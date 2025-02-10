At a time when the cost of meat and eggs is skyrocketing, Bill Gates is working behind the scenes on a plan that would fill in the gaps with so-called affordable protein. Yes, he wants us to eat bugs and other questionable sources of protein.

But you won’t believe who he is partnered with in this diabolical venture.

It’s no coincidence that eggs are getting hard to come by, with grocery store shelves often bare, and hefty price tags on those eggs that are available. The government has culled the egg-laying hens by astonomical numbers. Over the last two years alone, nearly 75 million egg-layers have been slaughtered. Often, just one bird with the sniffles will result in hundreds of poultry being euthanized.

At the same time, beef cow herds are at their lowest levels in America since 1962.

We will soon start to see the desired outcome of the war on eggs and meat.

Disswire.com reports that Bill Gates is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to integrate genetically modified insects into the food supply, potentially as a step toward reducing traditional meat consumption.

Below is an excerpt from the article:

Crickets and grasshoppers are already making their way into the American diet in various forms, including protein bars, shakes, and even restaurant menus. They are also promoted as sustainable options for pet food and animal feed. Lax regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have allowed such products to bypass rigorous safety testing. Many insect-based foods fall under the “Generally Regarded as Safe” (GRAS) category, enabling manufacturers to introduce them to the market with minimal oversight. Dr. Meryl Nass, founder of Door to Freedom, expressed concerns to The Defender: “How long will it take before we learn whether these foods are safe? It could take generations,” she said. In 2012, the Gates Foundation’s Grand Challenges Explorations program funded All Things Bugs, a project aimed at addressing malnutrition in famine-stricken regions through insect-based foods. Since then, the project has evolved to include the development of genetically modified insects, with additional support from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The company has openly stated its use of technologies like CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to create insects as a new “bioresource.” DARPA, the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is a key partner in this initiative. Claire Robinson, managing editor of GMWatch, emphasized the importance of rigorous testing for genetically modified organisms (GMOs), including insects: “They must be subjected to a pre-marketing risk assessment for health and the environment, including testing for pathogens, allergens, and toxins. Clear labeling for consumers is also essential.” Bill Gates has been vocal about his investments in alternative proteins, aligning with his vision of a more “sustainable food system.” Last year, Gates announced his investment in Savor, a company producing butter from air and water. Additionally, the Gates Foundation awarded $4.76 million to Nature’s Fynd in 2022, a startup that develops fungi-based proteins. The U.S. government has also joined the insects-as-food movement through initiatives like the National Science Foundation’s Center for Environmental Sustainability through Insect Farming (CEIF).

Indeed, the introduction of genetically modified insects, fungi and other slop being inserted into our food without our consent highlights the contempt these globalist predators have for we the people.

And don’t fall into the trap of thinking Bill Gates is the only powerful individual involved in preparing the world to accept lab-grown, insect-based and plant-based fake meat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is another official with plans to deceive the world into thinking this garbage is healthy for human consumption.

Watch, in the video clip below, Netanyahu visiting an Israeli factory last year that makes 3D-cultivated fish.

The Times of Israel reported as far back as August 2023, that Netanyahu met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in Jerusalem to promote Israeli lab-grown “meat.”

“The two discussed the unlimited possibilities for cooperation between New York City and the State of Israel in the fields of technology, innovation and tourism,” Netanyahu’s office said at the time.

“You are a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu told Adams, according to the Israeli readout. “You live in a city that is the intellectual, cultural and financial center of the world, and we are another center of sorts.”

After their meeting, the pair attended an exhibit from Aleph Farms, taste-testing lab-grown meat and other alternative proteins being developed by the Israeli company.

Jewish Business News reported in January 2024, Israel became the first nation to allow marketing of cultured meat, giving the greenlight to Aleph Farms’ so-called “steaks.”

Just as Netanyahu opened up his country in 2021 as a laboratory for Pfizer’s toxic Covid jab, he is doing the same now for the fake-food industry.

The same reckless policies are coming to the United States under the deregulation policies of President Trump. We will need to be on our guard, and reading labels very carefully, to avoid this poison while praying for God’s continued provision during lean times.

