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Medical Truth Podcast
6h

A Cyber attack online would be a good reason NOT to have digital currency and use tangible cash!!

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Wayne Burden's avatar
Wayne Burden
4h

Great article! Just a few thoughts if I could…

1. Most people don’t understand “tokenization”. A “token” will be a numeric value assigned to EVERY asset you own… much like a bar code number, part number, skew number, etc. It will uniquely identify any object and/or possession. These token numbers, along with a brief description of what it’s assigned to, will be put in a master database. You will not be able to LEGALLY transfer/sell/buy any asset without the token number(s) being transferred to the new “owner” (actually you will own nothing… private ownership will be outlawed… you will simply be the custodian of the tokenized property).

2. Block chain. Block chain is a fancy term for “chain of custody”. As tokenized property is bought/sold/transferred a record of all transactions will be kept in a file called a block chain. It can be accessed at any time by administrators or the Powers That Be (PTB) to see if proper custodial documentation is being filed.

3. It goes without saying that a “black market” economy will arise because of these tremendously restrictive policies. A barter system will evolve. ANYTHING of value can and will be used in barter, but it would somehow have to be outside of the “token” system. Also needless to say if anyone is caught using bartering instead of the token system will not be tried, but shot at dawn.

4. Vaccine passports connected to the tokenization system… total population control… welcome to “The Beast” system. Those unofficially opting out will be forced to barter to survive. The Lord will provide for His own.

4. Concerning the 90-day “off-grid” mandate for military bases/installations… from an insider’s perspective… absolutely impossible. A military base is a very complex entity, requiring power, water, communications, and lots of it. To completely off-grid would take YEARS to achieve… if ever. The infrastructure requirements would be monumental. More likely… a smaller scaled down version of this mandate will be implemented after the Pentagon has a “reality check” and realize their expectations are not realistic in the near future.

Please place your trust and faith in Jesus Christ as we enter the final phase before His glorious and triumphant return! All these enemies of the Cross will become His footstool!

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