We are finally starting to get some information about Ukraine’s invasion of Russia, which is now into its sixth day.

RT.com reports that the Ukrainian Army has occupied 28 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Region, intruding some 12 kilometers inside the country’s territory, acting regional governor Aleksey Smirnov revealed on Monday.

In a report to President Vladimir Putin on the situation in the border region, Smirnov said there was no clear front line in clashes with Ukrainian troops, which makes gauging their location difficult.

Clashes in the border areas of Kursk Region have been ongoing since August 6, when Kiev’s troops launched a daring cross-border invasion into Russia proper.

Some have likened the attack to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

“The situation in the region is currently difficult… There are about 2,000 people, whose fate we do not know,” Smirnov stated, referring to residents of settlements currently controlled by Kiev’s army.

At least 12 civilians have been confirmed killed in the region since last week, the official said, while another 121 have been injured, including 10 children. He noted that some 121,000 locals had either fled the area or been evacuated since the fighting began, but 180,000 more are still subject to evacuation.

According to RT, Smirnov previously revealed that the Ukrainian Army had attempted to impede evacuation efforts by “firing at civilians and ambulances.”

Americans, this is what your tax dollars are paying for as Washington seeks to provoke World War III with Russia.

RT, citing Smirnov, reports the width of the incursion area is estimated at roughly 40 kilometers, and the Russian military has reportedly dug an anti-tank ditch of approximately the same distance to protect the area against further advances by Ukrainian troops. Smirnov warned that Ukranian sabotage groups holding Russian documents had been found operating in the area. He says he ordered an increase in patrols to root them out.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin has to be severely embarrassed by this operation. What was he thinking by leaving his border unprotected in this area? Or, like Israel’s infiltration by Hamas, was this a set up of some kind, meant to enrage the Russian people and create pressure for a more aggressive Russian response against Ukraine? It is well known that many Russians are losing patience with the war effort and want Putin and his generals to unleash massive firepower against Kiev.

Addressing officials at a meeting on Monday, RT reports that Putin condemned Kiev’s incursion in Kursk and drone attacks in other Russian regions as “indiscriminate strikes on civilians,” and warned that any peace talks with Ukraine would be impossible as long as this continues.

Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova previously called Kiev’s incursion “barbaric,” and appealed to the United Nations to condemn Kiev’s actions and take steps to stop them.

Share