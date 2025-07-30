In a major escalation of tensions with Russia, Germany has formally requested U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles and Typhon launchers. These are weapons capable of striking Moscow from German territory, marking a major shift in Berlin’s post-World War II military posture.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius touts the “deterrent value” of these weapons, but Russian President Vladimir Putin sees them as offensive weapons that could be deployed against his country. He issued a blunt warning, comparing the Tomahawks to the deployment of Cold War-era Pershing missiles and vowing “mirror measures.”

According to Global Defense News, the Typhon missile-launching system has a range of approximately 1,500 miles. That’s enough to strike Moscow within 10 minutes of launch.

With NATO settling in along Russia’s borders in new-member countries like Finland, and Germany becoming much more aggressive militarily, NATO is on the precipice of a renewed arms race with Russia.

Times Now World News reports, “As Germany positions itself as NATO’s frontline aggressor, the geopolitical cost of this new military ambition may spiral out of control.” (See 3-minute video below)

According to Global Defense News, the Typhon system, developed by Lockheed Martin, was tested for the first time in late 2022, with a successful full-system evaluation at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii. It became operational with the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force in 2023. A second battery followed in 2024. The first forward deployment took place in the Philippines under the U.S.-Philippines Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, where the system underwent training and evaluation, although no live-fire testing was conducted during that deployment.

Bottom line: European war mongers, led by Germany and the United Kingdom, are positioning themselves for direct conflict with Russia. They need U.S. support to continue down this path. And so far we are seeing no serious rebukes or calls for restraint from Washington.

All we get from President Trump are threats and ultimatums. A foreign policy of hubris. Not productive in any way. He’s now saying Putin has 10 days to accept a ceasefire ultimatum or be hit with extreme sanctions, with the U.S. slapping China, India and any other Russian trading partner with 100 percent tariffs if they continue to buy Russian oil. Think about that. Our nation’s president is now telling sovereign countries who they can and can’t purchase oil from.

It’s only a matter of time before Putin will feel compelled to send a strong message to Washington, one that will cut it down to size and deflate the outsized egos of the neocons who rule that wicked city. Russia is a sovereign state with a formidable military, and it won’t be dictated to by the United States when it comes to border issues that affect its national security. Putin laid out his terms for a negotiated peace plan with Ukraine months ago and Washington has completely ignored it. I’m afraid this won’t end well.

