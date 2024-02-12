Creepy Super Bowl ad spreads super-sized dose of Pfizer propaganda
Pfizer spent $7 million to reach a captive audience with its mind-controlling message: Trust the merchants of death over your good conscience
Pfizer spent $7 million on a Super Bowl ad, hoping to convince us that the company represents “science” and not billion-dollar vaccine profits.
The ad triggered so much outrage that the comments were turned off for the ad on YouTube, which is owned by Google.
The ad includes images of famous scientists, including Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Coperni…
