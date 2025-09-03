A group of Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and announced a bold new plan to release a list containing the names of all known associates of the billionaire pedophile.

This is the list that the Trump White House doesn't want to be made public. The president is so adament about "moving on" from this story that he bashed his own followers in July, calling them "stupid" and "weaklings." The entire Epstein investigation was a "hoax," perpetrated by Democrats, he said.

But Epstein survivors aren't backing off. And they showed their moxie on Wednesday at the Capitol.

Lisa Phillips, who met Epstein in the early 2000s, said at a press conference on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday that she and other survivors were talking amongst themselves and compiling a master list of names of powerful men associated with Epstein.

Phillips said:

"Several of us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now, together as survivors we will confidentially compile the names we know were regularly in the Epstein world, and it will be done by survivors and for survivors.”

The news comes on the heels of the FBI and Department of Justice announcing, after months of promising to release the list to the public, that no such list exists and that Epstein never blackmailed anyone.

The group was invited to the Capitol by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).

Khanna said only 1 percent of the information in the FBI's Epstein files has been released to date.

He added that:

“There is something that is rotten in Washington. We are demanding today in the discharge petition that all of the files be released.”

This came after the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday received more than 33,000 pages of documents released by the Justice Department from the various investigations and legal proceedings related to Epstein. The majority of the documents, however, were already available in public court filings.

Massie said on Wednesday that his bill requiring the release of all Epstein documents had been signed by every Democrat and a handful of Republicans, but still required two more Republican signatures.

Massie said:

“The message is that there’s 200 Republicans who could do something to protect, to get justice for the victims and survivors, and I only need two of 200, and none of them are stepping up to the plate.”

Massie is hoping that the survivors rally at the Capitol will help him get the final two signatures he needs for his bill.

Massie is one of just four members of his party who have signed the bill to date, along with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R - CO).

In the podcast interview linked below, Massie explains how three billionaires have funded a Super PAC whose sole purpose is to defeat him in the next election. These same billionaires are major donors to the current Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who is repressing the release of the Epstein list, and the National Republican Congressional Committee. He names them in the video below. One of the three billionaires is a major New York hedge fund manager who just happens to be on the Epstein list. One of the others was a major funder of the Trump-Vance campaign.

If the Epstein affair is starting to heat up again and continues to do so over the next several days, watch to see if our government does something big to distract attention from this story. Perhaps more attacks on tiny speedboats off the coast Venezuela? Maybe some new tariffs on India or sanctions on Russia? Maybe another Middle East War will get started. Or, perhaps federal troops will arrive en masse in Chicago or Baltimore, escalating tensions between the federal government and the blue state governors taking a hard stance against such troops. These are just a few of the possibilities.

Because, as Thomas Massie suggests in the interview linked above, our government cannot afford to let the American people know just how corrupt it has become, to the point where it would use a billionaire pedophile as an intelligence asset in furtherance of its policies. This same billionaire allegedly engaged in blackmail by getting political leaders at home and abroad to engage in compromising situations that could ruin them if anyone found out.

