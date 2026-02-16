On Monday, Feb. 16, it was reported on X that Palantir was allegedly hacked.

Palantir is the premiere data-collection/data-analysis company for the CIA, FBI, DoD, IRS, and ICE, among other three-letter federal agencies. The company’s AI-powered technology is used, for example, to identify and create a dossier on protesters whether they be on the left or the right. It has also been used to create “kill lists” for Israel’s IDF to use against the Palestinians in Gaza and for the Ukrainian military to use against the Russians.

Palantir was reportedly subjected to a hacker attack, during which top-secret information was allegedly obtained.

EA Daily reports that this information will be allegedly transferred to Russia and China, as announced on X Monday by Kim Schmitz (aka Kim Dotcom), a German-Finnish internet entrepreneur who is also a known player in the global hacker community.

An AI agent was used to gain access to Palantir’s files and here’s what the hackers allegedly found:

· Palantir co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp commit mass surveillance of world leaders and titans of industry on a massive scale.

· They have thousands of hours of transcribed and searchable conversations of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk.

· They have achieved backdoor access to the devices, cars and jets of world leaders and accumulated the biggest archive of blackmail material.

· Palantir is creating nuclear and bioweapon capabilities for Ukraine and is working closely with the CIA to defeat Russia. They believe they are one year away. They plan to achieve this by keeping Russia busy with meaningless peace negotiations.

· Palantir is responsible of the majority of Palestinian deaths in Gaza. They have developed the AI targeting for Israel.

· Palantir is an arm of the CIA and all data from international clients is copied into a CIA spy cloud.

· Palantir has become the most dangerous company in the world. If you work there you have the right to know that this is what Palantir AI is used for, without your knowledge.

· The Palantir data the hackers allegedly gathered will be given to Russia and/or China. I (Kim Dotcom) was chosen as a trusted partner for this publication. I’m not involved in the Palantir hack and I don’t know the hackers. But I do know that the hack happened.

Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel was named in the Epstein files as having email exchanges with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in which Epstein said, “As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds.” You can read more about that in my report from Feb. 2.

It is well known that Epstein was running a global intelligence and blackmail network on behalf of global elites who operate at the highest levels, above that of politicians, heads of state and corporate CEOs.

If what Kim Dotcom is reporting about Palantir is true, it may provide clues as to why Epstein’s honey-pot operation was no longer needed, or at least less needed. Palantir, with its AI-powered technology, can collect dirt on people much more efficiently and on a much wider scale, and no sexual traps are needed. The company simply scoops up people’s private conversations, or at least conversations that they thought were private, in the form of texts, emails, phone conversations, anything that is connected to the internet.

Is it too farfetched to wonder if Palantir has also also figured out a way to access the listening devices being installed in thousands of U.S. cities and towns, which I reported on last week?

In the digital age of the 21st century, one must assume that virtually all human-to-human conversations are accessed by outside entities. And what they do with the data being Hoovered up is not always benign.

