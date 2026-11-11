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L J L's avatar
L J L
3h

How about some AI-Powered Polititians?

OR...do we already have that?

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

Things continue to get darker. This latest story is disgusting as the American citizen can clearly see this country's role in the ongoing genocide in the middle east.

Thanks Leo

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