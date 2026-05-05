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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5h

"Much of this blanketing of America with the edifices of our own tyranny is being done under Project Stargate."

Stargate the movie: An alien sun god (Lucifer) turns humanity into a slave race!

I am sure it's just a coincidence!

Thank you Leo.

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Arthur's avatar
Arthur
3h

From the moment I learned that the US DHS had unveiled a Domestic Terrorist Profile in March 2009, I realized the days of individual freedom within the U. S. were numbered. Not ironically, the DHS was joined by the Missouri Information Analysis Center (MIAC), a fusion center under the DHS umbrella, and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), for the unveiling.

I wish more individuals could see what is happening from above the treeline. No one, and I mean NO ONE occupies the Puppet Predator Palace (PPP) (a/k/a the White House) who hasn't been (s)elected by TEPTB (The Evil Predators That Be) who control governments, politics, and (s)elections all over the globe, from outside of government. It doesn't make any difference with which political cult one is affiliated, the occupant of the PPP is there to advance the UN global agenda.

I know this goes against conventional "wisdom," but with all that is happening in Iran, the data centers, etc., could there be an effort by the current occupant of the PPP to throw the midterm (s)elections to the Demoncrats to drive evermore division between those who ascribe to the Demoncrat cult and those who ascribe to the Globalist Owned Predators (GOP) cult? Think of the chaos that could create during the last two years of #47's puppetcy!

If individuals were to look at the hypocrisy practiced by those in both political cults, they would realize there is no one we can trust or who has any real power in government, to act for We the People.

From my above the treeline perspective, we need to be praying, constantly, for divine intervention into our spiritual war against Satan and his human soldiers a/k/a, the elites, the Illuminati, the Globalists, the Royal families, the banksters, etc.!

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