Have you ever wondered why Flock surveillance cameras have started popping up even in small towns and semi-rural areas, in other words areas with extremely low crime rates?

Surveillance cameras in any environment are antithetical to the concept of a free America. But the argument they throw at you as soon as you point this out is that these cameras are necessary to “fight crime” and “keep us safe.”

As if a criminal checks in with Big Tech before deciding to snatch a purse or rob a convenience store. I’m pretty sure you would be hard-pressed to find a single person who suddenly refrained from a life of crime simply because they found out that cameras are watching everything around town.

But for the sake of argument let’s say Flock and its supporters are right and their cameras can make at least a dent in the commission of certain types of crime in crime-ridden areas.

How, then, would they explain putting up Flock cameras in a town with 400-500 people and almost no crime? Because that’s the case in the town where I live. Over the last six months at least two Flock surveillance cameras have appeared in my small Georgia town.

Well, now we know why at least some smallish cities are so eager to install the cameras and go all in with Big Brother and the surveillance state.

The Chicago Sun-Times has exposed how Atlanta-based Flock Group Inc. has been contributing money to the campaigns of local officials whose jurisdictions purchase its technology. This is the kind of corruption that Americans are getting sick and tired of.

Economist Martin Armstrong writes in a Nov. 10 post to his website:

We are told these cameras are necessary to protect the public from crime. Yet the company collecting information on the movements of millions of Americans is now financially supporting politicians connected to its government customers. At what point do we begin questioning why a surveillance contractor needs political influence in the first place?

This is just one example of how we pay for our own enslavement in a corrupt police state run by political grifters and corporate opportunists. The worst of the worst human beings are the ones who typically get elected and selected to serve on local government boards and commissions. I know this from my experience as a local newspaper reporter serving in various communities over a span of 30 years.

And this is why I’m skeptical that we can preserve freedom even at the local level. The temptation is just too great, and the financial rewards too high, for local politicians to do the wrong thing and sell their constituencies out on the altar of the digital slave state.

According to the article:

Illinois election records show that Flock contributed $6,000 between 2021 and 2025 to the political organization supporting Cicero Town President Larry Dominick. Cicero began working with Flock around 2020 and now operates 31 of its cameras. Flock also contributed $1,000 to Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg’s campaign in 2025 after the county approved the purchase of 15 cameras the previous year. Another $500 went to Dan Jungles, an unsuccessful candidate for Will County sheriff, whose department operates 25 Flock readers.

The officials involved insist the donations had no influence over their decisions. Please. We are not that gullible. Or shouldn’t be.

Flock also maintains a lobbying presence in the majority of state capitals.

An OpenSecrets investigation found Flock spent nearly $1.3 million on federal lobbying between January 2025 and July 2026 and at least another $1 million lobbying in state legislatures nationwide. The watchdog organization analyzed federal records and lobbying disclosures from all 50 states.

OpenSecrets found Flock had active lobbyists in 34 states during 2025 and/or 2026, frequently employing people with previous government experience. Five of the seven lobbyists working for Flock this year had previously worked in government, according to the organization.

Armstrong writes:

“Flock is not simply selling cameras and waiting for police departments to place orders. It is participating in the political system that determines how surveillance technology is purchased and regulated.”

And this is just one tech company. Hundreds of them just like Flock are out there competing for a slice of the government pie.

Flock counts more than 7,000 police agencies nationwide among its customers. And these cameras aren’t cheap. They come with hefty monthly fees, paid for with our tax dollars. The cameras photograph passing vehicles, record license plates, vehicle color, bumper stickers, scratches and other unique characteristics. They also attach timestamps and locations to those observations. Police can search ANYONE and track their whereabouts with the stroke of a keypad. The cameras do not distinguish between criminals and law-abiding citizens when collecting information. Everyone passing the camera is recorded.

I wish I could be more optimistic. But when my worst suspicions are verified, I’m left with the obvious conclusion: No one is coming to help you when the house of cards finally collapses. I’m not even sure it will collapse fully, but if the digital control grid should go down temporarily, do not expect your local, state or federal government to be there when you need them. And when they do finally arrive, too late in most cases, they will be making you a deal you can’t refuse, making promises they won’t keep, toward an end that solidifies your servitude in a system of digital feudalism.

Hand over this or that and we’ll send you a few weeks worth of food. Don’t fall for it.

Governments and private corporations are working together around the world on systems that sell out their populations with freedom-killing digital ID platforms and digital payment systems that replace cash. And it won’t matter if that government leans to the right or left. All governments are dependent on the global financial structure to sustain their economies and are given very little wiggle room in terms of policies, especially if there should be another black swan event like Covid. Comply or die. Install our our digital system or close down your small business.

That’s how the beast system will come into being. One city at a time. One venue at a time. One business at a time installing the cameras on its property and eliminating the acceptance of cash. It’s already happening.

The globalists and their puppet politicians have stated their goals in the wide open. They want to be able to control and restrict the movement of all people, control our diets, monitor and control our purchasing habits and our level of energy usage. The major globalist entities — the World Economic Forum, Club of Rome, and including the U.S. and E.U. governments — are all on record in favor of a vastly smaller global population.

Trump bragged about his exploits in expanding AI during in his 60 minutes interview Sunday. He said we must beat China and “win the race” on AI.

But, if you notice, Trump never says what this will look like for the “winning” nation. How do we know that this might be a race where it’s better to lose? Are we in a race to totalitarianism? A race to see which country can come up with the technology that allows them to dictate the terms for the one-world beast system, powered by AI? Sure sounds like it. Nobody in the media ever asks Trump to expand on exactly what “winning the AI race” means in practical terms for the ordinary people who have to live and work and put food on the table for their families.

The biggest mistake people make is to assume that globalists are all leftists. I see it every day and I just shudder with absolute disbelief at the ignorance. The denial. The naivety. The stubborn stupidity of so many conservative Americans who I know are not low-IQ people.

People who never said a critical word about the Trump administration for the last two years are now sending out emails warning about globalist schemes by “the left” to turn America into a socialist/communist state, as if those schemes were not in play until now. It’s already here, folks. And Big Tech, whose lobbying efforts are apolitical, is leading the way toward an AI-powered one-world techno-fascist police state, from the biggest cities down to the smallest towns. All they need is biometric digital IDs and digital/programmable “money” to close out the deal. We are one crisis away from that being foisted upon us. Are you ready to resist, regardless of which wing of the Uniparty is in control of the government?

When will Americans wake up and stop being so stupid?

NOTE: If you value my independent reporting and analysis, please become a paid subscriber. Or, you can make an occasional donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. Prefer to send a check? You can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you for your support.

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