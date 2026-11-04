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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
15h

Leo your are brilliant, you summarized our entire political structure with 100% accuracy!! Unfortunately, people will never get this concept until it is too late!!

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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
14h

You could not have summed up our situation any better!

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