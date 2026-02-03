As I reported in my article posted yesterday, Jeffrey Epstein was part of the international Rothschild banking network and admitted in the files released by the Department of Justice that he represented the notorious banking family’s interests.

Now we learn that he was also a key player in the early development of crypto currency, which is being used as a technocratic control mechanism meant to gradually overtake and replace paper fiat currencies. The advantage of crypto is that every transaction is logged instantly on a blockchain that comes with increasing rules and regulations set by governments. While crypto was initially seen as a way to avoid banks and government control, it’s become increasingly clear that the opposite is actually true. Bankers have themselves invested heavily in crypto and even Donald Trump orchestrated the passage of his Genius Act, which enshrines digital “Stablecoins” within the government system, allowing these digital tokens to be issued by banks.

Such currencies are not only digital, they are programmable, meaning they can be “turned off” in certain geographic areas or for certain products or services.

So it makes sense why someone working with arguably the most powerful financial family in the world would want crypto to become a thing. More crypto usage equals more financial control and the end of financial freedom for the individual.

Futurism reports in a Feb. 3 article that after the Department of Justice released 3 million Epstein files over the weekend, “blockchain enthusiasts were quick to discover a certain Jeffery Epstein was an active and prominent figure in crypto during its formative years.”

Below is an excerpt from the article:

One file highlighted by crypto investor Patrick Riley shows an email chain between Epstein and Joichi Ito, the former head of MIT’s Media Lab whose Digital Currency Initiative played an integral role in helping crypto grow into the giant it is today. As the email exchange makes clear, Epstein’s backing was a key pillar in establishing the Digital Currency Initiative. “FYI,” Ito told Epstein, “used gift funds to underwrite this which allowed us to move quickly and win this round. Thanks.” “At the time this letter was written, there were around 12,000 commits to Bitcoin’s code,” Riley remarked in a post on social media. “Today there are 47,583 commits to Bitcoin’s code. That means that 74.79 percent of the Bitcoin core development and code was committed after Jeffery Epstein took over the defacto senior management role as benefactor.” That news didn’t go over well with crypto enthusiasts, to put it lightly. “75 percent of bitcoins code comes directly from [Epstein’s] investments,” a crypto account called Crypto Bitlord agonized in response. “We’ve basically funded an elite global pedophile ring since 2015. I feel sick.” Another crypto account lamented that “BTC has been funding a global elite pedo group since 2015… great.” The email chain from Ito also suggests that Bitcoin’s mysterious developer — the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto — may have in fact been five “core developers,” each of whom was in talks with Epstein. One of those core devs may have been early Bitcoin contributor Adam Back, who invented the proof-of-work algorithm cited by “Nakamoto’s” original whitepaper on crypto. A separate email chain shows Ito suggesting the convicted sex criminal meet with Back and other tech luminaires to discuss this revolutionary new currency. “I think we should have a meeting with Jeremy Rubin, Adam Back (or other core developer of bitcoin), Seth [Lloyd], Martin Nowak, you and a few others soon about money and the future of finance,” a 2015 email from Ito reads. As these files seem to suggest, Back had sought a meeting with Epstein to secure funding for his crypto company, Blockstream. Unsealed records show Back along with Blockstream CEO Austin Hill trying to schedule a trip to meet Epstein in St. Thomas — one of the main US Virgin Islands located a little over six miles away from the infamous islet, Little Saint James. “Sunday in NY I think is a no-go because of our commitments on the west coast, but Fri/Saturday on the Island are still possible,” Hill told Epstein.

Share