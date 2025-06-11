Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Cunningham's avatar
Ray Cunningham
3h

I appreciate your article. I could be wrong but my personal opinion is that this is Hegelian. I believe that people will be driven nuts in the antithesis of things before the synthesis of a white horse of peace. This peace that will come is fake, the antichrist who will step on the scene will fool people and a great delusion will unfold. Christian’s will disappear in the rapture. 1Th 5:3  For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. /The world will explain this away and then the red horse of war will ensue. The Gog and Magog conspiracy of nations which include Russia, Turkey, Iran, Libya and Ethiopia will attack Israel , the black horse of famine which we are already working on and then death. Get right with God is good advice if that means put your faith in Jesus Christ to save you from your sins. The world is set for Antichrist and global control through the mark of the beast. CBDC is here probably this year along with the move for fifteen minute cities and global facial and digital recognition and control are coming. As Musk has said, “ we have reached the point of horizon” singularity is here. The age old lie, “ ye shall be as god” is promulgated far and wide. Genesis 11 all over again but this time Christ will return destroying those who stand against Him at the end of the Tribulation. We are moving to a world religion that encompasses all false faiths, a false prophet and a false messiah. Jesus Christ said, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life! By the way most churches have become Laodicean with a Burger King mentality which says, “you rule”. I would rather be Philadelphian over Laodicean any day. In their church, Christ stands knocking to get in while they really think they are serving Christ. They will go through the tribulation and are unsaved. “Even so, come quickly, Lord Jesus.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
RE Nichols's avatar
RE Nichols
2h

Get right with God. I have this feeling that a large number of Americans will die very soon. Over the next year or two our population may be decimated. All those clot shots will play a role.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture