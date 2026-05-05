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As most of you are aware, thousands of massive data centers are being built across America for the purpose of weaponizing artificial intelligence against we the people. Much of this blanketing of America with the edifaces of our own tyranny is being done under Project Stargate, a $500 billion plan announced by President Trump on the first day of his second term in office on January 21, 2025.

Without these data centers, AI will not be able to take over our lives, steal our jobs, obliterate personal privacy, and usher in the digitalized beast system.

And as people are starting to wake up and wise up, realizing the truth about AI’s catastrophic effects on our freedom and way of life, they are, successfully in some cases, starting to defeat the location of data centers in their cities and towns.

Aside from the fact that they will power the new digital order of total surveillance of everything, these data centers are harmful to our health, disastrous for the water table and the overall environment, and ruinous to the finances of the middle-class taxpayers as they drive up the costs of electricity, to the tune of a tripling or more of electric rates. These facilities are noisy, give off bright lights all night long, and drain water supplies, making rural and semi-rural areas basically unlivable. How convenient for the globalist power elites, whose goal is to drive people off their land and into large cities.

One homeowner described living more than a half-mile away from a data center as follows:

Constant roar

No sleep

Destroyed property values

It’s hard to find a community that, once aware of all this, would vote in favor of hosting a data center. Local county commissioners are coming under tremendous pressure to deny, deny, deny.

But the Trump administration has crafted an easy work-around that allows them to cram these data centers down the throats of communities where they are not welcomed.

On July 23, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14318, titled “Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure.”

This executive order classifies AI data centers as military operations, stripping communities of their ability to put up road blocks while claiming the data centers are necessary for purposes of “national security.”



This effectively locks the taxpaying public out of the decision-making process that is quickly reshaping entire communities. In other words, this administration is making a mockery of the democratic process, right down to the local level.

There are approximately 600 data centers planned (439 already built) for Texas alone. At least that many more are in Virginia. Another 212 are planned in Georgia. Arizona, California, Louisiana, Ohio, Utah, Illinois and Indiana are also hotbeds, along with practically every other state in America’s South and Midwestern heartland. Vermont is the state with the fewest data centers, tallying only three (check your state at datacentermap.com).

The United States already has 4,239 data centers up and running, with at least another 1,000 under construction, making it the largest data center market in the world, by far. The U.S. accounts for nearly 45% of all operational data centers globally, according to datacentermap.com.

Maria Zee of Zee Media, reports:

Project Matador in Texas alone is expected to use up to 96 billion kWh annually—nearly half of all residential electricity in the state. And it’s just one of hundreds that are moving forward right now. In Louisiana, locals describe chaos as Meta’s expansion drives up costs and disrupts daily life. Now in Utah, the Stratos Project, backed by Kevin O’Leary and fast-tracked by Gov. Spencer Cox’s military authority, is bypassing public input entirely. The technology these centers power is already raising alarms, including vehicles that can override drivers in real time through facial recognition systems.

This is happening right now, in real time, with the federal government weaponizing its authority, illegally in my opinion, against local communities to override public opposition to AI data centers.

BOTTOM LINE: More AI data centers mean more surveillance, higher costs of living, more pressure on scarce resources, and harm to human health. Communities that have found themselves up against a federal override need to take their cases to court. Hopefully, they will find a legal remedy to this matter. But if not, we need to ask ourselves: How can the local democratic process be eliminated with the swipe of a president’s pen? If that holds up in court, we truly are already living in a dictatorship.

If the courts allow this tyranny, we need to reassess the state of reality. Even communities that have overwhelmingly rejected these proposed data centers and enacted local ordinances that keep them out, will be “trumped” by a federal claim of militarized national security. How long before that military surveillance machine gets turned on us, on political dissidents, and everyday citizens who wish to live in peace and freedom?