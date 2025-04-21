The Argentine Jesuit Jorge Mario Bergoglio, aka Pope Francis, died Monday morning, the Vatican announced. He was 88 years old.

The Vatican said Francis’s cause of death was heart failure due to a stroke. Below is my analysis, including what to look for as the Vatican chooses the next pope two to three weeks from now.

It’s interesting that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had just met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Easter Sunday, just hours before the pope died early Monday morning. You can see in a video of the meeting that the pope was barely lucid in his final hours and it’s interesting that the Vatican put him out in such a public show anyway. Did they know he was about to die and wanted his last public appearance to include a meeting with the Catholic American Vice President and heir apparent to Donald Trump?

Vance had only good things to say about Francis, which is what you would expect under the circumstances, despite the fact that Vance’s outspoken positions on political issues are almost all diametrically opposed to those espoused by Pope Francis.

Vance wrote in a post to X:

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

Francis was the Roman Catholic Church’s first Jesuit pope and was a committed globalist and socialist. Many believe he was an outright Marxist.

During the peak of Covid, Pope Francis energetically enforced the closing of Catholic churches and then later pushed the devastating mRNA injections. The pope said it was the “moral obligation” for all Catholics to get their shots.

He was also the first real DEI pope, speaking profusely and persistently about the need to change the church’s age-old teaching about homosexuality being a serious sin.

Francis fired many conservative bishops around the world and declared virtual war on the traditional Latin mass, attended by millions of conservative Catholics. He excommunicated the conservative anti-globalist Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who served as papal nunsio to the United States under the previous Pope Benedict.

In the final analysis, Pope Francs will be remembered as a very divisive pope who catered to the liberal wing of Roman Catholicism with his controversial decisions to welcome unrepentant LGBTQs into the church, pushed mRNA injections on humanity, advocated the World Economic Forum’s climate-change agenda, and introduced other controversial measures into the church. He gave his blessing a few years back to a pagan ceremony that took place in St. Peter’s Square and was devoted to the South American fertility goddess Pachamama.

Like it or not, the papacy is a position of great influence in the world.

Francis used that position for great evil.

He shut down a planned audit of the corrupt Vatican Bank.

He sent the pedophile Cardinal Ted McCarrick to negotiate a deal with the Chinese Communist Party that placed the final authority for choosing Chinese bishops in the hands of the corrupt communist government in Beijing.

He normalized LGBTQ filth.

Called for the free and unfettered migration of Muslims and other hostile illegal immigrants into Western nations.

He dismissed conservative priests and bishops, replacing them with liberal ones.

He taught that there was no literal hell and that the souls of unrepentant sinners simply disappear into nothingness.

I have many friends who are Catholic, and the majority of my extended family are Catholic. The overwhelming majority of them did not trust or follow the teachings of Pope Francis. They saw right through him.

With Francis gone, I would not be surprised to see the next pope be cut from the same cloth, but in a less obvious or recognizable way. Perhaps he will be more likable and therefore more capable of deceiving the masses of Catholic faithful. Imagine if the world had a likable, lovable, charismatic pope who was able to unify the religious world in favor of the one-world agenda of the Great Reset, convincing all nominal Christians and religious folks in a time of suffering and confusion that the way out of the global crisis is with biometric digital ID and digital programmable tokens replacing paper cash. Perhaps he also convinces the masses in the aftermath of World War III that submitting to the digital surveillance state will also make them safer and more secure.

Just as the leftist Joe Biden administration paved the way for Donald Trump and the appearance of a conservative backlash on the political level, I expect the outragious antics of Pope Francis will lead to the selection of the next pope being, at least on the surface, a man who will be seen as more conservative in tone and content.

One marker to look for will be if the next pope is chosen from the group of cardinals appointed by Francis. If that happens, you know he is not a true conservative or even a moderate, even if the media portrays him that way.

As always, pray for peace but prepare for war. Question everything that comes from the mainstream media and puppet governments installed by moneyed interests. Compare what you’re hearing from people in positions of authority to the Word of God, not necessarily to what the opposite party is saying. That’s how the globalists are able to manipulate public opinion, by playing the statements of one political faction off against the other in a fake left-right paradigm. In the final analysis, it should be apparent that neither side is preaching biblical truth, even if one sounds more favorable to the conservative Christian ear. Both sides will lead us off a cliff. Only Christ and his Holy Word are trustworthy arbiters of truth and justice.

