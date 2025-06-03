By now you’ve all heard something about Ukraine’s massive assault of killer drones that attacked Russian airfields housing Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet in Siberia and several other locations deep within the country’s heartland.

The mainstream narrative is that the operation took upwards of 18 months to plan and execute and was “personally overseen” by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sorry, folks, but I don’t buy it. This attack was not something a guy like Zelensky, whose skill set includes being a former homo-erotic dancer and actor, was prepared for.

The attack, according to mainstream reports, took out 41 aircraft or roughly 34 percent of Russia’s fleet of strategic bombers.

Yet, other knowledgeable sources, such as former British diplomat Alastair Crook, estimate the number of lost Russian bombers at closer to 7, or roughly 5 percent of the country’s overall fleet. The Western media is always going to take information from Kiev at face value, rather than question it or compare it to what the Russian media is reporting.

Anyway, it’s fair to say that whether it was 5 percent, 10 percent or 34 percent, what happened on Sunday in Russia was a major propaganda victory for Ukraine and an embarrassing intelligence lapse for Russia.

Will it change the trajectory of the war between Russia and Ukraine? Absolutely not. And that trajectory has been going in Russia’s favor for months.

But one big unanswered question is how much, if anything, was known about this attack in the bowels of the Washington deep state in Washington, D.C.

Did the president himself know about it? The official line is that he did not.

However, that doesn’t mean the U.S. government wasn’t involved.

As former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said Monday in an interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, the U.S. government would likely strive to give the president plausible deniability for an operation like this, which took place some 2,700 miles inside Russia and away from the frontlines of the ongoing war.

In a NATO proxy war against Russia, with Ukraine serving as the proxy, somebody in Washington and/or London had to of been involved in an operation as sophisticated and strategic as the one that went down in Russia on Sunday, Johnson said.

“I guarantee you,” he said. “At least one, if not more officers, within the Central Intelligence Agency knew about this and may have even been involved with the planning for it and the operation of it.”

When pressed by Napolitano on how confident he was that CIA, MI6 or perhaps the Israeli Mousad would have been involved in an operation of this scale, Johnson responded:

“100 percent. Just the operations of initiating, of turning the drones on. Think of the process. You’ve got them hidden under this roof, so the roof has to open up. That requires an external command. The reports are they were using the Russian phone network. Maybe? But I think Starlink, Elon Musk’s operation, was involved with this as well. You can’t rule out satellite communications as a source of overhead imagery. Hey, it was reported, and I see no confirmation of it, that (U.S. Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth was watching the attack in real time. Which means (if true), he absolutely knew it was coming on.”

Fast-forward to the 5-minute mark to watch the key parts of the interview with Larry Johnson in the video below.

If Johnson, a street-wise veteran former CIA analyst, is saying that he’s 100 percent sure that someone in the CIA was aware of this attack and may have been involved in helping to pull it off, what does that tell you about the U.S. government and who is really in charge of it? It’s not the president, folks. He’s just along for the ride.

And if the president did know about it, then he has just lost all credibility in his purported role as peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin’s gloves are going to come off, either as a result of this escalation or the next one, but they’re going to come off and we are going to World War III with Russia, which means we will also at some point be fighting China, Iran and North Korea.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. Because with each passing day we are getting closer. Why? Because the globalist Luciferians who run the puppet politicians want it. They want it because they feel they need it in order to complete the Great Reset and transition into an all-digital, all-knowing, global surveillance state and end-times beast system powered by artificial intelligence.

