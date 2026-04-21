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JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
8h

Truth or not, it is telling that Trump's reputation is such that it is at least believable by a large segment of the public.

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
8h

"Johnson should have cited his evidence for such a claim. I don’t like it when things are just thrown out there, with no citation." That's not true. He did show to Napolitano that video of General Caine’s coming out of WH and also mentioned that there were big pizza deliveries to WH, indicating long sitting sessions of the entire 'war' crew.

Candace has today even STRANGER news about Trump, anyway something is totally wrong..

Check it out: https://candaceowensfan.substack.com/p/candace-has-exclusive-audio-of-tyler

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