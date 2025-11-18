Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald R Keller's avatar
Donald R Keller
11h

Well instead of America first,,,it is evidently Trump making money first

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
10h

President Trump invited terrorist Julani.. WHY NOT? He invited Pfizer CEO Mr. Bourla too..

Where is the difference??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture