The Phantom MK1 humanoid robot built by Foundation Future Industries - photo/Foundation Future Industries

As I have said before, Gaza is a major testing ground for the technocratic superstate that globalists are trying to ultimately merge into one big AI-powered digital prison.

The vast majority of humanity will voluntarily comply with the demands of their slave masters. Most will even welcome it. They are more comfortable living as a slave where machines and algorithms make most of their decisions for them, than they are living as a free human being.

The plan is for us to own nothing and place our trust in the system to provide for our needs. A monthly fee for this. A monthly fee for that. All is good. Chill out and order another Neflix over a few beers while heating up some lab-grown meat or insect-infused protein in the microwave oven.

But there will also be a remnant of resisters. How to deal with them could get tricky for the technocratic oligarchs who have our politicians on a string.

That’s where Gaza comes in.

I know very few Americans have paid any attention to what’s gone on there, but the Palestinians who haven’t been killed over the last three years have seen their neighborhoods razed, forcing them to live in tents. Now, even their tents are being eliminated by recent flood waters. Many will likely end up being sent to the West as refugees. Those who replace them on this land will be more compliant with the system. Bots living in human skin, ready to salute the new sheriff in town in something akin to a 15-minute city.

The latest evidence of this totalitarian power play was reported in today’s Financial Times, along with the financial component showing how those involved in the scheme plan to make a lot of money in the process of showing you who is boss.

The Financial Times reports that Mike LeBlanc, the president and founder of Foundation Future Industries, met for preliminary discussions with senior Israeli military officials in September and toured Gaza’s vast network of underground tunnels. His company is in direct talks with the top brass of the Israeli Defense Forces, negotiating a potential sale of up to 1,000 Phantom MK1 humanoid robots to the Jewish state for the purpose of “combat” with Hamas fighters who hideout in those tunnels.

Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz has said that more than 80 percent of Hamas-built tunnels in areas of Gaza under IDF control have been destroyed since the October 2023 attack, but fighters continue to operate in what remains of the underground network.

The idea is to deploy AI-powered robot soldiers into the tunnels and any other areas of Gaza where resisters to THE PLAN might be found. The plan is to redevelop Palestinian lands, after razing Palestinian homes and businesses and destroying their olive-tree farms, into a playground for the global Epstein class of billionaires. This plan has been well documented so I won’t go into that here. But suffice it to say that Donald Trump’s International Board of Peace has placed itself at the forefront of Gaza’s proposed real estate seizure and redevelopment. But first they need to clear the desired parcel of all human resistance. That’s where the robots come in.

According to the report, the use of fully autonomous humanoid robots in military actions is drawing criticism from human rights advocates who argue that life-and-death decisions should not be outsourced to machines. Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security in Washington, told FT that lethal humanoid robots are among many people’s worst fears.

And here’s where the story gets even more bizarre. There’s a direct connection between the attempt to sell deadly militarized robots to the IDF and Trump family business interests.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, became an early investor in Foundation Future Industries. In March, Eric Trump was named chief strategic adviser, and he reportedly took an equity stake in the company. LeBlanc says Foundation Future Industries and a subsidiary have received more than $70 million in U.S. military contracts and development funding, including a Pentagon procurement contract awarded after Trump joined the company.

So Trump’s Board of Peace is not only setting the rules of how Gaza’s future will be developed post war, but Trump’s family is also trying to position itself to profit on not only the redevelopment scheme but on the military aspect of disarming what’s left of Hamas.

Trader’s Union reports in a Nov. 11 article:

“A spokesperson for Eric Trump says he has no involvement in Foundation’s management, operations, strategic decisions or commercial activities, including the solicitation, negotiation, procurement or execution of government contracts. LeBlanc nevertheless says Trump has advised the company on strategy, fundraising and manufacturing.”

What does any of this have to do with us and life here in America?

When the U.S. government decides it’s time to disarm American patriots, they know they will have a war on their hands. But you can bet your last paper dollar that they won’t deploy very many actual humans to perform that bloody task. They will simply have their humanoid robots take care of business.

Gaza is the testing ground. If the robots can handle Hamas, they can certainly handle farm boys in Iowa and rednecks in the rugged hills of the Carolinas. At least that’s the thinking among those who sit in ivory towers with all the time in the world to plan how they’re going to force their digital control grid on all of humanity.

Share

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you value my independent reporting and analysis, please become a paid subscriber. Or, you can make an occasional donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. Prefer to send a check? You can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you for supporting independent journalism.