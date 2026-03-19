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khamm's avatar
khamm
7h

Excellent article, Leo.

I've had some experience dealing with muslims—some who came as refugees, some who simply migrated for more opportunity—and the thing I noticed most was how vulnerable the refugees were in our society, how without American friends to help them adjust. I was working with several families from Afghanistan in the year before 9/11. One of these families, former communists, had suffered terribly from the Taliban, the father had been cruelly tortured, and other family members killed. That family barely escaped intact. There were 400 Afghan families that were settled by the Clinton administration in my city, most of them lacking their menfolk as our proxy, the Taliban, had murdered so many. Those families were traumatized, and coming to the US with their children, the parents—most of whom could not speak English—soon lost control of their children who adapted much quicker, but in negative ways, emulating the worst of American culture. These people were settled in the inner city, and the American churches—being mostly suburban—showed no interest in them. There was almost no outreach. Many of these families were actually interested in exploring Christianity, but there was almost no one to teach them except one very underfunded inner city church which soon folded under the pressure.

I remember that one family—very decent and cheerful people—were sometimes attacked by the locals. Once some redneck threw a rock through their window. Beneath the window lying on a sofa was a sleeping baby. The glass shattered all over her. I was there when it happened. That showed me what America was—mean, un-Christian at its core.

Our government caused the upheavals in many nations through color revolutions, regime changes, outright war since 1945. We created masses of refugees flooding to Europe and our shores for decades, yet most go unnoticed by the average American who fearfully believes all kinds of nonsense about them and views them with hostility. No country wants to be flooded with refugees and yes, our borders should be secure and no one allowed in without being vetted properly. We've also seen that refugees and migrants are used by our leadership as a political football (as in the Biden era). No political party should be allowed to get away with this. But most of all, we should stop supporting our many overseas wars (including the economic wars we wage through sanctions) that create them and quit listening to the propaganda that demands we destroy this nation or that for reasons we really don't know. We created to date 3.2 million Iranian refugees, bombed by us out of their homes. Where are they going to go??

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
8h

I appreciate you sharing this. So simply explained! I know you are right and it's true how few people believe it. The end is drawing near.

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