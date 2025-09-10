NOTE: If you appreciate these updates, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. By purchasing a paid subscription, you are letting me know you value real independent reporting and analysis on issues that matter — war and peace, the surveillance state, etc. Some in my audience have canceled their subscriptions because they cannot handle any criticism of President Trump. I need those who appreciate honest and factual reporting to make up the difference. If you can afford $7 a month or $80 a year, please stand in the gap for me. Thank you and God bless.

We are eight months into the Trump administration so I thought it would be a good time for a few observations.

I did vote for Trump and, like many, I’m suffering buyer’s remorse.

I’ll start off by saying the alternative was a nonstarter. Kamala Harris was not a serious candidate, and I believe the globalists threw her against Trump as part of their master plan to make sure Trump got a second term in office. I would not be a bit surprised if the power elites in this country have at least a 12-year hidden plan where they have their people already selected. That means they already have the next president and likely the one after that in their sights.

When we voted for Trump we voted for a secure border, an end to the foreign wars and Washington’s constant agitation and bullying of other sovereign nations. All of which is causing great instability around the world and prepping it for World War III. We wanted Trump to concentrate on bringing back the American economy, bringing home most of our overseas troops, lowering the debt and the cost of living.

Let’s look at what we have actually gotten eight months in from an administration that promised to do a lot, “and very quickly,” as Trump likes to say.

On the growing surveillance state

I’ll admit, dismantling the police state/surveillance state was never something Trump seriously campaigned on, but he did make enough vague references about cleaning house in the FBI, ATF and IRS to give people the impression that he wanted to downsize the federal footprint. In reality, Trump has always had an obsession with the military and law and order so we should have seen his expansion of the police state and the whole federal apparatus as a given.

When the government farms a data-collection program out to a private entity like Palantir, to be activated in running all levels of government, including the new Department of War…. then sends the Department of War into our cities…well, Houston, we have a problem. No one is safe. They know all. They see all. They hear all. Who’s watching the watchers? When’s the last time you heard Trump make any sort of reverent comment about the Constitution or the constitutional rights of all Americans? I’ve noticed an eerie silence in that area and when combined with his actions, it looks like martial law could be in our future with the most constitutionally questionable surveillance tactics farmed out to Big Tech. I don’t believe anyone voted for that.

On the border

This is the one area where I give Trump a passing grade. He has delivered fairly well on the border situation, but even here, there’s more talk than action. The number of illegals coming across the border has slowed to a trickle, but the numbers of illegals actually being deported doesn’t line up with the rhetoric.

Trump announced he’s approved 600,000 visas for Chinese students. I don’t believe we voted for that.

And what happened to those 100,000 Chinese men of military age that we were told slipped across the border during Biden’s term? Have they been rounded up? Is there any effort ongoing to find them? Crickets from the administration.

Jacob Thompson at The Winepress notes that:

“Per a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Newsweek reports that since President Trump took office on January 20th, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had deported 145,419 illegal immigrants from its detention centers, peaking in June with a total of 27,970. This number includes self-departures.”

However, Disclose.tv noted that at the current pace, the Trump administration will deport 1.1 million illegals over four years.

Thompson writes:

“Interestingly enough, government data shows President Barack Obama deported more illegals than Trump did during his first term, and even President Joe Biden was executing similar numbers to Trump, save for 2021 and 2022. Based on the current trajectory from the currently reported data, per the most recent FOIA, Trump 2.0 is set to deport even fewer annually than the first time.”

According to Jessica Vaughn at Center for Immigration Studies, under Trump, ICE has removed nearly double the number of aliens with criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, which will result in safer communities across the country. So that’s positive, but the bit about “mass deportations” so far hasn’t materialized.

Inflation and the rising overall cost of living

Next up, let’s look at the economy. Where is this new Golden Age of peace and prosperity that Trump speaks of?

We are eight months in and all I see is growing economic misery. The cost of almost everything is up, but the real killers are food prices, the soaring costs of insurance for homeowners and car owners, car parts and car repairs, and rapidly rising local property taxes, to the point of forcing people out of their homes.

Hiring was moribund under Biden and I don’t think anyone can make the argument that job opportunities have increased since Trump took over. Amazon just announced that it plans to replace almost all of its workers with AI by the year 2030. Is that what the new “Golden Age” will look like?

I voted for a lower cost of living. What did we get? Trump’s Stargate project aims to blanket America with massive AI data centers. Electricity costs are already soaring, and they’ve just gotten started. Trump wants thousands of these power-hogging data centers. Some analysts predict they could cause electricity rates to double or even triple over the next three to five years, as the data centers soak up more and more of the available electric power capacity. The same goes for water rates.

I also voted for lower gas prices. By low, I mean at or below $2 a gallon. I’d settle for $2.25. Where are they? Trump promised to slash energy prices in half. He pounded the slogan, “drill baby drill.” Eight months have passed. Are we drilling? And if so, why haven’t prices come down? Because they aren’t drilling, that’s why. It was all a smokescreen and voters lapped it up.

Oil and gas producers worldwide are bracing for a prolonged downturn, with job losses and investment cuts spreading through the industry, according to a new report from the Financial Times.

ConocoPhillips, Chevron, and BP have all announced large-scale layoffs, while others are shelving or selling projects to conserve cash.

Kirk Edwards of Latigo Petroleum told the Financial Times:

“This isn’t just a Conoco problem. It’s a flashing red warning light for the entire US oil and gas industry.”

Trump also said there would be no CBDC in our future. Yet, he gave us one by another name. It’s called Stablecoin. It will replace the faltering U.S. paper dollar when it finally collapses. That’s a whole other article.

Endless War in Ukraine and Middle East

To get our minds off of the imploding economy, Trump seems to enjoy engaging in threats of war against various sovereign nations, and against various mayors of cities he doesn’t like.

The self-described “Peace President” has become the War President. He even changed the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, admitting that he’s enamored with the idea of initiating offensive wars against countries or leaders he doesn’t like.

He’s also putting troops from the War Department on the streets of U.S. cities, starting with Chicago. I didn’t vote for that. Let’s be honest. As much as we don’t like Democrats, this is a dangerous provocation that could lead to civil war. My guess is it’s more rhetoric than actual policy, but why inflame the already gaping divisions in American society, unless the goal truly is civil distress, chaos, confusion and ultimately civil war?

Trump has ordered Putin to stop fighting Ukraine while continuing to send weapons to Putin’s enemy, Ukraine.

Is Trump, or any U.S. president, in a position to dictate the terms of a peace deal to nuclear-armed Russia? I don’t think so. Attempting to do so will at some point backfire on Trump and America. Now there’s talk that Trump wants to force the EU into joining his secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, namely China and India, and that Trump wants to see European troops deployed in Ukraine to enforce his proposed peace deal. He’s playing with fire here (as in Russian firepower).

Amid all his demands for other countries to stop fighting each other, there’s one country he tells to keep fighting. That’s Israel, which looks like it has a blank check to attack anywhere in the Middle East anytime it wants. Trump even participated in one of the attacks, that being the one on Iran. I support Israel’s right to defend itself but I think its government has gone off the rails when it feels free to openly hunt its enemies and send missiles into the residential areas of foreign countries. I don’t believe that’s a wise policy for any country as it will only create new enemies as fast as the old ones are wiped out.

Now Venezuela is in Trump’s sights. Does anyone believe that’s all about going after drugs? Venezuela is rich in oil and gas. I think it’s the resources, not the drugs.

I see a lot of war and threats of more. Where is all this peace he talks about?

Col. Douglas MacGregor noted in a recent interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano that, if we continue on our current trajectory with Russia, we are being dragged into a war over a piece of land that is of no strategic value to our country. “That ends in thermo-nuclear war,” MacGregor said.

So Trump has a decision to make. Does he continue down this path to World War III and nuclear war or does he look for an off ramp? We better start praying someone talks some sense into the man.

Gun control

No GOP administration should be talking about restrictions on our Second Amendment, period. Any restriction, even against a hated enemy, can and will be turned around on us at a later date. Yet, the Trump-led DOJ announced last week it is considering banning transgenders from owning firearms. If a GOP administration can ban those on its enemies’ list from owning firearms, why can’t the Democrats do the same thing when they occupy the White House? Are you ready to turn your guns over to Gavin Newsom because you happen to be a conservative Christian? I didn’t think so.

On vaccines and mRNA technology

On vaccines, I didn’t vote for Trump to defend vaccines. Although I did know that Trump was terribly weak on this issue and that his chief of staff Susie Wiles was sold out to Big Pharma, I had some fleeting hope that his choice of RFK Jr. to lead HHS would make Trump at least a little less enthusiastic about poisonous death shots. I was wrong.

Four new mRNA Covid shots have been approved under Trump’s watch with various others in the pipeline.

Trump gave vaccine-obsessed billionaire Bill Gates a seat of honor at a White House dinner last week. Then, during a press conference in the Oval Office last Friday, Trump told reporters that “you have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine, I happen to think is amazing. Some people think the Covid vaccine was amazing.”

The president also noted that “you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated ... It's a very tough position.”

After pissing off his base and taking a lot of heat, Trump, in typical fashion, flipflopped two days later and said all vaccines are poison. I don’t think anyone with a brain takes this seriously.

Before it’s all said and done, I think Trump will throw RFK Jr. under the bus, sidelining him from facilitating any meaningful change in the government-Big Pharma-biosecurity-corporate media complex.

On dissolving the IRS

I voted for defanging the IRS. Trump said he would eliminate the federal income tax and drastically reduce the role of the agency that collects this tax, if not outright eliminate it. Instead, he’s expanding it. The news hit last week that Trump is rehiring the IRS agents that Biden hired and he initially fired. You can’t make this up, folks. Ending the federal income tax? I’m still waiting.

All else aside, there are some other nagging questions.

What happened to the Fort Knox gold that Trump said he would personally go in to inspect?

What happened to the arrests of Fauci, Mayorkas, James Comey, Brennan, Clapper and the Russiagate collaborators?

What happened to those Epstein files Trump promised he would release to the public? We are sick of being gaslit and told we are stupid and weak for not wanting to memory-hole the Epstein files.

What ever happened to DOGE and all those budget cuts it recommended?

What happened to draining the swamp and closing down the Department of Education, the IRS and FBI? Instead, we got an enthusiastic endorsement of Lindsey Graham, the prince of the Swamp Creatures!

BOTTOM LINE: We aren’t going to change Washington or the man supposedly in charge of running it. He is who he is. Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal, described Trump, accurately in my view, as “a spoiled daddy’s boy with a bad attitude,” adding that Trump “was born on third base and told he hit a homerun.”

The government is what it is. But it’s time we start looking at things as they are, as opposed to how we’d like them to be.

