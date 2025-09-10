Leo’s Newsletter

Accidental Exile
17h

What people don't understand is that banks & corporations own politicians. The CIA is their mafia. The politicians say what you want to hear. Right or left. And then use it to keep the grift going through wars, civil wars, and general unrest. They don't care about rule of law. They care about getting more control, through every resource on earth and beyond, probably. It's a black hole of evil. Never believe what politicians say. The only good ones die at the hands of the Intelligence Mafia.

Janet Webb
17h

Leo, I appreciate your journalism and speaking the truth about Trump. I too voted for Trump but as soon as he was inaugurated, suddenly every big tech mogul was right behind Trump. That was a red flag for me. He is allowing Palantir full access to America. The beast system is being created. I am happy to support you with a paid subscription. Those unsubscribing to your substack because they don't want to hear anything negative about Trump need to take their blinders off. Jesus Christ is our leader and Savior, not man.

