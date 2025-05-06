Many of us voiced concerns when Elon Musk said he was going to eliminate large numbers of federal workers.

Not that we were feeling sorry for the federal workers, who have for years had cushy jobs with nice benefits and wages that have outstripped those in the private sector.

No, we were concerned by what President Trump and his superstar DOGE aide Musk might want to replace those workers with.

Musk gave us the answer on Sunday and it’s right in line with the predictions of myself, Patrick Wood and others who are concerned about the rising tide of techno-tyranny in this country.

Musk attended a closed-door meeting with financial elites at the Milken Institute Global Conference, where he provided further details on “eliminating government inefficiencies” and replacing government workers with artificial intelligence.

Many Trump supporters are giddy at the though of government bureaucrats being out of a job, and I get that. But few are talking about what government by AI will look like moving into the future.

At the prestigious $25,000-per ticket Milken conference held at the posh Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Musk laid out his technocratic vision for financier Michael Milken and others, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, and Citadel's Ken Griffin.

DOGE and the Trump administration believe that AI can replace a sizeable portion of the government workforce in administrative, data processing, and customer service roles, dramatically reducing federal payroll costs, eliminating inefficiencies, and modernizing public services.

Last week, the latest data from global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed the government had led all sectors in job cuts this year, with 281,452 of those cuts attributed to DOGE-related cost-cutting.

Technocracy expert Patrick Wood and a handful of others are saying hold on, not so fast with the jubilation. He’s warning that DOGE could facilitate a scenario in which government policy and execution of those policies gets handed over to AI, leading to the eventual end of representative government and our republic.

Here’s the rub: They can brag about eliminating inefficiencies all they want, but our constitutional republic was not designed for artificial intelligence, which can easily be weaponized against the civil rights and civil liberties of individuals. While the cost-cutting recommendations of DOGE are commendable, that’s where its role should end.

AI should never be empowered to make decisions that impact citizens’ lives. That’s best left to Congress, the chief executive and courts staffed with real human judges. While far from perfect, at least we have accountability when our government is run by human beings and not machines fed with algorithims.

President Trump, appearing on NBC this Sunday in an interview with Kristen Welker, was asked if he thought everyone, citizens or non-citizens, was entitled to due process of law under the 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Trump said he did not know the answer to this question. He needed his lawyers to tell him the answer to that.

Trump in his first term needed Dr. Anthony Fauci to tell him what to do about the Covid situation. He ended up locking the country down and rolling out untested and unproven “vaccines.”

This is the same mentality in a president that could one day, likely sooner than we think, turn his decision-making authority over to AI. The table is being set for that right now by DOGE and Dark MAGA.

Wood writes:

“When arch-Technocrat Elon ‘Dark Gothic MAGA’ Musk was given the singular mandate to ‘reorganize’ the federal government, what did you expect? Technocracy is falling, pouncing on America. Was it because Trump said, ‘I love Elon Musk. He’s a brilliant guy?’ Was Trump delusional? This is nothing less than a Technocratic coup, and nobody is paying attention!” Wood further notes that as massive troves of government data are fed into the cloud to be managed with AI, the data pumps will operate in the future on a 24/7 basis. “Further, all that data is being fused between agencies to arrive at Skynet-like control over the whole country. Worse, Musk is pledged to ‘Dark MAGA,’ AKA Dark Enlightenment, which pointedly states that Democracy and the Constitutional Republic must be destroyed (and replaced with a techno-monarchy). “Oh, you foolish, foolish political leaders for destroying our country. Oh, you foolish, foolish citizens for letting them get away with it right under your nose. You should be screaming this from your rooftops.”

Share