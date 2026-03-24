The cost of oil, natural gas, gasoline, deisel and fertilizer are skyrocketing in week four of Trump’s unprovoked war of choice against Iran, and if the war continues further into the spring planting season, it is going to have a ripple effect that causes famine and mass starvation.

While Trump talks about peace, America and Israel continue to bomb Iran into a hellish inferno with people buried under piles of rubble (look here if you have the stomach to see what your tax dollars are paying for). Iran has retaliated by bombing oil infrastructure in the Gulf Arab states. Meanwhile, Ukraine is still bombing Russian oil facilities even though President Trump signed an order a few days ago lifting sanctions on Russian oil in an effort to keep global energy prices from rising too much too fast.

It’s easy to see now how all of these wars are part of the same global conflict over who gets to control the most energy resources. And energy prices directly affect food prices. Trump’s friends are getting rich through suspected insider trading based on the president’s oil market manipulation while the middle class is being systematically gutted and impoverished.

Ukrainian commanders confirmed that they struck Russia’s largest oil refinery on the Black Sea with a massive drone attack on March 23, shutting down production there just when the world needs it most.

OilPrice.com reports that if these wars continue, market analysts foresee oil prices soaring into the $150 to $200 per barrel range, from $104 per barrel on Tuesday. The outlet writes:

“A month ago, any analyst suggesting international oil prices could soar all the way to $200 per barrel would have been laughed out of the studio. Now, some are beginning to acknowledge that this is a real possibility, and with good reason. “Oil and fuel exports from the Middle East stood at 25.13 million barrels daily in February, Reuters reported this month, citing data from Kpler. By mid-March, this had plummeted by close to two-thirds, to 9.71 million barrels a day. “Yet even worse than daily shipments is the situation in production. Everyone in the Middle East is cutting oil production—and those wells take a while to restart. The reason they are cutting is that storage capacity is limited—and some of those ‘export’ barrels are actually going on tankers for storage rather than shipment to clients. A fifth of global oil, in other words, is severely disrupted, and even if the bombs stop flying tomorrow, it will take a while for things to get back to normal.”

This is already affecting food production and it’s about to get a whole lot worse if farmers can’t afford diesel for their tractors and other equipment.

Christian Westbrook, a food supply expert, reports that fishermen in Ireland and Thailand are grounding their boats because they can’t afford diesel.

Westbrook, like others including myself, could not see in 2023 and 2024 how it made sense for Bill Gates and a slew of Israeli companies to be investing heavily in lab-grown meat. In fact, in 2024 Israel under PM Benjamin Netanyahu became the first country in the world to approve the sale of lab-grown cultured meat.

On Jan. 18, 2024, Karin Kloosterman reported at Greenprophet.com:

In an historic world first, the Israeli Government has decided to allow the sale of cultured meat. There are dozens of companies in Israel working on cultured or lab-grown animal products such as milk, fish, eel, beef and pork. The news is a step in making lab meat a thing of now and not just the future. Regulatory permits were issued this year for the production of milk without using cows, and – today – meat without using animals. “This is a global breakthrough in the field of alternative protein and important news for food security, environmental protection and concern for animals,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who formed a team to advance the field of alternative proteins.

Concern for animals? Please. I think Netanyahu had other reasons for making Israel the leader in production of fake-meat.

It didn’t seem feasible or logical in 2024, not when real meat tastes better, is healther, and was cheaper to produce. But Netanyahu, Gates and other globalist technocrats likely knew that an earth-shaking event like World War III was on the near horizon and that skyrocketing energy prices would mean farmers would no longer be able to afford to raise cows, pigs, fish, etc. in sufficient numbers to feed the world.

Westbrook writes:

“Half the world’s food comes from land that requires energy-hungry irrigation. Grain drying, cold storage, and refrigerated transport are all getting slammed. Meanwhile, the same technocrats who authored this crisis have poured billions into fake meat, lab-grown seafood, and alternative proteins--while quietly positioning themselves to control irrigation, drying, and storage through ‘smart’ digital systems. This is how the takeover of food begins.”

Watch below as Westbrook puts it all in perspective and says what we can do about it.

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Use this time wisely, dear readers. Now is the time to stock up on food and think about growing some to supplement your food bills in 2026. If nothing else, you might learn a few skills and get better at it when perhaps the situation gets even more dire in 2027 and beyond. One thing is certain: The technocrats are not going to pump the brakes on their wars and food-control schemes.

The globalists’ drive to create manufactured famines goes back decades and includes a treatise on the subject by the late Dr. Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State under President Nixon and a consultant to practically every president after that including Trump in his first term.

On December 10, 1974, the U.S. National Security Council under Kissinger completed a classified 200-page study, “National Security Study Memorandum 200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests.” The study claimed that population growth in the so-called Lesser Developed Countries was a grave threat to U.S. national security and needed to be culled. Adopted as official policy in November 1975 by President Gerald Ford, NSSM 200 outlined a covert plan to reduce population growth in those countries through birth control, and also, implicitly, war and famine. It was declassified in 1989. Most Americans never paid any attention to it but it’s being implemented now in spades.