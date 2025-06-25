Top executives from tech giants Meta, Palantir, and OpenAI are being sworn into the Army Reserves at the rank of lieutenant colonel. That’s an officer’s rank typically reserved for someone who has served for years and has led thousands of men into combat.

Known as Detachment 201, the new “Executive Innovation Corps” will be responsible for the military’s tech transformation, integrating new technologies such as AI-powered drones and humanoid robots, the Army announced on June 13.

Patrick Wood, editor in chief of Technocracy.News and an expert on the global technocracy movement, said the move is unprecedented.

"In the history of the military, no civilian has been summarily appointed to rank of lieutenant colonel until recently,” Wood said. “The rules changed in 2019 when the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorized the practice. Not surprisingly, the staff that created NDAA were populated with Technocrats."

According to Defense Scoop, the move is the latest push by the Pentagon to tap into capabilities and know-how from Silicon Valley and the private sector.

The new unit “brings top tech talent into the Army Reserve to bridge the commercial-military tech gap” and is “designed to fuse cutting-edge tech expertise with military innovation,” the Army stated in a press release.

The Army is set to swear-in Meta’s chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth, OpenAI’s chief product officer Kevin Weil, Palantir’s Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar and Bob McGrew, an advisor at Thinking Machines Lab who was previously OpenAI’s chief research officer.

Meta, which owns Facebook, recently announced a new partnership with defense tech company Anduril to develop extended reality (XR) products for soldiers, according to Defense Scoop.

OpenAI is the creator of ChatGPT, the popular generative AI tool. According to Defense Scoop, the U.S. Pentagon is pursuing new genAI tools to “boost productivity and efficiency.”

Palantir uses AI-powered software to collect and analyze data on Americans as well as foreign nationals. It has or is working on developing various government contracts, including with the Department of Defense, CIA, FBI, IRS, ICE and local law enforcement agencies. Palantir also supplies the Israeli government with its Maven Smart System, which provides targeting data for soldiers in its various wars, from Gaza to Lebanon to Iran. If the Maven Smart System says to blow up a building because a couple of Hamas combatants are inside, that building gets blown up, as modern warfare increasingly turns such decisions over to AI. Maven Smart System has an admitted 10 percent failure rate. Apparently if AI is right 90 percent of the time in deciding who gets killed, that’s OK with the politicians who control the world’s military forces.

Palantir’s AI-driven products are capable of creating highly detailed dossiers on people by quickly scanning their social media, bank records, phone records and other data.

Regarding the automatic officer status of Palantir, OpenAI and Meta execs, the Army stated in its press release:

“Detachment 201 is an effort to recruit senior tech executives to serve part-time in the Army Reserve as senior advisors. In this role they will work on targeted projects to help guide rapid and scalable tech solutions to complex problems. By bringing private-sector know-how into uniform, Detachment 201 is supercharging efforts like the Army Transformation Initiative, which aims to make the force leaner, smarter, and more lethal.”

The swearing-in of the four new officers “is just the start of a bigger mission to inspire more tech pros to serve without leaving their careers, showing the next generation how to make a difference in uniform,” per the release.

I can’t help but wonder how much of this is going to be turned inward against the American people. These types of so-called innovations almost always are.

Taken in the context of President Trump’s creepy Operation Stargate, his enforcement of the Real ID Act, and his announced plan to develop “a proper tracking system” for all people coming in and out of our country, it’s becoming painfully clear that this administration is being used to hand Americans over to the soon-to-be globalized digital surveillance state. And they’re doing it in Warp Speed.

In my opinion, the most dangerous of all these fascist corporations is Palantir, due to the sheer scale of its involvement with the federal government, across multiple civilian agencies along with the military.

In July 2022, the Defense Post reported that the US Army Research Laboratory awarded Palantir a contract to implement artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities for the service’s combatant commands.

The $100 million contract will see the company produce software platforms that quickly implement advanced AI capabilities in battlefield situations.

According to Palantir, the armed forces need “best-in-class” software to fulfill missions and boost capabilities to prepare for future conflicts.

The warfare of the future has most dramatically played out in Israeli use of technology to assassinate top commanders of Hezbollah, Hamas and the Iranian Republican Guard Corps. It was also evident in Ukraine’s drone attack on Russian strategic bombers last month.

“Maintaining a leading edge through technology is foundational to our mission and partnership with the Army Research Laboratory,” said Palantir President Akash Jain said. “We are honored to support this critical work by teaming up to deliver the most advanced operational AI capabilities available with dozens of commercial and public sector partners.”

Palantir Senior Vice President Shannon Clark explained that the 2022 contract will allow US Army personnel to leverage AI insights to make quick decisions across multiple domains.

“From outer space to the sea floor, and everything in between,” she stressed.

And that includes U.S. cities when the current or future president declares martial law. Mark my words, Palantir and companiers like it will at some point become the supplier of software that helps the U.S. government hunt down political dissidents, which will include outspoken Christians and various other truthtellers.

