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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
19h

Sounds like another “Safe and Effective” scam if you ask me.

What ever they are telling us, with their fancy slogans, I would suspect that the opposite is probably the truth !!!

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CAP9's avatar
CAP9
19h

When Flock says they are all about safety, they mean safety from us, the criminals and terrorists opposed to the technocratic surveillance state that they are an integral part of, and that brooks no criticism or divergent independent thought among the lowly unwashed masses, whose every move and utterance must be carefully monitored.

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