Constitutional attorney and freedom advocate John Whitehead knocks it out of the park with his new article on the unbiquitous AI-powered Flock cameras.

Whitehead writes:

While Americans remain transfixed by the political circus—cheering for their preferred party, jeering at the opposition, obsessing over every manufactured outrage and waiting for the next spectacle—the Surveillance State continues its steady march forward. The government is watching. It watches where you go, whom you meet, where you worship, what medical offices you visit, what political rallies you attend, what protests you join, what books you read, what websites you visit and what causes you support. It watches through your phone, your car, your doorbell, your appliances, your purchases, your social media accounts and the cameras positioned along the roads you travel every day. This is how freedom dies in the digital police state: not always through dramatic declarations of martial law or soldiers stationed on every street corner, but through the gradual construction of a technological dragnet—an electronic concentration camp—so pervasive that privacy becomes impossible and anonymity becomes suspicious.

With more than 100,000 Flock cameras positioned to spy on us in more than 6,000 American cities and towns, time is not on our side. But we’re quickly playing catch up as people are waking up.

This is a subject near and dear to my heart, so I applaud all of those who are joining me in sounding the alarm bells. We must deflock America, or pay the price. The biggest price of all might be living long enough to tell our children and grandchildren we stood by and did nothing as America slipped into a police surveillance state.

But Flock is not the only anti-American company specializing in collecting and selling the personal data of Americans. I’ve written plenty on Palantir and its technocratic premise of entitlement — they believe they are entitled to your personal data and once they have it they will turn it over to the government for profit.

But there’s another company I’d like to focus on today, called Axon.

As Greg Reese points out in his latest mini-documentary, Axon is competing with Flock for a slice of the government surveillance grid now being constructed with computing power supplied by thousands of new AI data centers. Axon is doing business with law enforcement agencies in just about every state. Almost everyone who cares about freedom now seems aware of Flock, what their cameras look like and what they’re capable of doing. Enter the Axon light post. It’s much different. Watch below.

The transition from Flock to Axon is already taking place across America. Within minutes, these AI cameras can plug into the existing sockets of standard streetlight posts, so they are less noticable than the Flock cameras.

Axon makes police body cameras, fleet dashcams and tazers. Now they’re adding the light post tech as an added layer to the surveillance apparatus that will serve as our digital prison.

Perhaps most concerning about Axon is the military connection and potential to expand into that realm under Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2027, which “meshes” the U.S. and Israeli militaries into a single unit as “partners,” stated Benjamin Netanyahu in a recent Fox News interview. Issues of sovereignty were raised and summarily dismissed before you could blink an eye at the end of the interview, a common “limited hangout” tactic used by devious media entities engaging in government psyops.

To watch the key part of the video with Netanyahu saying the quiet part out loud about what Section 219 will accomplish, fast forward to the 5:05 mark. As for the obvious issues of giving away America’s sovereignty to a foreign nation, don’t worry, “we’ll have to work that out later,” they say. Folks, you can’t make this stuff up!

I’ve had some pastors in the evangelical community tell me they are concerned that President Trump is “turning his back on Israel.”

They are horrified at the prospect. I’ve told them to calm down and assured them nothing of the sort is afoot. The two countries are actually closer than ever, and conspiring to become one. I don’t believe it will last but that’s the plan. Trump is all in with the plan and any criticisms he makes of Netanyahu are for show only. Perhaps because it’s Trump who is leading it, the plan is doomed to fail. And when it does, the two countries will likely suffer a bitter divorce.

For those calling the idea of a U.S.-Israel military “merger” a conspiracy theory, all you have to do is listen to Netanyahu’s own words, brought to us loud and clear through American media.

Speaking in the interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said the two countries have hatched a plan that will move them towards a much closer “partnership” in defense technology and intelligence sharing. They already share a lot, but it’s done on an ad hoc basis. The new scheme will codify the fusion and institutionalize it, taking it outside of the political realm so it cannot easily be reversed by any future president. At least that’s the plan. No other U.S. ally enjoys this level of insider information, not even Britain or the NATO countries.

“The time has now arrived for us to move from aid recipient to partner,” Netanyahu said. “We are beginning preparations to align our defense frameworks for the threats of the future.”

The remarks come after the proposed inclusion of Section 219, known as the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, in the 2027 NDAA.

It would appear that the more invasive these tech companies make their products, the more demand they attract from military and police. It has become a literal free for all in using tech to strip Americans of their privacy and their rights.

Listen to wise men like John Whitehead, whose worked in the trenches, fighting for freedom and the Constitution for 50 years. Pay attention to the military applications of today’s technology being developed by the U.S.-Israeli partnership, because they will become the police applications of tomorrow. Police are already clamoring for killer drones and AI-generated lists of Americans they want to watch. It won’t be long. If we let them, they will buy them. If they buy them, they will use them. And, as I recently reported here, this tech is not used just against the bad guys.

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