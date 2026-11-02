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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
20h

If anything you own or are considering purchasing, if it has the word “smart” in its title or description, one would be smart not to buy or use it !!!

Sometimes the old fashioned items with a simple on off switch are best. Old school is the best school, IMHO.

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Ida's avatar
Ida
20h

This doesn't look like a hacker attack; it looks like part of Agenda 30!

They will bring about a famine—slaughtering the livestock, destroying the crops, and carrying out other such actions...

As Schwab stated as early as August 2021....

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