Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
11h

Someone sent me those comments by Abramovic, and I say it checks out because there are too many "coincidences."

For starters, that picture Trump posted of himself is actually the same outfit in 'The Magician' tarot card.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/donald-trump-jr-marries-bettina-anderson

https://www.reddit.com/r/occult/comments/5exuat/tarot_spread_on_the_newest_cover_of_the_economist/

"MAGA" is the highest rank in the church of Satan.

https://churchofsatan.com/hierarchy/

Then in 2015 when he first campaigned, during an interview he showed an award next to his desk in his NY office that was of the Tree of Life, which is only given to a very select few. The Tree of Life is from Kabbalah and Theosophy, absolutely and unquestionable of the occult, black magic and sorcery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGCJaHAYTbI

Trump is indeed the master magician who pulled a spell on the masses. He is not ignorant.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
Lori's avatar
Lori
10h

Very good article! I have felt for some time now president Trump was placed where he is to pave the way for the antichrist. Yes please, more articles like these!

Reply
Share
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture