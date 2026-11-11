Now that Democrats have been swept into office and will take control of Congress on Jan. 3, we should expect them to introduce and pass new gun legislation, likely a ban on AR-15 type rifles, legal restrictions on the number of rounds a gun can fire, and any number of new regulations that range from annoying to oppressive.

If you think Trump will veto every one of those attempts, think again.

Trump talks a good game on this issue, but in reality he is a notoriously lukewarm supporter of American gun rights.

Yes, he’s better than the Democrats on this issue, but he is far from the champion of Second Amendment rights that so many Republicans portray him as, having supported red-flag laws and banned bump stocks in the past.

The Democrats are guilty of many things but one thing they are never guilty of is being bashful about wielding the power that they believe voters have handed them. They will go full force with gun-grabbing legislation over the coming months and years because they do not understand that people voted Democrat in the 2026 midterms not because they like Democrats, but because they hate how the Republicans misused their power by launching new foreign wars and driving up the prices of everything.

Politics aside, the Trump administration has used the FBI crime statistics to set the table for Democrats’ penchant for gun grabbing. Trump’s FBI has been caught manipulating important crime data to make it look like good guys with legally purchased guns don’t stop many crimes committed by the bad guys, who are going to get guns whether legal or not.

The story comes from a study conducted by the Crime Prevention Research Center, which found copious amounts of data manipulation in FBI crime statistics that make it appear there are virtually no benefits to society by having an armed citizenry.

Americans have for decades been told that armed civilians rarely stop active shooters. The FBI’s own statistics have helped reinforce that narrative, with federal reports crediting armed civilians with stopping fewer than 4 percent of active-shooter incidents. But now the truth comes out, thanks to an independent study by the CPRC.

Below is an excerpt from a November 9 article at Ammoland.com:

According to the CPRC’s latest research, armed citizens stopped 36.6% of identified active-shooter incidents between 2014 and 2025, nearly ten times the percentage reflected in FBI reporting. The discrepancy raises serious questions about the federal government’s accounting of defensive gun use and the media’s reliance on those statistics. In an October 23 article published by National Review, CPRC President Dr. John Lott challenged the FBI’s numbers and the resulting portrayal of armed civilian intervention as an exceptionally rare occurrence.

FBI Statistics Tell a Very Different Story

Between 2014 and 2025, the FBI identified 408 active-shooter incidents nationwide. Of those, the bureau credited armed citizens with stopping just 16 attacks, representing 3.9% of the total. The CPRC conducted its own examination of incidents during the same period, identifying 615 active-shooter attacks, 225 of which were stopped by armed civilians. That produces a rate of 36.6%. During the most recent five years, the CPRC found that the percentage increased to 42.5%. The organization also identified another 35 incidents in which armed citizens stopped attackers before they fired a shot. Those encounters were excluded from the calculations because the attacks never progressed to an actual shooting. These aren’t simply competing interpretations of the same 408 incidents. The CPRC identified hundreds of additional cases that it argues satisfy the FBI’s definition of an active shooting, along with incidents the bureau allegedly misclassified. The distinction matters because an active-shooter incident does not necessarily involve multiple fatalities. Under the FBI’s definition, an individual attempting to kill someone in a populated area can qualify, even if no one is struck by gunfire. The CPRC says it applied that same definition when compiling its research.

Armed Citizens Overlooked or Misclassified

The CPRC attributes the discrepancy primarily to two problems: incidents missing entirely from federal reports and cases in which armed civilians were incorrectly classified. One example is the December 29, 2019, attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. When a gunman opened fire during a church service, armed congregant Jack Wilson fatally shot the attacker, ending the assault. Rather than classifying the intervention as an armed civilian stopping an attack, the FBI identified Wilson as security personnel. According to the CPRC, Wilson was a volunteer church member, not a professional security guard. A similar dispute surrounds the June 22, 2025, attack at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, where armed volunteer church members confronted an attacker. The FBI again classified the intervention as involving security personnel rather than ordinary armed civilians. The CPRC also identified incidents in which armed citizens confronted attackers and caused them to flee, only for the FBI to attribute the ultimate resolution to law enforcement because officers later apprehended the suspects.

So the data is rigged, and not by a little. There’s a huge difference between 37 percent and 4 percent.

BOTTOM LINE: Hold onto your guns, folks. Train with one or two guns and get proficient. We should never put our faith in firearms as our security blanket, because that will most often be a losing proposition in any individual showdown with the government, simply because they have more and bigger weapons to deploy against us. But nor should we dismiss or discount the importance of an armed civilian population in keeping people safe, and the government at least somewhat hesitant in using its arsenal against us. Because at the end of the day, government officers are typically not eager to take on civilians in this way. The optics aren’t good when they do. While they know they would likely win, they also know it could be a costly victory.

The Uniparty is coming at us in full force. Until we step away from the Democrat-Republican, left-right paradigm, we will never make any lasting progress toward restoring our free republic. The two-party system manipulates our emotions by engaging in theatrical performances meant to shift blame and blur the lines between right and wrong, good and evil, while in the process distracting us from the overall trajectory of American society toward a more totalitarian system.

The truth is, both parties are populated with politicians for hire working for the same upper-level globalist elites who hate we the people.

The CEO of the AI firm and powerful defense contractor Palantir Technologies, Alex Karp, is just one example of the feckless globalist elites who gravitate to whichever party is in power. Karp announced this week that Democrats have regained his support following their midterm gains, so he is switching back to that side. Karp is business partners with Peter Theil, who is a close friend and mentor of Vice President J.D. Vance. If Vance were to somehow win the presidency in 2028, Karp would likely swing back to the GOP. What will it take for Americans to figure out how this game is played? They are playing us for fools.

For those of us who have figured it out, it’s important to spread the word that MAGA is over but America-first is not. We will carry that mantel forward.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. And resolve to never comply with edicts issued by government officials who operate outside of their legal and constitutional boundaries.

Share

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you value my independent reporting and analysis, please become a paid subscriber. Or, you can make an occasional donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. Prefer to send a check? You can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you for supporting independent journalism.