Germany, under new Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has agreed to a $5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, and that will include making Taurus long-range missiles specifically for Ukraine to fire into Russian territory.

In what amounts to a massive escalation, the German chancellor confirmed that Germany has removed all restrictions on how far into Russia the Taurus missiles may be fired in efforts to strike Russian targets.

Merz said Wednesday during a visit by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that Berlin will help Kiev develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets deep inside Russia, AFP reported.

“Our defence ministers will sign a memorandum of understanding today regarding the procurement of Ukrainian-made long-range weapons systems,” said Merz, without naming the manufacturers involved.

“There will be no range restrictions, allowing Ukraine to fully defend itself, even against military targets outside its own territory,” he told a joint press conference.

The production of long-range weapons “can take place both in Ukraine and here in Germany,” he said. “We will not provide any further details until further notice.”

Merz hailed the project as “the beginning of a new form of military-industrial cooperation between our countries that has great potential.”

Taurus missiles are capable of striking targets up to 500 kilometers away and potentially reaching the Russian capital from Ukrainian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly warned that if Germany sends Taurus missiles to Ukraine for use against Russia, then Germany will be considered an “active combatant” in the war, and Russia will respond accordingly.

The German chancellor’s big announcement Wednesday on plans for a new miliary partnership with Ukraine has the Russian media speculating on where this latest escalation will lead. And it’s not pretty.

“Russia would not rule out a direct strike on Berlin if German personnel help Ukraine target Moscow with German-supplied Taurus missiles,” RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, has warned in an article at RT.com.

In a post on Wednesday, Simonyan warned that Germany could face dire consequences if the Taurus is ever used for attacking the Russian capital, a prospect that now seems imminent in light of Wednesday’s announcement by Merz.

“In Moscow offices, it is being discussed that if German troops strike Moscow with German weapons… the only option left for us is to strike Berlin,” the RT editor stated.

She went on to explain that a Taurus strike on Moscow would have to be prepared and executed by German service members because the Ukrainians “cannot maintain [the Taurus] or program it for flight missions.”

Responding to Merz’s comments on lifting the restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, noted that if such a decision had indeed been made, it would lead to “serious escalation” and undermine current efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict.

The previous German government, led by ex-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, had long refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles, arguing that this would put Germany at risk of being drawn directly into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Apparently, that’s what Merz wants. Germany under this new government has lost its mind. And if the Germans don’t regain their sanity, we will wake up one day to learn that Berlin has been reduced to ashes.

It could not be more clear from their rhetoric that the threesome of Germany, Britain and France together want war with Russia. Poland is equally eager for war with Russia. I still believe these countries will back off, however, unless they can coax the U.S. administration of Donald Trump into backing their escalation efforts.

The ball will be in Trump’s court, to reject the European lust for war, or to embrace it. If Trump embraces it, we will see death and destruction on a scale the world has never known. A World War III showdown would inevitably culminate in a nuclear confrontation between the U.S. and its European allies with Russia, China, North Korea and their allies. If that happens, there will be no winners. Only losers.

We must pray that the nations don’t continue to walk down Satan’s path of utter destruction. Satan has always hated nations and is out to destroy them so he can get on with his plan of a truly one-world totalitarian system that will reign supreme for a short time before it, too, is destroy by Christ Himself, who will rule and reign under a system of true righteousness and justice. Everything we see currently is Satan trying to set up a counterfeit global system based on evil and injustice.

