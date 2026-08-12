I’ve always admired and respected Ron Paul. If Americans had listened to him when he served in Congress in the 1980s, then again from 1997 through 2013, and had they voted for him when he ran for president, we would likely not be $40 trillion in debt today and bogged down in forever wars in the Middle East. Our economy would not be teetering on collapse. The dollar would be strong. Freedom would not be on the ropes. Technocracy would be on the outside looking in.

Dr. Paul will turn 91 next week, on August 20, but is still as sharp as ever. And still using his voice to speak out for freedom and true American values, not the values of the corrupt Epstein class of neocon warmongers which has hijacked our government.

Dr. Paul spoke out today on the latest post from our president.

In a post August 12 to his social media, President Trump declared that the U.S. controls the Strait of Hormuz and “I think we will keep it.” This despite the fact that Iran says it controls the strait and has bombed several tankers in recent days that tried to navigate it without going through Iran’s preferred route and paying a toll to the Islamic Republic. Remember, this key waterway was open and traversable free of charge to all nations before Trump launched his war against Iran on February 28.

Trump repeated his previous claims that Iran has been totally defeated, having “no navy” and “no air force,” ending his post with “Praise be to Allah.”

Is this just another in a series of bombastic proclamations on the part of a delusional president who believes his own lies (and is possibly suffering from dementia), or is he positioning himself to walk away and declare victory in hopes that he can con half the country into believing his fantasies about winning this war? I hope it’s the latter but if I was a betting man I’d say this war isn’t over.

The Ron Paul Liberty Report released an August 12 podcast that calls Trump on the carpet for his on-again, off-again war and threat-based foreign policy that’s just getting old. Frankly, it’s embarrassing.

Trump says he wants peace, but he wouldn’t know how to negotiate with a rival sovereign nation if it hit him in the face. Trump’s idea of diplomacy is holding a gun to the other side’s head and telling them to sign on the dotted line to his terms or he will bomb them “into the stone ages.”

Dr. Ron Paul, unlike Trump, understands the concept of national sovereignty and that it takes two sides doing the hard work of negotiating in good faith to resolve conflicts peacefully and avoid war. It’s even harder to end a war that’s already started. That typically only happens after one side has clearly defeated the other, not faught to a stalemate like the U.S. and Iran have done. Dr. Paul also understands the devastating pitfalls of empire and trying to be the world’s policeman. Listen below.

Dr. Paul nailed it when he said Trump’s bombastic comments “have nothing to do with victory.” He’s either pausing the war to rebuild munitions stockpiles or he’s positioning himself to walk away and bombard us with propaganda selling his retreat as a win.

Then at the 13-minute mark the video addresses the U.S.’s dwindling petroleum reserves, signaling an economic catastrophe if Trump doesn’t end this war soon. Dr. Paul makes the salient point that the Iranians are better prepared to endure economic hardship than Americans are. We’ve become soft. Trump is playing a game of economic Russian roulette that could easily backfire on the U.S.

Finally, the podcast addresses the enormous expense of serving as the world’s policeman. Trump’s latest battleship, to cost $23 billion, will be outdated and obsolete by the time it hits the water. A $23 billion American destroyer will be an inviting target for submarines, cheap drones, and hypersonic weapons.

An August 11 article in Responsible Statecraft concluded the $23 billion is a waste of taxpayer dollars, stating:

“The current National Security Strategy released in November 2025 calls for the United States to concentrate on defending the Western Hemisphere. Building the largest surface combatant ship since World War II, armed with conventional, hypersonic, and nuclear-tipped missiles, is hardly necessary to defend the seas close to home. Such a ship is designed specifically to project military power around the globe. The battleship plan provides more evidence that the national security establishment will do precisely what it wants to do, no matter what defense strategy the government adopts.”

Happy Birthday, Dr. Ron Paul. Too bad America rejected you and went for warmongering grifters like the Clintons, Bushes, Obama-Bidens and Trumps, instead of a true statesman and patriotic American.

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