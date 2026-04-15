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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
5hEdited

Everything Trump does that might have fulfilled the desires of his supporters is built of sand. For instance, I read several articles by a group called Gun Owners of America outlining how the Trump DoJ worked very carefully to ensure that court judgments against restrictive gun policies would not be reached. Instead they withdrew cases. This is to preserve the ability of future presidents to institute the same bad policies restricting gun ownership rights. If you look around, literally every change Trump has made that might be perceived as even a little positive for actual small government conservatives is similarly based on ephemeral executive orders that will immediately be erased when Newsom or whoever is anointed the next president.

Now at first I said this must be just because he wanted to get things done without waiting for Congress. Well, how has that played out? What exactly did republicans do with their first time controlling all three branches in so many years? Literally nothing of any value whatsoever. They protected large corporate tech interests and increased the military budget. They tried to immunize pesticide companies from all future lawsuits but got caught. They passed a child college savings act that might as well be called the 'boost the stock market' act because the money can only be invested in stocks.

So what can we surmise from this? Most republicans are 100% fully on board with the status quo policy of economic oppression, inflationary government spending, domestic surveillance, big tech dystopia, and war. There is no difference between them and the other party and Trump is accelerating every bad trend. The lack of meaningful progress on shrinking government is intentional. The DOGE thing was a feint to fool people. I now suspect that the administration plans their moves in ways that easily allow for the endless court challenges that prevent effective bureaucratic shrinkage. Congress could wipe out bureaus easily but they won't. The only sweeping changes to government we will be allowed to see is when they make it more oppressive, restrictive and invasive like obamacare.

I always say California is the model for the future they want. Everything gets more expensive, especially energy. Pork is one of the cheaper meats, so they passed laws that make most pork unsellable in the state because the pigs don't live comfortably enough. They do this for everything. People eat relatively cheap fast food so they pegged fast food employee wages at $20 / hr to crush small businesses and raise the cost of fast food. This is economic austerity as part of population control.

Trump is carrying that economic oppression policy out for the whole nation with his Iran war. Everything will explode in price as the transport input to prices rises. Remember that this doesn't hurt the oil producers that aren't in the region either. Trump slyly hints at that from time to time. They make out like bandits off the higher prices while their cost of doing business is barely impacted. For the same reason, oil companies don't hate green policies that make petroleum prices rise either.

Sorry for the essay. After Trump, expect US politics to swing back left and we will continue the scheduled slow march of totalitarianism, just a little more openly.

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6 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
malik1 sabir's avatar
malik1 sabir
6h

All by design to cull the population. Only stupid people will not see it coming. The government is not your friend. Especially ones controlled by mossad which is probably most of world govetnments as those that werent were taken out. Libya and Iraq to name a few. Can we stop this? Unless people wake up and unite then impossible. Then the elites will be totally free to look up your kids in the new digital world and pick off who they like to abuse or sacrifice

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