech bros promoting it as the next best thing that’s inevitable and we’d better all just accept it. They’re having none of it.

By Maggie Harrison Dupré

Published May 11, 2026 2:20 PM EDT by Futurism.com

This year’s commencement speaker at the University of Central Florida was visibly floored after she extolled AI as the future of industry — to the ire of the school’s graduating students, who ferociously booed and jeered.

The speaker was Florida-based businesswoman Gloria Caulfield, the Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Tavistock Development Company, a real estate firm. In her speech, she triumphantly announced that “we are living in a time of profound change,” and that while “change is exciting, very exciting,” it can also be “daunting.” To illustrate this extremely lukewarm take, Caulfield then declared: “The rise of artificial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution.”

Watch 50-second clip here.

The job-seeking graduates, however, weren’t exactly thrilled with Caulfield’s AI optimism. They launched into an explosive chorus of boos, prompting the speaker — who looked genuinely surprised by their response — to step away from the podium.

“What happened?” the stunned Caulfield asked, before reflecting that she must’ve “struck a chord.”

Given the joyful Industrial Revolution comparison, we’re wondering whether the real estate VP is familiar with the history of the term “Dickensian.”

But the wildest part of the speech happened next, when Caulfield stated that “only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives” — a statement to which the student body responded with loud cheers. (Video showed the students excitedly raising their hands in the air.) Caulfield once again looked surprised, and, cautiously laughing, remarked that AI’s impact on society seems to be a “bipolar” issue among the crowd. Which really doesn’t seem to be an accurate interpretation, given that the crowd was actively cheering the memory of a pre-ChatGPT world.

The speech awkwardly continued as the speaker then noted that “now, AI capabilities are in the palm of our hands,” prompting — you guessed it — more booing.

The 2-minute clip is a painful but illuminating watch. Caulfield is clearly flabbergasted by the students’ response to AI boosterism, a reaction that feels wildly disconnected from the reality of the students with whom she’s attempting to connect.

The job market for new graduates is abysmal. Computer science degrees are increasingly fraught, and companies across industries are working to automate entry-level roles with the very AI tools that Caulfield is onstage celebrating. Polling has also consistently shown that the American public really doesn’t like AI: one March survey showed that Americans are more likely to approve of Immigration and Customs Enforcement than AI.

This anti-AI sentiment appears to be particularly strong among young people, with a recent Gallup poll finding that 48 percent of Zoomers believe that the risks AI poses to the workforce outweigh its potential benefits.

The uncomfortable 2-minute clip quickly went viral, with netizens commenting on how deep the moat between Caulfield’s AI optimism and the graduating students’ AI disdain seemed to be.

“This graduation speech moment is notable, and her amazed shock at having failed to read the room feels instructive,” remarked software engineer Cabel Sasser. “When you’re inside the bubble, you think everybody else is. But everybody isn’t.”

Read the entire article here.

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