Former CDC director warns scientists are likely creating the next pandemic right now and it's going to be a strain of bird flu designed to attack the human immune system
Dr. Robert Redfield spills the beans in interview with NewsNation
Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield provided a chilling commentary on the latest bird flu outbreak in a recent interview with NewsNation, suggesting that what we are seeing may not be due to a virus found in the natural environment but one augmented by human manipulation in a biolab.
In other words, this could be Covid 2.0, only worse, with a genetically modified pathogen tailored to spread specifically among humans.
Redfield told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas that he’s worried about bird flu, because “Right now, it takes five amino acid changes for it to be effectively infecting humans. That's a pretty heavy species barrier - but this virus is already in 26 mammal species, as you most recently saw cattle. But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in just months."
Redfield continued:
"That's the real threat. That's the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses - and I think bird flu is going to be the cause of the Great Pandemic - where they're teaching these viruses to be more infectious for humans."
To hear Dr. Redfield’s comments watch video below and fast-forward to the 3:30 mark.
There are NO SUCH THING as 'viruses'. Therefore, these PSYCHOPATHS are NOT 'creating' one.
What they ARE creating, is ANOTHER BIO-weapon OR a CHEMICAL weapon.
A 'cold' or 'flu' is NOT a 'virus'. One CANNOT catch and 'cold'/'flu'. What we call 'colds'/'flu' are SYMPTOMS. And these symptoms are the result of your BODY DETOXING and/or a reaction to EMFs.
Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, as well as many others, go into these facts in great detail!
And, AGAIN.....the so-called 'PCR test' does NOT TEST FOR DISEASE/ILLNESS, PER THE INVENTOR of the PCR, Kary Mullis......who JUST 'HAPPENED' *wink* *wink* to CONVENIENTLY DIE.....JUST BEFORE the PLANNEDemic!! 'THEY' did NOT want HIM 'talking' (PCR FAKE TEST)!!!
This is not the first time he's warned about it. He has outright said in times past that bird flu will be the "great pandemic," with a lethality of 10-50%. The ultimate goal is to cull livestock and pull meat and dairy from the shelves, while sizing-up world populations... I've been sounding off on this for years now and now it's coming to pass, sadly.
