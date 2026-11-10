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Jeff M's avatar
Jeff M
5h

I get it why Flock is selling their camera system - to make money. So why do police and politicians want to know what we citizens are doing 24/7? Is it some perverse voyeurism? Surely they cannot be sophisticated enough to find a buyer for all the data they collect.

Take LG for example. LG sells 'smart' TVs. They don't make much money off the sale of the TV. Where they make their BIG money is SELLING THE DATA THEY COLLECT FROM YOU IN YOUR OWN LIVINGROOM (or bedroom, too). (That in itself is a whole other topic.)

Since the government has endless amounts of 'money,' it can afford to buy your data from whatever source it is collected. Leo is right. It's a control grid where you, the citizen, cannot do ANYTHING without SOMEONE knowing about it. I just wish they would put as much effort into removing illegal aliens from the country. BUT, that's not the idea, is it. It's to put American citizens into a digital concentration camp, while the illegals run rampant. And there's nothing you can do about it (under this present oppressive government).

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RE Nichols's avatar
RE Nichols
4h

They can't handle the fact that America as we knew it is already dead.

Rather than cut their losses and try to carve out a means of survival for themselves and the people they love apart from the System they want to keep yelling "USA! USA!" And mock the libs for crying regardless of how much they have to pay for beef, gas, utilities, etc. It boosts their egos since they're "winning" and it gives them wonderful fairy tale fantasies to live in. They can ignore reality and dream of when America will be great again.

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