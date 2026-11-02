The food wars continue to rage as hackers struck a second time in less than a month against grocery store cooling systems in Europe on Monday.

On October 11, an unknown entity hacked into the refrigeration controllers at up to 700 French supermarkets and set them to defrost mode overnight, causing their refrigerators to overheat. The cold chain disruption forced supermarkets to discard thousands of pounds of spoiled goods, resulting in losses estimated to total tens of millions of euros.

But on Monday, November 2, the attack was more widespread as cyber attackers made sure six countries felt the pain.

The incidents caused temperature spikes and spoiled food in the refrigeration and freezer sections at stores in Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Estonia, according to a report by NBC News.

Below is an excerpt from the article:

In the incident in France, police said hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets, raising temperatures as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit and causing fires and food losses. Authorities have not indicated who could have been behind the incidents. There were no claims of responsibility. The issues come as the continent confronts broader security fears stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The new cyberattack highlights how digital threats can increasingly affect citizens’ everyday lives, the European Commission said Monday. The Ahold Delhaize supermarket chain in the Netherlands told NBC News on Monday that it was aware of an “IT incident” affecting the refrigeration systems in a number of its stores. “Our teams are working hard to fully assess the situation,” the company said in an email. Stephan Moelans, the CEO of Belgian refrigeration company Sabcobel, which operates Delhaize’s systems, told the Belga news agency that the incident was a cyberattack, in which the units’ evaporators were switched to defrost mode.

In another incident on October 24, a Quaker Oats facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that was world’s largest cereal milling center, processing over 2 million pounds of oats daily, spontaneously exploded.

BOTTOM LINE: These types of incidents are totally preventable. If you’re a private company in the grocery business, stop using internet-connected computerized cooling systems. It’s just that simple. But they won’t do that because businesses are addicted to the ease of efficiency offered by such technology. Instead they will spend millions of dollars trying to find another stop gap “patch” to plug a cyber hole in the system, while the hackers have already moved on to finding the next hole.

This should also be a lesson for homeowners: refrain from buying “smart” appliances, which are easily tracked and hacked. Sometimes, less is better when it comes to technology. And analogue is ALWAYS safer and more secure than digital.

Christian Westbrook, an independent food industry analyst and author of the Substack outlet Unshadowed, wrote in a post:

The Internet of things (IoT) was always a bad idea—now realize they want embedded devices in our BODIES. This is Schwab’s “the 4th Industrial Revolution changes YOU!” And Kennedy (RFK Jr.) is pushing this from HHS… As WEF/(Yuval) Harrari said: they want humanity to be “hackable animals.”

When they said you will “own nothing,” they meant it. You will not own anything that you allow into your home, your car, your personal space, your devices, or even your body, when it is connected to the internet. Even if you possess the title or a bill of sale, it can still be controlled from an outside source if it includes a chip allowing connectivity.

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