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The government of Israel and its war partners in Washington are well aware of just how unpopular their policies are among Americans under age 55 and are preparing for life after the boomers have mostly departed this Earth.

Polls show 70 percent of Americans oppose Washington’s war with Iran, which has led to skyrocketing fuel prices, a draining of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves, and growing disdain for America abroad.

President Trump recently admitted in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity that the Iran war was launched for the benefit of Israel and America’s Gulf state allies, not taxpaying and gasoline-consuming Americans. The war has already cost American taxpayers $50 billion to $100 billion, depending on whose estimates you wish to accept.

While the dwindling baby boomer generation is perfectly content to watch their tax dollars fly off to the Middle East, the younger generations are getting angry and losing patience with every year that goes by leaving them unable to afford the American dream enjoyed by their parents and grandparents.

Knowing that the makeup of Congress is likely to change dramatically in the years ahead, as more young people start to rebel against the policy of sending roughly $4 billion a year to Israel and using the U.S. military to fight Israel’s wars, the Washington Uniparty has come up with a creative plan to make sure the money keeps flowing and the current pro-war policies continue for decades to come.

The plan is to institutionalize their policies and codify them, removing public debate and any semblance of transparency from the process.

They will do this through the NDAA process, which is defined here. NDAA stands for National Defense Authorization Act and it’s how the U.S. military gets its funding. The annual NDAA bills are thousands of pages long, with the finer details well hidden from public view. Most members of Congress don’t fully read these bills before voting on them.

Work on the 2027 NDAA is already underway, and it contains a new provision to codify U.S. technology transfers to Israel through a “fusion” of the two countries’ militaries.

The newly inserted Section 224 integrates Israel’s IDF and the U.S. Pentagon into virtually a single entity, essentially removing congressional oversight of the military-technology moving between the two countries. If it gets approval, it will give Israel inside access to U.S. military secrets, technology and national security information that no other country receives.

Ben Freeman writes in a June 1 article for Responsible Statecraft:

At a time when the American public is expressing unprecedented levels of distrust in the Israeli government, Congress just proposed tying the U.S. to the Israeli military more than ever before. Buried in the House’s version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) released on Tuesday, is section 224, entitled “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” The provision would arguably do more to intertwine the U.S. military with the Israeli military than the more than $200 billion (inflation adjusted) in military assistance Israel has received from the U.S. since its founding in 1948.

Section 224 calls for shared research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, “and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation,” Freeman writes, adding, “The U.S. and Israel already work together heavily on missile defense, but this provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes ‘network integration’ and ‘data fusion.’ In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data.”

The current procedure for military and technology cooperation involves not only the Pentagon but the U.S. State Department, which provides at least some transparency as to how much military and civilian aid is going to foreign countries. But if Section 224 of the proposed 2027 NDAA gets approved, it will be easier to hide the transfers to Israel, according to analysts who have inspected the language in the bill.

Retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski said in a recent podcast that “There is no other military our nation does this with, not even NATO member countries, not the U.K., not Five Eyes. No one,” adding that this would put Israel “in our system.”

She said this why Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky had to go. “Because in December this will get approved, although Massie will still be there. It will probably get pulled out but then pulled back in in January,” after he’s gone.

Kwiatkowski writes in her June 1, 2026 Substack post:

“The vision is IDF fusion with U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, and the entire DOD intelligence community. This integration is not just between the Pentagon and the IDF, but between the Pentagon and the Israeli government itself. Israel is a security state, a modern Sparta with a far bigger agenda than that of the original Sparta when it signed the 386 B.C treaty of Antalcidas with Persian King Artaxerxes II.” Just as it did in the age of Sparta, this arrangement between the U.S. and Israel will result in more war in the years to come.

Kwiatkowski ends with this dire warning of what will happen under the cover of darkness with no Thomas Massie or Marjorie Taylor Greene to sound alarm bells every time Congress sends another passel of taxpayer-funded technology to Israel:

The rebellions that Section 224 will engender and fuel come from the fifty U.S. states, the people that inhabit them, as well as from inside the Pentagon and around the world. There are far better ways for the U.S. military-industrial complex, and the Zionist state to exist, starting with separately and independently. The Israeli “Pentagon,” the Kirya, has proven unimpressive in defense and utterly pathological in its operations. It is moving out of downtown Tel Aviv and establishing a whole new geography as well. This means new technology, new construction, and lots and lots of shekels in the coming decade – not counting the rising cost of continuous war that Israelis accept as part of their modern ethno-fascism. I say shekels, but I mean dollars. Billions of military and technology dollars are already added to the Israel account every year, processed through the unaudited bowels of the Pentagon. Pressure for audits, and popular disgust in the U.S. for Israel is growing. A reliable Congress may be purchased, but it will become younger, less reliable and even more expensive every year. The only way to fund Israel’s major expenses in the security arena is to re-route this flood of taxpayer dollars underground, out of sight and out of mind. Section 224 of the NDAA will do exactly this. When Netanyahu told his handpicked CBS interviewer on May 10th that “he doesn’t want the aid” he simply meant he didn’t want it scrutinized by American taxpayers. Now you know why Massie and Greene have been removed — they will not be there to stop Section 224 from being added back into the NDAA some dark December night.

Freeman points out that Section 224 provides yet another hidden Israeli influence lever: Jobs for Americans. He writes that Section 224 “would fuse the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors in multiple areas vital to the battlefields of the future, like autonomous systems and cyber. It would also bring extraordinary Israeli influence to the U.S. beyond what it already has through the Israel lobby and its robust network of social media influencers. It would give the Israeli government the opportunity to greatly expand one of the most powerful levers of influence in U.S. politics: jobs in the U.S. By expanding or starting new co-production facilities like it already has in Mississippi and Arkansas, the Israeli government could boast of providing jobs on U.S. soil, thereby securing allies among members of Congress who represent the districts where those jobs lie. The result could well be a U.S. political system even more susceptible to the whims of an Israeli government that seemingly has no qualms about drawing the U.S. into military conflicts in the Middle East.”

BOTTOM LINE: You’re either America first or you’re not. There is no validity in this slogan as long as we have Republicans and Democrats scheming together in backroom deals, looking to find new ways to secretly fund foreign governments and tie our military-industrial complex to that of a foreign entity whose interests do not always align with our own. This proposal exemplifies everything wrong with official Washington and its vile Epstein class of grifters and war profiteers. This is straight-up treason and both parties are equally guilty.

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