Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
1d

This is a provocation for WWIII which means the globalists want to cause maximum chaos to take down Donald Trump and bring in a top down full-blown global grid system. I am sorry, but nothing at all has changed since Donald Trump did term 45. Covid should have started a war with China once we knew we and the west were being attacked by them, but instead the CCP destroyed our best and finest protectors and caused mass deaths in America thru the deathvaxx that they provided the genetic formulas for. Our pharma and DOD that implemented it were the useful idiots that swallowed it—hook, line and sinker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Art Simpson's avatar
Art Simpson
1d

Trump is already in agreement with Germany in that he is supplying weapons to Ukraine now, to use against Russia. The 1st 3 seals are opened, Satan crowned king of the world in seal1, and 4th seal Re 6:8 soon to take place. Russia won't wait to be destroyed. Once intent has been clearly established, they and their ally China will obliterate 2 billion people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture