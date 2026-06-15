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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
11h

I gotta laugh Leo. Not at your writing, nor at you; but at the thought that we may be sharing about this for months (years??!!) from now.

Something tells me we're being messed with.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
11h

Quote: "Netanyahu and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. They told Trump in a Feb. 11 White House meeting that Iran’s Islamic regime was weak, that it was ripe for a fall and could be easily toppled with a few days or weeks of bombing strikes."

Now you know Cheeto is a fool. If this is accurate, he should have just said that if it's so easy, why not take care of it themselves?

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