Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia's avatar
Julia
12h

I could not agree more with you Leo. I don't know how one could expect to be successful if you are this duplicitous! I think the Pastor's share some responsibility for the people not understanding what is going on. If they would stick to simple bible teaching instead of the prosperity teaching it would be alot different. Of course the people have a responsibility to know the truth.

I would ask do you know the books that are being purchased, scanned and discarded? A list of titles would be great if someone wanted to purchase. There is a book I have wanted to purchase by David Werner, Where there is no Doctor: A Village Health Care Handbook. There is also, Where there is no Dentist. I know they are available on Amazon.

I hope everyone prepares as much as possible for our coming circumstances. Trust God for the rest as He is a faithful Father.

Reply
Share
LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
8h

I find the fact that Ahmed al-Sharaa, the "former" Al Qaeda/ISIS member was invited to the White House and the UN in New York, just a few miles from the collapse of the Twin Towers to be beyond despicable. The fact that he was welcomed by our country and world leaders is unspeakable.

If his embrace does not open your eyes to the fraud perpetrated on we the people or the propaganda of the "war on Terror" there is no hope your ability to discern truth from lies.

We as American citizens are fed a steady stream of propaganda bullshit every day. Sadly, there are too many people who like to wallow in the bullshit.

But do not worry, the "terrorist regime" of Iran is about to accept a new deal for the 30th or so time. All the while Central Command is reaching out its member of the military to offer ideas on how to "decapitate" Iran. Apparently TPTB in charge have run out of ideas.

One really cannot make any of this shit up.

This nation is on its last leg.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Leo Hohmann
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture