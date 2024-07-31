The first delivery of F-16 fighter jets from NATO allies has arrived in Ukraine, in a long-awaited move that some analysts say could boost the war-torn nation’s ability to repel Russian attacks. Others, such as retired U.S. Col. Douglas MacGregor, are more skeptical, saying it really won’t be a game changer for Ukraine but could be a dangerous escalation of the war.

Bloomberg confirmed the arrival of the fighter jets, citing anonymous “people familiar with the matter.” The number of jets is reportedly small, the sources told Bloomberg.

So what exactly is their purpose?

MacGregor and others have noted that the F-16 is a very solid if somewhat dated aircraft that is capable of carrying a nuclear payload. This means if an F-16 shows up anywhere near Russian airspace, the Russians will assume it’s armed with nukes and shoot it down immediately.

But, given their capability, maybe the Russians won’t wait for the F-16s to actually penetrate their airspace.

The question is, where are these F-16s going to take off from? Will they use Ukraine’s airstrips, which are reportedly not long enough or smooth enough to be ideal for the F-16, or will they take off from a NATO member state like Germany, Poland or Romania? If it’s the latter, that makes NATO a direct combatant in the war and Russia may decide to attack the fighter jets on the runways before they take off from their NATO bases. Imagine the U.S./NATO response then. Its propaganda machine of media lackeys would kick into high gear, pummeling the “Hitleresque” Vladimir Putin who must pay for his “naked and unprovoked aggression!”

If you doubt that NATO would be this reckless, consider that Finland is reportedly already suspected of allowing Ukraine to use its soil to launch drone attacks on Russian bombers inside Russia. Watch Col. MacGregor address this in the video below (fast forward to about the 12-minute mark).

Perhaps the injection of F-16’s into the Russia-Urkaine theater is not meant to turn the tide against Russia in any significant way, but rather to provoke a more aggressive response from the frustratingly restrained Vladimir Putin. The Western powers have been trying to bait Putin into an attack on a NATO member state so they can then invoke Article 5 of the NATO charter that requires all NATO members to come to the “defense” of a single NATO member that comes under attack. It doesn’t say that attack can’t be provoked. Maybe the objective isn’t to actually win the war for Ukraine, but rather to widen the war by involving NATO member states. Then it’s off to the races and the Western globalists get the World War III global chaos which they so covet.

Remember, out of chaos comes order. A new world order, where digital and programmable central bank currencies replace the physical dollar and physical plastic cards, and where all humans are tagged with a biometric digital ID.

