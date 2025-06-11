I have long held the view that the globalists’ plan for the final takedown of America will involve getting us into a major international war at the same time we’re engulfed in growing civil strife and possible civil war at home.

In other words, let them fight each other while fighting Russia, China and Iran simultaneously. That’s enough to take down any superpower. In the fog of war and with now comfortable lives turned upside down by death and destruction, the globalists will roll out their AI-powered digital surveillance slave-state — a beast system nobody will be able to avoid or resist because it will make Orwell’s Big Brother look like a benevolent dictator.

And that script is proceeding right on schedule with the riots heating up in Los Angeles and now spreading to other cities, while at the same time we see President Trump’s so-called peace talks breaking down with Russia and Iran.

The latest round of nuclear talks with Iran, set for Sunday, have now been canceled.

The Cradle reports that Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said Wednesday that Tehran will strike US military bases in the region if nuclear talks fail and Washington decides to launch an attack on the Islamic Republic. We can also count on countless Islamic cells being activated in the U.S., cells that have been preparing for years for what the Muslim Brotherhood refers to as a “zero hour event.”

Warning the US to leave the region in the case of any conflict, the Iranian defense minister stated:

“Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us... all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries.”

He said Iran had recently tested a missile with a two-ton warhead, adding that:

“We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped. If a conflict is imposed on us, the casualties of the other party will definitely be much heavier than ours.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is done with Trump’s two-faced efforts to end the war with Ukraine and Putin has now launched what looks like a final massive assault designed to collapse the Kiev regime.

Trump boasted during his campaign that he would end the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours.” He also talked a lot about getting Iran to give up its nuclear program. But his whole strategy against Iran seems predicated on the notion that “if you don’t do what I say and stop enriching uranium, we will bomb you into oblivion.” Predictably, both of Trump’s efforts in Ukraine and Iran have ended in failure. And, honestly, I’m not convinced they were ever intended to succeed. Washington is built for war, not diplomacy.

The script always calls for war. All talks of peace in Ukraine were simply meant to give Ukraine some temporary breathing space to re-arm and re-organize its exhausted military forces. Putin was too smart to accept a deal like that. He demanded one that addressed the “root causes” of the war, which go back to the 2014 Washington-instigated coup that installed a Western puppet regime in Kiev and built its army into the largest in Europe, for the sole purpose of using it as a battering ram against Russia. Ukraine is NATO’s proxy, everyone with half a brain can see that, and the war had no other purpose other than trying to deal a strategic defeat to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The last two remaining obstacles to the New World Order are America and Russia. They are too strong individually to be folded into a global superstate. The globalists need to take down those two countries before they can proceed with redrawing maps and setting up their one-world totalitarian system based on digital IDs and digital tokenization of everything. What better way to destroy America and Russia than to pit them against each other in World War III?

So don’t be surprised when the war continues even after Ukraine is defeated. That’s because the war was never about Ukraine. It’s about defeating Russia. As crazy as that sounds, they believe they can do it, ignoring the risk of a nuclear holocaust.

Ukraine is just Act One of World War III, the launching pad but not the final destination. NATO will not back off of its plans to defeat and Balkanize Russia, the only question is whether Donald Trump will join in the fight or leave that one to the Europeans. If the neocons Trump surrounds himself with get their way, the U.S. will be all in for war with Russia, and that means war with China and North Korea as well. It’s a given they want war with Iran and I believe Trump has already committed to striking the Islamic Republic now that his fake peace talks have been extinguished.

So amid all the talk about bringing peace, the West will continue the escalations, even to the point of a nuclear exchange. The madmen and madwomen in Washington, London, Paris, Brussels and Berlin will never let go of their anti-Russia obsession. Even if they have to take on half the world to get at Putin, they will jump at the chance.

Trump still has the chance to hold off the hard-charging war hogs and fulfill his pledge to be a “peace president,” but will he? It would take a lot of courage at this point to go against the necon warmongers in Congress and in his own Cabinet. Powerful Senators like Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Tom Cotton of Texas serve the interests, not of peace-loving American citizens, but of the profit-driven military-industrial-intelligence complex. Secretary of State Marco Rubio worked for the same interests during his long career in the Senate, so why would he suddenly change his stripes and advise the president at this pivotal time to make any serious effort to avoid World War III with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea?

Pray for peace while preparing for war. Now is the time to stock up on essentials. Get enough food and water to supply your family for at least a couple of months should the supply lines get disrupted. You should also stock up now on the little things that come mostly from China and won’t be available once the war kicks off in earnest. Things like matches, lighters, candles, gasoline and gasoline containers. Most important of all, establish a relationship with your neighbors and get right with God.

