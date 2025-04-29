A bill that would ban fluoride and other harmful chemicals from Florida public water systems is heading to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The Florida House passed the prohibition on Tuesday. The Senate did so earlier in the month. It's the Senate bill, SB 700, that both chambers ultimately approved.

Fluoride is a chemical agent used in industrial capacities that communities around the U.S. have for decades added to their public drinking-water systems, allegedly to help protect against tooth decay.

Whether it actually prevents tooth decay may be up for debate.

What’s not up for debate any longer is that fluoridated water, even in relatively small amounts, causes low IQs in children. Even Harvard University researchers found this to be true.

And yet, in 2025, if you state these facts you’re still labeled a conspiracy theorist. It’s impossible to get articles like the one on Harvard to come up in search engines like Google, DuckDuckGo and Yahoo. I had to use the Russian search engine Yandex to find it.

Supporters of the Florida legislation, such as Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez, said citizens shouldn't be forced to have additives in their water if they don't want them. This was a clever way of skirting around the truth, which is that fluoride is poison, but you can’t blame the lawmaker given the information matrix in which we live.

"This is not about fluoride,” said Alvarez, a sponsor of the House version of the legislation. “This is about your liberty.”

No. It actually is about fluoride.

The DeSantis administration has already recommended its removal, citing potential health risks.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also railed against fluoride.

But dental groups remain in denial. They argue that fluoride should remain in water supplies for dental-health purposes. They’re for strong teeth and low IQs. Not a position that’s easy to defend if we want to bring this issue down to basic logic.

But we don’t live in a logical world.

Even if fluoride does prevent tooth decay, those who want to poison their children can go right on doing so by simply buying them fluoride-laced toothpaste. They’ll have teeth stronger than a horse with brains as soft as mush.

Most Florida Democrats were opposed to the measure on Tuesday. No surprise there, since the Democrat Party thrives in an atmosphere of low IQs. If people are smart enough to look into Democrat policies, they typically don’t vote Democrat. Dumb them down and keep the Democrat votes flowing. That’s a winning strategy.

Democrats used their fallback strategy, which is to distract from the real issue and stress that banning poisonous fluoride in drinking water would hurt residents who can't access regular dental care.

They parrot the same tired old talking points.

Democrat State Rep. Daryl Campbell of Fort Lauderdale said:

“For 75 years, fluoridation has been one of the most effective and affordable public health measures in American history. This bill takes a safe and proven and affordable public health tool and rips it away.”

Yeah, and for 75 years American children have been growing up dumber and dumber.

If Governor DeSantis signs the bill, the ban would go into effect on July 1. Florida would become the second state, after Utah, to ban fluoride in drinking water.

Face it, Democrats, the jig is up. People are onto the fact that they and their children have been systematically poisoned by their governments for several generations.

This is progress, of the non-Democrat kind.

Share