President Donald Trump was said by a former CIA analyst to have requested a nuclear code during a heated exchange in a White House meeting with top national security aides on the night of Saturday, April 18.

The original source of this report, Larry Johnson, appeared on an April 20 podcast hosted by former Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano. You can watch the video below in which Johnson made the claim (fast forward to the 4:35 mark).

Let me start by saying, this is a very serious allegation from a very serious person.

Larry Johnson is not just any podcast schmuck whose claims can be summarily dismissed or ignored.

He’s a former CIA analyst who later served as deputy director of the U.S. State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism from 1989 to 1993.

Two days after the fact, Johnson’s claim is still being talked about and passed around online. When a bombshell story the deep state doesn’t want out goes viral like that, a legacy media outlet can always be counted on to run an article saying it was baseless and false. Nothing to see here, move along.

Enter Newsweek. It posted a nearly 600-word article today, April 21, in which it quoted a “White House spokesperson” saying Johnson’s claim was false. As if any White House spokesperson would corroborate such a story even if it were true. If they had confirmed the story, I can guarantee you they’d have been fired immediately, and then crucified in the media to the extent that they’d never get another job in Washington as long as they lived.

Johnson should have cited his evidence for such a claim. I don’t like it when things are just thrown out there, with no citation. But who knows what types of consequences he faced if he had said anything more specific than what he said in that April 20 podcast.

Interestingly, Newsweek did confirm that a high-level meeting of Trump’s national security team did take place Saturday night at the White House. And the look on General Caine’s face as he exited did appear dire. But exactly what was discussed at the meeting and whether there was an intense moment over whether nukes should be used against Iran, we may never know. Or perhaps we will find out the truth about the April 18 meeting some years after Trump is out of office, or even deceased.

One thing specifically mentioned in the Newsweek article that I disagree with is that the military has no ability to stop a president from giving an order for a nuclear strike. While technically this is true, it’s the military that holds the cards and it’s the military that has to execute the president’s order, so if the military officers believe they are being given an illegal order, they absolutely have the right, and the duty, to disobey.

Remember, we are dealing with a president who just two weeks ago threatened to end an entire civilization, a threat that many took as a reference to nuclear annihilation. This same president’s mental capabilities have been widely called into question in recent days since that statement and other bizarre statements have come from Trump’s mouth and keyboard.

There was also a mainstream media report last week, from the generally pro-Trump Wall Street Journal, that Trump had to be physically removed from the White House situation room during the downed-pilot rescue mission over Iran on Good Friday. He “screamed at aides for hours” and was then “kept out of the room” while his team was given minute-by-minute updates, according to the WSJ report.

Does this sound like a man who would hesitate to order a civilization-ending nuclear attack on a country and people that have frustrated his efforts to conquer them at every turn?

Again, I’m not saying this controversy happened. I wasn’t there. And the source of the story did not give verifiable details. All I am suggesting is that Newsweek is not a reliable source to investigate the validity of Johnson’s statement.

But this much I do know: Larry Johnson is not known for spewing lies or outright fabrications. I’ve been watching him for years in interviews with Napolitano and others and found him to be an extremely reliable and credible source.

If it comes down to his word against some anonymous White House staffer, it’s no contest as to who I would believe.

And the fact that a major legacy (read lapdog) media outlet like Newsweek had to run cover for the deep state to “debunk” this story tells me it is more than likely true.

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