Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe's avatar
Roscoe
2d

In 1992 and 1996 the GOP could have picked Pat Buchanan. In 2008 and 2012 it could have picked Ron Paul. But the GOP always chooses Barabas.

Reply
Share
Brian's avatar
Brian
2d

We have been collapsing on Purpose since 1913 and moved into overdrive in 1963

it is all planned ask yourself this why after WW2 would they want China to be on the 5 Permanent members of the United Nations Security Council what did China do to help win in WW2 nothing so Why was Roosevelt so set to put them in that position because where we are now was all thought out and planned a long time ago our Nation is too crooked to the point it cannot be fixed by man

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture