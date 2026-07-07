Have you ever considered that there might be more to Donald Trump than what’s been reported in the establishment media?

What if the missing component has been hiding in plain sight for years? What if perhaps it’s just too bizarre to discuss in polite company, so nobody talks about it?

You can read of many explanations for why Trump’s administration has been so chaotic and unpredictable, but none of them have really held up to critical analysis.

He gets bad advice from his advisers, we’re often told.

Or, he’s a businessman who exudes that “New York attitude” mixed with his love of “winning” and the “art of the deal,” which results in unconventional tactics.

Or, he’s a master chess player who is 10 moves ahead of the rest of us.

Perhaps there is some truth in some of these arguments, but none of them strike me as fully explaining what is extremely irrational behavior. I’m talking about the constant boasting, the contradictions, the constant need for praise, the bizarre late-night rantings for and against various world leaders. Sometimes the same person can be canonized and demonized in a span of 24 hours or less. Then you have the blatantly false assessments of his military operations, saying Iran’s military capability has been “obliterated,” or “totally wiped out,” only to acknowledge a few days or weeks later that they have attacked a ship or shot down a plane. No other leader could get away with such outlandish behavior, but Trump continues on unscathed. Those in his party seem genuinely terrified of crossing him.

Then there’s Trump’s habit of comparing himself to royalty, and even to Jesus Christ, in images and memes he posts online. Below is just one example. This is not normal behavior for a president or world leader, and I think even his supporters would admit that much.

If you dig deep enough, there is evidence to suggest that Trump is being influenced by, for lack of a better term, non-traditional sources. It’s my opinion, based on research I’ve conducted, that there is a high probability that President Trump is, knowingly or unknowingly, drawing inspiration from sources beyond the physical realm. He appears to be on a mission to project himself as larger than life, with access to powers beyond what’s available in the natural world.

Marina Abramovic, known for her grotesque artwork and occultic practices, said on camera in a video posted to YouTube in September 2021 that Trump “is the magician who wakes us up.”

Abramovic conducts controversial Spirit Cooking dinners and blood-smeared rituals and yet somehow she is embraced as an icon of the American art establishment, with her work on display in prestigious venues such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

She’s not your typical Trump supporter. But listen to what she says about him in the 1-minute clip below.

Abramovic said she consulted with a Shaman who told her:

“The best thing that could happen right now is that Trump could be president. I said how is this possible? He said, yes, because he’s so irrational, he is so crazy, that he actually created an awakening, that we finally wake up, because before would be another guy and another guy and everything is similar, but he is so different from anything else, so actually, he is the magician who wakes us up.”

She was even more clear in another statement, calling Trump “a magician of the highest order.” See video below:

Abramovic said:

“Trump is the best thing that happened ever for us. He is a magician of the highest order. And he is there, in his irrational mind, to create confusion in order that the human being can find new order. And you know, it’s not so stupid, thinking about this in that way. It’s completely turning things upside down.”

Some may dismiss Abramovic’s comments as the rantings of a deranged lunatic. But not so fast. I believe she is giving us clues from the dark side as to what is going on. And nothing she said contradicts the age-old Illuminati belief that “out of chaos” comes “order.”

Her statement about Trump being a welcomed agent of chaos, capable of creating what’s known in New Age circles as “chaos magic,” is right in line with current establishment thinking among globalist power elites.

At the World Government Summit in 2023, the eminent Professor Arturo Bris from the IMD World Competitiveness Center argued that a “shock” was needed to shift global society away from the current “world order” and into the new.

He said the “transformation” of the world order “cannot be gradual.”

Bris told attendees that elites and world leaders need to address how to use a “shock” so the world can “go through this transformation.” He elaborated as follows:

“How is this transition going to happen? …But to me, the big question is how we are going to go through this transformation. It cannot be gradual. It has to be, has to be, driven by a certain shock that will happen.”

That shock turned out to be Donald Trump. He is shaking things up, turning them “upside down,” as the occultic medium Marina Abramovic suggested. In that sense, he is the magician the New Agers have been waiting for to arrive on the global scene. He is a transformative player. And like any good magician, he is adept at getting his audience to look at his right hand while the left hand is making mischief.

Trump is setting the stage and building the technocratic infrastructure for an even more evil leader who will likely ascend after he is dead and buried.

The infrastructure consists of 6G wireless technology, thousands of AI data centers, Flock cameras, and new laws that allow for never-before-seen centralized government powers.

The charter of Trump’s newly created International Board of Peace talks about finding solutions for nations and regions ravaged by crises, chaos and instability. The board sets itself up as the fixer, sending its “International Stabilization Force” into war-ravaged places like Gaza and Lebanon. A government tears it down in a fit of chaotic violence, and in steps Trump’s Board of Peace to build it back in accordance with the finest, most efficient technocratic standards. That was the plan for Iran, as well, although that country has proven more difficult to tear down. But if I had to guess, I would say that’s still going to happen.

Trump’s job as president is to cause as much chaos and instability as possible, thereby creating the pretext for his Board of Peace to enter into the fray and offer up techno-fascist solutions resulting in the expansion of the global techno-feudal surveillance network under the control of a Luciferian beast system. This explains the need for so many thousands of new AI data centers.

The plan is to redevelop the world in a totally new way based on 24/7 surveillance in real time, biometric digital IDs for everyone on the planet, and digital/programmable money that is 100 percent trackable. If the magician is successful in lulling us into an intellectual and spiritual coma, as per his assignment, then we will wake up, far too late and still too drowsy, to notice that we have become digital slaves to a nameless, faceless but all-powerful centralized system.

Trump uses his ability to entertain and create spectacles through memes, symbols, slogans, events and meaningless conjured-up stories, to keep the masses distracted, focusing on the theatrical show rather than their own miserable condition, which is mirrored by an equally miserable state of the nation.

Worried about high gas prices and soaring food prices? Trump says that’s fake news; we live in the “hottest country in the world” with the best economy and the biggest baddest military, bar none. He mixes in military prowess with sport, staging FFA fights on the White House lawn, placing images of his face on endless edifaces, on money, on passports, rebranding everything everywhere, while managing to get the media to focus on stories that have zero relevance to daily life in America, like the state of a reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

The only answer to the fake reality conjured up by modern magicians, the only thing capable of jolting us out of the matrix, is to tune in once again to that still small voice of Jesus, calling us away from worldly pursuits, to aim higher for the wisdom He provides in the Gospels, one of loving our neighbor and attaining true redemption by acknowledging our own inability to save ourselves. We must all lean into Him and pray for His mercy and discernment, lest we fall for the divinations of the globalists’ latest magical trickster. If not this one, then surely the next one, will get us.

There is much more to say on this topic of occultic connections to power elites, so let me know in the comments if you would like to see more articles, as I have barely scratched the surface here.

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