The hypocritical and utter fraudulent nature of U.S. foreign policy is again on full display as the U.S. State Department under Secretary of State Marco Rubio is posturing to lift all remaining economic sanctions on Syria’s new Islamist government and remove it from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

This proves once again that the U.S. penchant for punishing countries economically has absolutely nothing to do with terrorism or tyranny in those countries and everything to do with money and hegemony.

The new regime in Damascus is headed by former al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed al-Sharaa, who President Trump entertained at the White House earlier this year and called a “young attractive guy” who is “pretty amazing.”

Al-Sharaa’s hardline Sunni Islamist government, which took over Syria in a U.S./Israeli-supported coup in December 2024 following years of civil war, has killed hundreds of Christians, Druze and Alawite Shia Muslims.

According to a March 31, 2026 report by the Gatestone Institute:

Following al-Sharaa’s December 2024 seizure of power in Syria, persecution of religious minorities, including Christians, Druze and Alawites, has skyrocketed as the country undergoes a process of radical Islamization.

So, what changed so significantly that the Syrian regime is suddenly in the good graces of Washington and no longer considered a terrorist nation?

Well, for one thing the new Syrian regime is seen as less of a threat to Israel, but the clincher is that he’s also agreed to stop buying oil from Russia. In short, the Syrian regime has agreed to join the Western, dollar-dominated financial system.

Reuters reports:

Damascus has agreed to drastically reduce imports of Russian oil as part of its ongoing discussions with the United States on lifting the last major ​sanctions designation on Syria, three sources familiar with the conversations told Reuters. Such a reduction would represent a major shift in energy policy in Syria, which has become heavily reliant on Russian ‌oil despite a political pivot to the West, and raises the question of how Syria would plug the hole left behind. It would also be a new way for the U.S. to exert pressure on Russia’s economic sway in the country, experts say. In recent months, senior Syrian officials have told the U.S. they are willing to reduce Russian oil imports as they discussed Washington removing Syria from a decades-old list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to a Syrian source with direct knowledge ​of the conversations, a U.S. official and another source briefed on the matter.

So there you have it. Slapping the “terrorism” label on foreign countries and punishing them with crippling economic sanctions has absolutely nothing to do with actual terrorism. It’s all about playing ball with the U.S. agenda to deliver a black eye to Russia and send more profits to Western corporations.

All the “former” al-Qaida head-chopper had to do was change his name from Muhammad al-Julani to Ahmed al-Sharaa, change from his Islamic garb into a nicely tailored Western suit, and agree to purchase his oil from Western-approved sources and he’s good to go. No more “terrorist” label. Suddenly he’s invited to White House dinners and becomes the first Syrian president to address the United Nations in 60 years. His country is also qualified now for loans through the International Monetary Fund, Word Bank, and other Western financial conduits.

Much the same dynamic is at play right now in Iran. The Shia Islamic regime in Tehran are nothing I’d want to live under, but does it live up to its reputation as the “world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism?” This mantra has been repeated about Iran for decades by Western governments and their propaganda mouthpieces in both the conservative and mainstream media. Of course they never offer any numerical proof of such charges because if they did it would become obvious that the U.S. government has killed far more civilians and assassinated more heads of state over the last 75-80 years than has Iran. That doesn’t mean Iran’s government is good (is any government truly good?), but it’s not the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, not by a long shot. The real crime committed by the regime in Tehran is the same crime that was committed by Bashur al-Assad in Syria before he was overthrown, and Saddam Hussein in Iraq before he was overthrown, and Moamar Qaddafi in Libya before he was overthrown. They all wanted to sell their oil and resources to countries not approved by the U.S. in non-dollar currencies, which are not as easy to control or profit from by Big Oil and the central banking cartel.

And, in every one of the above countries, a largely secular strongman was overthrown, replaced with a more hardline Muslim regime, then it becomes open season on Christians and other religious minorities. Washington’s hands are soaked in the blood of the martyrs.

Washington is running the same operation now in Iran: Years of crippling economic sanctions, followed by relentless bombing raids, the goal of which is to destabilize the country and hope it devolves into civil war, then break it up into smaller countries and steal its resources. Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s a familiar model used by the same globalist neocons who have dominated U.S. foreign policy since the 1950s.

They also have the majority of Americans mind-controlled to the point of being numb to the wars, and ignorant of the real purpose for the wars. Americans are typically uninterested in foreign policy as long as their boys aren’t drafted to fight Washington’s wars and as long as the wars stay far away from American soil. These are factors that could soon change now that Trump is in over his head in Iran. Notice how Trump campaigned on reining in federal spending and ending the forever wars, yet as soon as he got in office, he started new wars in Venezuela and Iran and kept others going in Ukraine and Somalia.

But I believe this bloody U.S. game of fomenting endless wars and revolutions, violating other countries’ sovereignty and stealing their resources, all under the guise of “spreading freedom and democracy,” is coming to an end. Russia is close to finishing off Ukraine, having recently cut off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, rendering it effectively landlocked and preventing it from getting supplies or exporting its grain via the port at Odessa. It’s only a matter of time now before the Ukrainian terror regime being propped up by the international criminal syndicate known as NATO is defeated.

At the same time, the U.S. appears on the verge of a humiliating defeat in Iran. If that happens, the U.S. will be permanently kicked out of the Middle East and what’s left of its reputation as a global superpower will be shattered. The long-feared American military juggernaut has been exposed as a paper tiger that is unprepared to fight and win in modern warfare.

Unfortunately, the fall of an empire is going to send major economic shockwaves throughout the world.

Washington’s war on Russia’s and Iran’s oil production and the resulting closure of key waterways preventing other Persian Gulf countries from exporting their oil and fertilizer is going to result in a global depression, famine and massive depopulation over the next three years.

All of this is happening on Trump’s watch. That’s why I call him The Destroyer. He was selected by the globalist power elites to finish the job started by Obama and Biden to destroy America as a global power.

America’s decline might have happened gradually and with less pain as the world shifted to a multipolar economic system. But under Trump, the process is being sped up by reckless overseas actions in the Middle East, fighting an unwinnable war against Iran and funding another unwinnable war against Russia and generally serving as an agent of global chaos.

Now is the time to get prepared as best you can for the coming calamity. If you are struggling under mounds of credit card debt, it may be too late to focus on getting that paid off. Instead, focus on buying some storable food, water, gasoline if you have a place to store it, and a means of self-defense. Learn new skills like gardening and how to repair old things instead of buying new ones.

I would also suggest that you get books. Physical, classic books, both fiction and non-fiction, history books, bibles and spiritual books. Because one day they won’t be available and you might find yourself cut off from the Internet. It’s been reported recently by multiple news outlets that the major AI companies are buying up rare books, scanning them into digital format and destroying them. We really are living in a time foretold by George Orwell in his 1948 classic novel 1984, where inconvenient news, facts and history gets flushed down the memory hole. And anyone who publicly opposes the government’s wars, censorship, corruption and lies gets pronounced guilty of thought crime and disappeared.

Stay strong. Never comply. Question everything.

NOTE: If you appreciate my independent reporting and want to see it continue, please consider ugrading to a paid subscription or making a one-time donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. Prefer to send a check? You can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you for your financial support and for sharing these articles, exposing the American deep state and its criminal activities.

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