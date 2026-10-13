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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
Oct 13

Rolling blackouts will be coming. You can pretty much be sure of that. This is just an early warning.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
Oct 13

It's acclimation...so when it happens to all of us, it's not so shocking.

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