Deep-state operative and architect of 2014 color revolution in Ukraine resigns as Washington's proxy war against Russia hits new low
Contrary to other analysts, I don't see the US/UK and their NATO vassal states giving up their obsession with Russian regime change. No, they will double down and are more dangerous now than ever.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday the resignation of Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. This is big news.
Nuland is one of the chief architects of the Maidan uprising, a color revolution in Ukraine instigated by the U.S. State Department in cooperation with Western-backed intelligence operatives. They overthrew a duly elect…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Leo’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.