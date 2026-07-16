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Julia's avatar
Julia
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I think Pastors who are concerned President Trump is abandoning Israel should be more concerned about abandoning Jesus, supporting a Country who is killing other Christians twisting Scripture to make an idol out of Israel, abandoning salvation through God and Jesus and being a horrible bible teacher!

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Ted Weiland's avatar
Ted Weiland
4m

FLOCK CAMERAS ARE MORE EVIDENCE OF TODAY'S CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC'S POLICE STATE (impossible under a biblical government) - one of the inevitable eventual consequences of the whirlwind today's America is reaping thanks to the wind sown by the constitutional framers when they spurned the Bible's triune moral law as the law of the land:

"[B]ecause they have ... trespassed against my law ... they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind...." (Hosea 8:1, 7)

Today's America is reaping the inevitable ever-intensifying whirlwind resulting from the wind (the biblically seditious Constitution) sown by the constitutional framers and fanned by today's hoodwinked Christians and patriots who have been bamboozled into believing today's whirlwind can be dissipated by appealing to the wind responsible for spawning the whirlwind.

For evidence that the Constitution is biblically seditious and the wind that's spawned today's whirlwind, see free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective," in which every Article and Amendment is examined by the Bible, at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html

Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."

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