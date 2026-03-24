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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
2hEdited

I've been feeling uneasy and glum since Trump got reelected. Why? My biggest reason is that having him back in the WH will give a sense of false security to all the people who might otherwise be prepping and planning to face what lies ahead.

This sense of doom is why I don't blog much anymore. I'm not that strong and my health has just gotten worse from all the stress. Not much I can do as isolated, chronically ill and poor as I am.

God bless you, Leo. You are one of the few newsletters I still fund.

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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
3hEdited

Oh my gosh!!! A Blitzkrieg —- MORE MOVEMENT UPwards on ladder of agenda 2030. 😱😱😱😱😱

God. No

Please help us Lord. Not our will, but Yours be Done 🙏🏻❤️

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