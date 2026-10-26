Former BlackRock portfolio manager Ed Dowd predicts a rogue AI cyberattack will be used as a pretext to roll out some form of crypto-based digital currency to replace the paper dollar system. This would give globalist power elites unprecedented control over the financial transactions of every human being on the planet, including Americans.

Dowd warns that digitized currencies will ultimately enable governments to impose arbitrary limits on purchases, using AI to surveil programmable “money” that can be turned on or off, or programmed to apply only for the purchase of certain goods to the exclusion of others.

This has always been the dark side of digitalized money. Take PayPal, for example. This is a digital payment system that can be convenient to use, but it dictates the rules to its users. You cannot use PayPal to pay for certain goods it doesn’t like, such as entirely legal firearms and the bullets that make them viable weapons for hunting, sport shooting, or personal protection. During the Covid years, PayPal would not let you use its platform to buy NAC, Quercitin or other supplements that were effective in boosting one’s immune system against Covid.

Ultimately, the plan goes even further than monitoring and curtailing your spending habits. It’s the tokenization of all assets, including your home and any real property you may have, your car, your bank account. Patrick Wood has unpacked this strategic technocratic plan in his new book, Crucible of Tokens.

The end game was dribbled out seven years ago when the World Economic Forum introduced the mantra that “you will own nothing and be happy” after the digital reset has been completed. The timeline for completing what King Charles and other top globalists had promoted as the “Great Reset” has been 2030.

They’ve been planning this takeover for decades. But they didn’t have the proper technological tools to pull it off until now. Artificial intelligence being misused by an enemy nation will be the announced culprit.

Iran? Russia? China? Take your pick.

Dowd referred to Covid restrictions, saying vaccine passports were planned to be linked to a digital ID and twice-a-year boosters, and that this was the first attempt to roll out a central bank digital currency or CBDC.

The current plan is behind schedule, which is why governments will try again during an economic meltdown, Dowd argued, adding that a rogue AI cyberattack, in which money disappears from banks, could be the triggering mechanism.

“Right now, we’re free to express ourselves economically with people, for the most part, either cash or credit. But they want an AI-surveilled third option to determine whether or not that transaction is allowed to happen,” Dowd said in an interview with Clayton Morris of the YouTube podcast channel Redacted. “And the only way you can do that is with the CBDC. So that’s the ultimate goal. It’s control freaks.”

U.S. military preparing for grid-down event

It was also reported over the weekend that the U.S. Pentagon is working on a plan to ensure military bases can keep running for at least 90 days, on their own, with no dependence on outside infrastructure. The effort is called Project FORTRESS, and it is built upon one overriding concern: that a major war could knock out power grids, break supply chains and threaten the viability of critical infrastructure on American soil.

Why is it that the leaders of European nations are encouraging their citizens to prepare for war on their soil by stocking up on food, water, batteries, flashlights and other supplies, while the U.S. is preparing its military bases for a grid-down event, and yet we have no official government warnings being provided to the American people? Do they want us to be blindsided by what’s coming? You have to wonder.

Of course, the possibility of an extended grid-down event is nothing we who are awake haven’t been aware of and preparing for. People like myself, Catherine Austin Fitts and others have been writing and speaking about it for years.

Klaus Schwab, former director of the World Economic Forum, also warned more than five years ago that a major cyber attack would shut down global financial institutions, communications, etc.

Perhaps the biggest clue that we are in for such an attack came in 2023 when the blockbuster Hollywood movie Leave the World Behind hit theaters with backing from Barack and Michelle Obama. Hollywood always telegraphs major life-altering events.

And so now we have Ed Dowd, a former BlackRock trader, sharing his concerns with a major conservative podcast channel.

How the beast system will control your spending habits

Dowd offered a hypothetical example of how the planned beast system will control your financial choices, or lack thereof: Imagine a future government that decides to issue beef quotas, capping consumption at 10 grams a month per household. A shopper who has already hit the limit would find the transaction blocked at the cash register — automatically, by AI.

So you switch to chicken for your protein, until you reach whatever arbitrary limit they have set for chicken. Eventually, you will be reduced to eating bugs and lab-grown meat from 3D printers.

And you thought it was a joke when billionaires like Bill Gates started investing a few years ago in the construction of bug-processing factories in Canada and Illinois?

Speaking of Bill Gates, he’s been promoting dire warnings, as I reported last month. Only instead of infecting banks and ruining the economy, Gates sees AI becoming powerful enough in military or terroristic applications to cause a billion deaths, the very type of depopulation numbers that Gates has lobbied for years to achieve. How convenient, not to mention utterly coincidental, that the AI Gates helped to create is now the same AI he says could kill people off in accordance with his previous calls for a smaller global population.

I find it interesting that at the same time we have Dowd, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and so many others warning about a major cyber event that shuts down the financial system and causes economic meltdowns, we have Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel talking last week about how Israel needs to erect a shadow economy based on cryptocurrency, as a method of evading international economic sanctions.

Israel was a key player in the global Covid insanity that included mandatory Big Pharma injections for all. Israel is also the world leader in lab-grown fake meat and fish.

I also reported in an October 12 article about the Israel-based Weizmann Institute of Science’s involvement in AI-powered mind-reading technology.

The truth is always the opposite of the propaganda.

The globalist Epstein class will always accuse its enemies of the exact crimes they are committing.

We live in a twisted fallen world. War is peace. Slavery is freedom. Genocide is self-defense while true self-defense is terrorism. And above all, truth is thrown down to the ground. If you’re a follower of Jesus, it’s time to double down on your faith. I have a feeling we’re going to need supernatural help to get through what the evil ones have planned for us in the days, weeks and months ahead.

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