Trump released this official White House portrait of himself in June 2025. The dead eyes and menacing expression appear all too fitting given his actions since then on the world stage.

We have now entered the final three months of 2026 and the world is in the process of being destabilized by a madman who sees himself as a conquering king.

Gunboat diplomacy 5.0 is in the works and this time it’s a small island off the coast of Florida that sits in Donald Trump’s sights.

He kicked off his insatiable quest for conquering countries with his lightning strike against Venezuela in January. U.S. troops killed approximately 80 Venezuelan security officers and kidnapped the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, along with his wife, whisking them off to an American prison to stand trial, although we’ve heard little to nothing about Maduro or his wife for months.

More than eight months ago, Trump started threatening Greenland with an invasion. On September 22, 2026, on the sidelines of last week’s U.N…