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Keri Gustafson Mason's avatar
Keri Gustafson Mason
1d

And NO - this Boomer is not pleased and NOT supporting this crap EVER!!

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Julia's avatar
Julia
1d

I know plenty of Boomers who are upset with the tax money, wars and support of Israel. Just because a bunch of Boomers fell for the ads does not mean all Boomers are!

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