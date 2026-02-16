Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
1h

Too many who know the world is being taken over remain oblivious to who the enemy is. The technocrats. They will control all through their technology. This is so important to remember in the days ahead.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
1h

Maybe we are already in a digital prison and we are just now realizing who the digital prison warden is ???

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture