Lilly
11m

It is a little difficult to battle against something when:

1. You don't even know it exists.

2. By the time they tell you, it's already implemented.

3. No one listens to your warnings.

4. On top of all that, you have no control over the situation to stop it in any way.

So yes, you bad person you, WHY did YOU allow this? WHY did YOU let this happen? It's all YOUR fault now, so don't complain when you have to suffer the results! Naughty you!!!

nymusicdaily
18m

hey i have a great idea: let's automate the DMV! no more waiting in line to renew your license!

license suspended without notice? talk to the chatbot which doesn't have a prerecorded answer to your question!

and while we're at it let's automate the federal reserve! now if a hedge fund goes bust, or trump trades all the gold at fort knox for bitcoin and suddenly needs cash when the value goes to zero, the machine will print money automatically! what could go wrong?

