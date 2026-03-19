Since the U.S./Israel-Iran war started on February 28, the conservative media have shifted their reporting focus in a very obvious way, churning out anti-Muslim content like Willie Wonka churns out chocolate. I feel like it’s a flashback to the 2002-2008 era when Muslim fearmongering was ever-present and palpable.

Look at what they did here, and look at what they’ve done there!

Please don’t take my words as any kind of dismissal of threats from Islamic sleeper cells. If any exist that are loyal to Iran’s Shia Muslim leaders, now would be the time to activate them.

But what concerns me is that the focus on Islamic terrorism diverts attention from the root causes of why America always finds itself in this familiar position.

Most of the news sites reporting incessantly on Islamic crimes conveniently ignore the facts of exactly how Muslims arrived here in the first place.

As a result, Americans are ignorant of how they got here. They think most came across Joe Biden’s open border over the four years prior to Trump. They must be “illegals,” right?

Nothing could be further from the truth.

My book Stealth Invasion, published in 2017, was an attempt to find the root causes of Musim immigration to the West. What I found was that Islamic refugees are a tool of Western globalists, who use them as both a battering ram against Western values and a convenient scapegoat in times of crisis. The crisis is usually manufactured by the same globalists — a war of choice in the Middle East or a false-flag attack on the homeland, often both in combination.

Bill Clinton bombed Kosovo and that was the cause of the Bosnian Muslims coming to America. There are now 70,000 Bosnians living in the greater St. Louis area.

The Clintons and Bushes fomented civil war in Somalia and that was the cause of the Somalians coming to Minnesota, Ohio, Maine, the Dakotas and a few other states. There are more than 100,000 in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area alone.

The creation of the modern state of Israel brought loads of Palestinian Muslims to Dearborn, Hamtramck and Detroit, Michigan.

George W. Bush invaded Iraq and that was why the Iraqis came here.

John McCain and Lindsey Graham instigated civil war in Syria under the leadership of Barack Obama, and that was why the Syrians came here.

All of this refugee influx was aided and abetted by NGOs and Corporate America. NGOs like Catholic Charities, Lutheran Immigration Services, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and World Relief (evangelicals) got federal cash for every refugee they resettled into an American city. Corporate America got cheap labor to work in its factories, whether that be the meatpacking plants in Minnesota, the Dakotas and throughout the Midwest, or the world’s biggest yogurt factory (Chobani) in southern Idaho.

What did Joe Taxpayer get? Depending on his social status, he likely got a pink slip from his hourly job and a higher tax bill to fund the wars. He also got higher gasoline prices and more inflation eating away at his low-wage job.

Now Iran is being invaded and you can bet that when the dust settles on that war, we will get a sizable chunk of that country’s refugees, most of whom will be Islamic.

We get involved in these wars and then, in the aftermath, we get immigration, more refugees. That’s just a fact. You can’t argue about it. The pattern is clear.

Europe has been on the receiving end of even more of these Muslim refugees, and why the Europeans continue to support America’s foreign wars is beyond me. It does appear, however, that some of them are starting to wise up and realize that America has done them no favors by starting these wars, most of them on completely false pretenses, as I’ve addressed in previous articles.

But rather than focus on restructuring the American foreign policy away from endless warmaking, we’d rather blame our societal problems on the resulting flow of Muslim refugees into the West.

A comfortable, familiar enemy for lazy intellects

We blame the Muslims. The conservative media is happy to flood our email boxes with stories about how evil the Muslims are. The insinuation is that if we can just kill enough of them in their countries, fewer will come here. The opposite is true.

It’s just easier and more comfortable to go down this familiar road than to take a deep dive and a critical look in the mirror at our own foreign policy. That would lead us to the root causes of so many of our problems, from the crime to the out-of-control national debt, the astronomical growth of government (The Homeland Security Department was created in response to 9/11), the crushing inflation and devalued dollar, to the growing tax burden and vanishing individual freedoms. All of these problems can be traced to Washington’s insatiable appetite for searching out foreign boogeymen to demonize, invade, kill thousands of their citizens, then take in thousands more of the surviving refugees.

We should be blaming the globalist neocon war whores drunk with the blood of Christians and Muslims across the Middle East. Instead, we let them totally off the hook and turn our attention to the enemy that the propagandists whip out every time they want the masses to get on board with satisfying their bloodlust.

The globalists are the root cause of our misery. The Muslims are just one of the symptoms.

The pattern is clearly discernible for anyone willing to look at it. The two-party system works hand in glove to keep this system going. People say our system is broken. It’s not. It’s working exactly as it was designed to work.

One party’s president starts a war and the other party’s president comes in afterward and opens the floodgates to the war-ravaged refugees.

People think we organically get into these wars when they’ve actually been planned for years. General Wesley Clark, who worked for years on the inside of this corrupt system, blew the whistle on how our government decided decades ago to take out the regimes of seven Middle East countries. The final one on the list is Iran.

It makes sense that Iran would be last on the list because it was the most powerful and difficult to defeat. You don’t uproot a 5,000-year-old civilization with a few dozen bombing raids. No, it takes boots on the ground and a lot of brave souls who will storm the shores of Iran and never come home. Others will come home with traumatic brain injuries, lost limbs, PTSD for life. All for what? So the billionaires can amass more billions?

Refusing to connect dots

We also like to compartmentalize things instead of connecting the dots.

The Epstein class is evil and likes to abuse women and children.

Well, it’s that exact same class of individuals, on both sides of the political aisle, who love endless wars.

It’s that same class of people who think it’s OK to poison our water, air and food.

It’s that same class of people who told us the best way to avoid Covid was an injection of a bioweapon. They pushed that injection on the masses by threatening their jobs and ability to participate in society. Anyone who got in the way of that narrative was marginalized, sidelined, discredited, called a conspiracy theorist, silenced.

Now they are pushing for a full-scale war and trying to discredit and ruin those of us not on board with their latest culling operation.

If one had to sum up this globalist cabal in two words, I would submit that it is Death Cult.

And here’s the ultimate indignity: These filthy rotten globalist billionaires want us to pay for their culling projects, both in terms of blood and money.

But they will wrap their wars, poisons and death shots in carefully crafted moral language so as to make it palatable to Joe Six Pack, because they know that average working-class folks, unlike those who traverse in elitist billionaire circles, still have a conscience. Most folks don’t believe the ends justify the means, or that wars are justified by opening up opportunities for commerical profit. So they make up stories that the masses believe make it worth dying for, worth sending their sons for, and worth running up the national debt for. It’s to keep us safe. It’s to make others free like us.

If you want to know the truth, just look at what you’re not allowed to say, or what gets you punished in some tangible way.

That’s why I know I’m on the right track with my essays, because they don’t win me any popularity contests. I’ve lost subscribers and income because of my antiwar stance. Just like I did with my antivax stance.

It’s the same class of people we find ourselves up against now. They are working feverishly to depopulate the world and get the numbers down to a more “manageable” level for the digital control grid they are in the process of building. They’re doing it right in front of our noses. Yet, so few can see it. They are too blinded by their own biases – against Muslims, against Communists, against whatever group the propagandists tell them they should be fearing or hating.

Instead of focusing on this class of billionaire grifters and power-drunk globalist warmongers, yes people like Donald Trump and his biggest donors, we like to read articles about the latest Muslim stabbing in London. Not that stabbings in Western cities aren’t a problem, they are. But the root cause goes unnoticed.

And here we go again. Another regime-change war bringing more death, destruction, debt and lost American respect around the world. This time I don’t think we’re coming back.

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