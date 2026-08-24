Jon Padfield, a privacy advocate who is educating the public on Flock cameras and other surveillance tools of the growing American police state. Photo/Leo Hohmann

The CEO of Flock Group, the Atlanta-based maker of AI Flock cameras and other surveillance tools, went on Fox News over the weekend to defend his Orwellian company against the massive public backlash that has been gaining steam for months, to the point where some Americans are vandalizing and chopping down the ubiquitous Flock cameras that blanket more than 6,000 U.S. cities and towns.

Garrett Langley, the CEO of Flock, told Fox News on Saturday that he hopes there can be a national “compromise” that allows the AI spy cameras to continue operating while also honoring people’s right to privacy.

In classic limited hangout form, Fox News again let itself be used as a propaganda organ, conceding that Americans are fed up with Flock but then allowing this sinister company’s CEO to have the last word and come across as a man who seems sympathetic to Americans’ desire to retain their privacy rights.

Fox writes:

“Automated license plate readers, known as Flock cameras, are used by law enforcement in dozens of states to record vehicle data that can aid criminal investigations, but residents in communities with the cameras have raised concerns about privacy and potential misuse by law enforcement.”

For starters, these Flock cameras are not just reading license plates. They are picking up everything about your vehicle that makes it unique to your ownership and tracking it everywhere, creating a storable digital footprint of your travels.

Flock also has cameras that watch walking paths, biking paths, public parks and commercial parking lots. Flock is even in the process of rolling out a new line of spy drones that will respond to suspicious activities citywide and notify police of exactly what’s going on, most of which is perfectly innocuous everyday life. Then there’s the Flock Raven system that listens to what’s being said through super sensitive speaker devices.

But if you listen to Fox News, it’s just license plate reading that Flock is engaged in.

Then they allow Flock’s top executive, Mr. Langley, to claim that without his cameras, our cities would not be safe. So we need to get over ourselves with our concerns about losing our Fourth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

Fox writes:

Speaking on “Saturday in America,” Langley argued the technology is vital for safety and called for compromise. “When people talk about just one of these, privacy or safety, they’re prioritizing the wrong thing, and what we have to prioritize as a country is compromise,” Langley told Fox News. “How do we have our safety, and how do we balance privacy?” Flock Safety’s website describes the tools as “technology that helps communities deter crime, respond to emergencies, and investigate safety incidents.” The company’s website states that it aims to balance public safety and privacy.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JON PADFIELD

I sat down for a one-on-one interview in Atlanta last week with a true expert on the surveillance state. His name is Jon Padfield and he runs the Business Reform YouTube channel. He’s an electronic engineer by trade and spent time working at General Motors and the Indiana Department of Transportation before recently retiring and becoming an activist for freedom and privacy.

Padfield pointed out to me an obvious fact that I haven’t heard anywhere else about Flock.

The company markets itself under the name Flock Safety but that is not its legal name. That is just the name of its website, FlockSafety.com, and part of its branding. They’re supposedly all about “safety.” Langley and all other company spokespersons hammer that home in every media appearance: safety, safety, safety. They’re all about safety.

No, they are not. That’s nothing but a clever marketing gimmick that our local politicians and law enforcement have latched onto.

The company’s real name is Flock Group Inc.

Padfield pointed me to the company’s U.S. patent papers, which I looked up and, sure enough, he was right.

Flock Group’s main inventors, according to its August 16, 2022, filings with the U.S. Patent Office, are Garrett Langley and Matt Feury, both of Atlanta. And their patented product is described as follows:

“System and Method for Object Based Query of Video Content Captured by a Dynamic Surveillance Network.”

It’s pretty clear from that title that Flock Group went into business in March 2017 for the purpose of creating a “dynamic surveillance network,” not merely license-reading cameras based solely on keeping people safe, but an interstate “system” that functions as an integrated nationwide “surveillance network.”

In case there was any confusion, Flock clears it up in the abstract of the 2022 patent filing, where it states:

“A solution for a video surveillance system and method that leverages a dynamic geographic footprint and supports an object-based query of archived video content is described. An exemplary embodiment of the solution receives video footage from any number of unrelated sources. The video footage is parsed for content and stored in a database in connection with data that identifies the content (object class, aspects of the object, confidence scores, time and location data, etc.). Advantageously, the video footage may be queried based on content of the video footage and not just time and location data.”

The above abstract makes no reference to safety or license-plate readers. The word “safety” doesn’t even appear once. It is quite clear that the objective of Flock’s business model is to use AI to create realtime “confidence scores,” which is another way of saying “social-credit scores” for all Americans through constant surveillance of their movement.

So let’s cut through the bull about “safety” and call it what it is.

Padfield is right. The pushback starts with calling a spade a spade. Flock “Safety” should be called Flock Surveillance.

“What is Flock at its core? Most people only know them as a license plate reader,” he said. “That is the tip of the iceberg. Flock also makes drones, hand-held camera zooms, they also have Flock OS for 911 call centers, and they also have Flock Nova.”

Flock OS for 911 call centers gives Flock real-time transcription of 911 calls.

“No one calls 911 for a happy reason,” Padfield said. “This is the worst 15 minutes of your life when you’re on the phone with 911 and just know that Flock has a transcript of it, in real time.

“What is Flock at their core? They’re an integrator. Flock Nova is their interface to your life. They call themselves Flock Safety but I will no longer call them that because that is not their legal name.”

Padfield presented me with evidence that would suggest Flock is in crisis-management mode now that so many Americans have been made aware of their questionable mass surveillance tactics, lies and half-truths. But he’s also not naïve. There are other companies who compete with Flock that would like to scoop up business from the more than 100 cities in 2026 alone that have canceled their Flock contracts or opted not to renew contracts. Companies like Axon and Motorola would like to replace Flock as top dog in the mass digital surveillance industry.

I asked Padfield if he thought the downfall of Flock could be part of a plan to prop up Axon, a company in which the Trump family is financially invested. Padfield said he believes public awareness from a growing number of online activists like himself is the number-one reason why Flock is having so many problems retaining customers for its surveillance products.

“But I would not rule that out (about the Trump family). That’s very plausible and there’s an old saying, that two things can be true at the same time.”

He added that, “Some are dropping Flock cameras because of public backlash, while others are just switching to Axon.”

He said Flock has hired three Washington, D.C.-based public relations firms to mount propaganda campaigns geared toward influencing public opinion to be more favorable toward Flock surveillance. That’s where the news media comes into play, as they are being bombarded with positive stories planted by these PR companies, each of which brags about having “boots on the ground” in local communities and being staffed by former journalists who know how to get articles and soundbites placed in local newspapers, radio and television stations that will present Flock in a positive light, making them out to be heroes who are helping police solve crimes, when there is just as much data out there to suggest that Flock video surveillance is being misused and abused by police on a daily basis.

“I see pro-Flock comments showing up in my YouTube videos and I have to wonder how many are from these people being paid to put out propaganda,” Padfield told me. “People like me are churning out content, and as people learned about it, they have started showing up en masse at city council meetings.”

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That, ultimately, is what he believes will bring down Flock’s dynamic surveillance network, more so than vigilantes chopping down Flock poles or conducting other forms of vandalism.

You can find Jon Padfield’s highly informative videos on his YouTube channel, Business Reform, where he talks about all aspects of the growing surveillance state, not just Flock cameras. It’s loaded with tips and advice on how to outwit and evade the technocrats and their authoritarian beast system. Below is one of his recent videos.

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