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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
1h

Everything is manipulated including we the people. If you are not awake you wont be ready for what is coming. And OBTW dont expect to escape everything by some rapture event. That is absolutely Not what the Bible says. Will there be a resurrection / rapture event....yes, but Not when you think it will be.

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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
27m

"From my cold, dead hands!" - Charlton Heston & ME!

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