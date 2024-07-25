An AI-supporting NGO run by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, along with the CEOs of two of the world’s top providers of biometric digital IDs are calling on the new British government to ramp up the country’s march toward a forced digital ID for all citizens.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which advises government leaders worldwide, is also calling for a new global digital ID system powered by artificial intelligence. The institute published a paper in May 2024 titled Governing in the Age of AI: A New Model to Transform the State.

According to an article at the website Biometric Update, UK Member of Parliament Peter Kyle, the new Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, is being pressured to speed up the government’s implementation of digital IDs.

An open letter from Robin Tombs, CEO of the biometrics firm Yoti, calls on the new UK government to pass legislation requiring digital ID and so-called online safety measures, such as using AI-generated face-scans to verify the age of people online and at retail locations.

A letter on similar themes was addressed to Kyle by executives at another biometrics firm, OIX, who, like Tombs, are suggesting there is an economic benefit that can be gained from a “more mature digital ID ecosystem,” according to Biometric Update.

Tombs writes in his letter to the UK official:

“This framework would enable UK residents to use digital IDs with the same confidence as paper documents in more situations, which would improve the accessibility of services provided by organizations in the public and private sectors.”

He says demand for digital ID is growing among UK consumers, with more than 4.5 million people downloading one of Yoti’s biometric face-scan apps.

Tombs also noted that the science backing biometric facial age estimation has dramatically increased.

Biometric Update reports that similar arguments in favor of digital IDs are made in a recent commentary co-authored by Yiannis Theodorou, a senior advisor for the promotion of digital ID at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. The article was co-authored with executives of iProov, which is yet another private contractor profiting from the global transition from paper to biometric digital ID.

In the article, Tony Blair’s lackey teams up with iProov to make the case for digital ID not just in Britain, but internationally.

Biometric Update writes:

“Their main point, however, is that AI and digital ID can be mutually beneficial.”

This is all setting us up for a world in which AI controls everything. When combined with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) AI-powered digital ID will control human transactions, all human movements, all human expression, everything will be done under the watchful eye of Big Brother. This has always been the wet dream of globalist power elites, the only thing new is that Big Brother will be powered by AI technology, not a single human dictator as dystopian writers have long imagined.

Biometric Update further explains:

AI chatbots can make using digital ID easier, iProov and the Blair Institute argue. AI and digital ID can be used together to improve personalized and targeted services. Trusted data can inform trustworthy automated decisions, they claim. And automated identity verification and fraud detection can help mitigate cyber-attacks. The paper recommends governments invest in AI research and development, implement comprehensive frameworks for digital ID, and promote public awareness and education. They should put strong security protocols in place, including AI threat detection and digital identity verification, and prioritize accessibility and inclusion. They should set up sandboxes and take other steps to encourage innovation, and also foster international collaboration. “By addressing the challenges of deepfakes, remote transaction manipulation and data protection head on,” the commentary states, “nations can harness digital-ID innovation and AI capabilities responsibly and unlock extensive benefits: personalised education, improved health care, seamless access to services and data-driven policymaking.”

With AI-powered data-driven policymaking, global technocrats will eventually make the case for a world without elected political leaders. With AI data, who needs politicians? Most of them are already mere puppets anyway, making very few of their own decisions. Everything, including the future of all “global citizens,” will be decided by Big Brother’s artificial intelligence. This is the beast system, infused with technology developed with knowledge I believe is inspired from Satanic sources of darkness.

No matter how “safe,” “convenient,” and “trustworthy,” they promise this system will be, we must refuse to become Big Brother’s digital slaves.

