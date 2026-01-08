Leo’s Newsletter

Shomon
4h

Globally and nationally, events are accelerating at an unprecedented pace. They appear intentional. Nations protest American actions in public. But are they mere window dressing rebuffs? Could it be that behind closed doors and in secret meetings they MUST protest; but in actuality are in agreement? Europe is unstable; the Middle East is a powder keg that has had its fuse lit; Iran is nearing a full blown revolution. China is posturing for an Asiatic takeover. Putin and Trump had an Alaskan meeting that pretty much flew under the journalistic radar. We will never know what was truly discussed, but we would be naive to think that the script wasn't reviewed so each actor could begin to carry out his role . For now, "poking, prodding and provoking the Russian bear" is the MO; but for how long this part of the ruse will be played is anyone's guess. On the American front, "Mr. John and Jane Constitutionalist", are once again sensing an existential "crisis" just over the horizon. This time around, the few stop gap measures which were tenuously still in place when DJT took office have almost now been completely removed. The technocratic state is rising; dividing the world into manageable regions is nearly in full swing; the illusion that we the people still have the Constitutional power to return our country to a state of being as envisioned by our forefathers is gone. MAGA is Nazism / Fascism dressed in a 2000 dollar suit and expensive Italian leather shoes instead of black or grey wool "Reich Fuhrer garb" with polished jack boots. Matthew 23-25 and Daniel 9:24-27 makes more sense now than at any other time in history. As a 65 year old male and the last generation to have to register for the draft, I have seen and live much. I am convinced more than ever that our Titus 2:13 and 2nd Timothy 4:8 moment is much closer than most sleeping Christians realize. Eyes up Church! We are going home soon. Maranatha.

Eve Garner
6h

From what I understand the Russian oil tanker was not actually Russian but the Russian flag was painted on it while at sea. This was according to Glenn Beck who stated such today on his podcast.

