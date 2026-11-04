I’m getting lots of hysterical messages from people this morning.

The sky is falling. Democrats swept both houses of Congress and booted several red-state governors.

Oh no! What should we do? Islam has taken over Michigan. The “Marxists” have taken over Georgia!

One lady even asked me if we should pack up and leave Georgia now that the state has gone blue.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Tuesday’s results “an extinction-level event” that will take the Republicans years to recover from.

This type of overreaction comes out of a completely tone-deaf mentality, and an ignorance of what’s been going on in America for the last 60-plus years.

Nothing has changed purely as a result of last night’s election returns. Let me repeat that. Nothing has changed. Just as nothing has changed for 60 years. At the very top of the power structure, the same people are running the show. They just reshuffle the chairs every two to four years.

Yes, the destruction of America gets sped up over time, and yes the progression may stall for a time on one front while accelerating on another depending on who is in office, but the overall trend toward greater and greater tyranny always moves forward. It never retreats. So, when we finally get driven over the cliff, it will be impossible to point your finger solely to the “left” or the “right.” That’s a false paradigm meant to distract and deceive.

Nothing of any lasting effect will change now that Democrats are in charge of Congress.

Why do I say that? Because nothing of substance changed when the Republicans took over in 2024. At least nothing for the good. Nothing that was promised to the gullible voters was delivered.

- No deep state arrests. Dr. Fauci was asked a few questions before the lights and cameras and sent on his way. Same with Comey and the other servants of the deep state.

- No Epstein arrests. Trump said anyone who still cared about Epstein’s international pedophile network was part of a “Democrat hoax,” and he didn’t need or want their support.

- No “drill baby drill.” Gas prices didn’t go down. In fact, they went way up because Trump just couldn’t resist getting us into another Middle East war.

- No bringing industry back to America. The only substantive new investment in America’s industrial base came in the form of AI data centers that nobody wants. All those empty textile mills, machine shops and tool and die shops? They remain abandoned, along with the laid off employees and the small towns they helped support.

- No golden age.

- No mass deportations of millions of illegals.

- No end to the foreign wars (in fact new ones were started).

- No end to funding the insanely stupid proxy war against nuclear-armed Russia.

- No reduction of the national debt. In fact, Trump added to it exponentially more than any other president.

- No hardening of the power grid or improving America’s aging infrastructure. Under his first term, Trump issued an executive order declaring America’s power grid as weak, vulnerable and in need of significant upgrades. So one would think that his second term could have been used to do the work of hardening it and creating millions of jobs in the process. It didn’t happen.

- No Make America Healthy Again. MAHA turned out to be an empty slogan, as mRNA injections were totally embraced and Big Ag was protected from the legal consequences of poisoning our food. Meanwhile, the federal apparatus responsible for being a watchdog over Big Pharma threw its entire weight behind mRNA Covid and flu shots.

Instead of rebuilding America’s industrial base, all the money went into the pockets of Trump’s billionaire tech bros, and they used it to invest in AI data centers that will allow them to more easily control and enslave us. Not to mention steal our jobs.

Instead of action on the issues that matter, all we got from Trump was a constant flow of vindictive AI slop, comparing himself to Jesus, and further dividing our country, all designed to get us to hate each other more than we hate the globalist pedophiles who run it.

We got a gilded White House ballroom, we got an algae-filled reflecting pool on the D.C. mall, we got plans to build a grand victory arch, we got lots of statues and we got lots of new names for bodies of water. We got Trump coins and Trump watches. We got Israel embedded in our defense-intelligence complex.

Did we vote for any of this?

What we didn’t get was anything of substance. Things we thought we voted for.

So no, the pendulum did not swing in any new direction on Nov. 3 that will cause the sky to fall. What we got was business as usual. Political whiplash meant to wear us down and divide us up till we can’t be divided any more.

We are still in a dangerous proxy war against Russia. We are now in a direct war with an emboldened Iran, and the chains of digital tyranny are tightening here at home. Flock cameras have been installed on every corner. The data centers will pave the way for digital IDs and digital/programmable money.

But don’t blame those who voted any certain way or chose not to vote at all. Trump did this. He sabotaged his own party, then tried to blame it on us.

The sky won’t fall, but the degradation of America will continue to speed up.

Here’s what I see happening: Trump will make deals with the Democrats.

The Democrats will agree not to impeach him. Oh, they’ll hold their investigatory hearings and make it look like they want to impeach, but they won’t impeach.

The Democrats will also agree to continue funding Trump’s disastrous Iran war, at least through the end of this year and well into the next if needed.

In return, Trump will agree to work with Democrats on passing some of their pet projects, perhaps signing a major gun control bill or something they can hang their hat on.

The Democrats are as obsessed with hating Putin and Russia as Trump is obsessed with hating Iran and its mullahs, so Trump will also make a deal here. He will agree to continue the proxy war against Russia, using Ukraine to fight it with American weapons and intelligence, while getting the Democrats to continue funding his war on Iran.

What is the common denominator among all of the above “deals?”

They all hurt the American people and particularly the American taxpayers.

But it gets worse. These policies also continue to bring us closer than ever to the brink of nuclear war.

The debt will continue to explode until the dollar dies and we implode from within.

Government will continue to expand. Because war abroad always leads to more restrictions on speech and clampdowns at home.

Freedoms will continue to disappear.

All Trump has to do in order to turn his losses into a win (for himself) is get the Democrats to agree not to impeach him and to continue funding his wars.

Trump’s allegiance is not to the American people. It never was. His allegiance is to his foreign donors and billionaire business partners.

The Democrats will gladly give him what he desires most, in exchange for upping the ante against Russia and Putin while also getting Trump to sign legislation on gun control and potentially other social issues. They may even get Trump to sign on to a tax increase.

He can blame the misery ridden outcomes on the Democrats and the Democrats can blame them on Trump. Win-win for the bad guys, which, by the way, are all of them.

In short, Democrats are going to play ball with Trump, and those who voted for the Democrats expecting real change are going to experience the same sick feeling in their guts that Republicans are feeling today. Sadness. Despair. Hopelessness. Betrayal.

None of those feelings are justified. We should not be living lives centered on political outcomes, where we get sky-high and ready to throw parties when someone with an “R” next to their name wins an election, and are ready to check ourselves into a mental hospital when they lose. That is ridiculous and sinful.

People stayed home or voted for Democrats because they wanted an end to the wars. They wanted Trump impeached, and they wanted prices for gasoline and food to come down. None of that is going to happen. Disappointment is coming to the Democrats and independents who turned out and voted Tuesday for change.

We are also going to have, in the midst of all of this, more and bigger cyberattacks, electricity blackouts, and likely a false-flag attack that gives the nation a reason to rally around the flag and cheer for more war.

Bottom line: World War III HERE WE COME.

All Trump had to do if he had really wanted the Republicans to win the midterms was end his Iran war, end the Russia-Ukraine war, then sit back and watch gas/food prices plummet. He also could have backed off of his rabid data center push. But he didn’t do that.

Why am I so convinced there will be no major change over the next two years, just as there was no major change over the previous two years, only an escalation of existing trendlines toward weakening the middle class and expunging freedom from the land?

I’ll tell you why. Because both parties are filled with globalists, grifters, death-cult members and pedophiles.

Meanwhile, the technocrats and bankers who have zero attachment to any political party, sit back and laugh. They play above the level of party politics and know they can get the elected puppets of any stripe to jump to their tune.

Trump said if we were still interested in the Epstein files, he didn’t want or need our support. Well, he got what he wished for.

Our problem is not the puppet politicians who make war against we the people so much as it is the system that’s been designed to financially reward them for their destructive policies. The beast system is already in place and running on autopilot; it just hasn’t been made obvious enough for the average American to see it. Will it be too late before they do?

John Whitehead, the legendary constitutional attorney and founder of the Rutherford Institute, said it best in an article posted Nov. 4, the day after the Republican bloodbath, titled “Politicians Come and Go. The Machinery of Oppression Remains.”

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Below is an excerpt from Whitehead’s article:

A revolution can topple a tyrant without dismantling tyranny. An election can replace a president without curbing the powers of the presidency. A new political majority can inherit the instruments of repression and adapt them to their own purposes. In other words, what good is a political change if the weapons of oppression merely change hands? After a midterm election that saw billions of dollars spent on political advertising and a Democratic wave sweep Republicans out of power in Congress, Americans have once again been promised a new direction for the country. The voters have spoken. The balance of power in Washington has shifted. A new Congress will have the opportunity to rein in an imperial presidency and hold the government accountable for its abuses. But the question that must rightfully be asked is: What comes next? Will Congress finally rein in the surveillance state, the militarization of the police, the detention machinery, the endless wars, the government spending spree and the corporate interests that profit from the American police state? Or will the politicians settle back into their comfortable routines while the government machine keeps right on running?

I think we who are awake know the answer to Whitehead’s question.

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