Rather than chime in with the I told you so article that I thought about writing with regard to the resumption of full-fledged war between the U.S. and Iran, I decided to go down a different rabbit hole today.

Donald Trump has driven up the price of gasoline along with other food and energy-related costs by launching an unprovoked war on Iran, causing economic pain for millions of Americans. Enter “Freedom Fuel,” a mysterious entity that attempts to offer some relief at the pump, but who is paying for the subsidies?

Under Trump, we see a strange mixing of government with private business, and we should expect that trend to continue as long as he’s in office. The federal government has taken a direct equity stake in at least 17 companies during Trump’s second term, with investments totaling more than $20 billion, targeting technology, mining, defense-oriented businesses and manufacturing.

You can read more about Trump’s vision to make the U.S. government the biggest player in taking ownership stakes in key private corporations in this article from CFR.org.

The CFR reports:

Since January 2025, the U.S. government has announced investments worth $26.7 billion across thirty deals involving direct ownership, broadening a toolkit that has traditionally focused on grants, loans, and tax incentives. The Department of Commerce leads the way with seventeen announced deals, including taking a 10 percent stake in Intel. The Development Finance Corporation, the United States’ development bank, has pledged six equity transactions in critical minerals, energy, and infrastructure. The Department of Defense has disclosed seven deals, and the Department of Energy has participated in two.

And, if you pay attention, you’ll notice that Trump’s marketing/branding of these moves is always cloaked in patriotic language.

This jibes with another article I am working on but haven’t been able to finish yet on how Trump’s brand of capitalism is different than anything we’ve seen from previous American presidents. It’s closer to what was on display in the 1930s from another charismatic leader who rose to power as a “man of the people,” only to later crash his country into the ground in a way that it has never fully recovered — psychologically, culturally, spiritually or politically.

If nothing else, you’ve got to hand it to Trump: He really knows how to run a good propaganda campaign. Socialism brought to us under the guise of patriotic capitalism. It’s your classic inversion. Like a magician, Trump’s always ready to capitalize on the crises he creates and present a loss as a win. He simply reaches into his bag of tricks and, voila, a solution appears out of thin air, almost as if it was pre-planned before the crisis hit. And, somehow, he or some crony of his always manages to profit from the proffered solution.

Read the excerpt below from an article by Joe Wilkins at Futurism.com and think of all the possibilities…

Trump Mobile. Trump Steaks. Trump Coin. Trump Vodka. By this point, you know the drill. The president’s latest personal venture doesn’t bear his name, but it does come with all the signature hallmarks of a Trump brand: it’s garish, incredibly shady, and likely to implode sooner rather than later. Called Freedom Fuel Network, the enterprise encompasses dozens of gas stations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, USA Today reported, although it isn’t exactly clear which locations are open for business. Plastered in American flag decals and “Freedom Fuel” branding, the gas stations seem to be selling unleaded gasoline for the fixed-price of $3.47 per gallon, about 32 cents cheaper than the current average price in the U.S. While there is some grumbling online about that fixed price being higher than local prices, in most scenarios the cost for a gallon of Freedom gas seems far lower than the market rate. For example, the first Freedom Fuel store, located at a former Sunoco store in Dresher, Pennsylvania, is drastically undercutting the competition. According to GasBuddy, nearby prices range from $3.85 to as much as $4.49 — no doubt reflecting the slower drip of oil from the president’s costly war on Iran, which burst back into active fighting this week. As head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan told the Philadelphia Inquirer, the current price of crude oil means there’s no way Freedom Fuel’s $3.47 price point can turn a profit. “Stations selling at this price, it’s not sustainable,” De Haan explained. “Generally, when losses happen, somebody’s got to pay for it.” De Haan raises an obvious question: Who is paying for it? If the stations are losing money on every gallon, somebody has to make up the difference somewhere — whether out of Trump’s pocket, that of a friendly donor, or the taxpayer’s. And if it’s a private company taking the hit, how long until they stop subsidizing Pennsylvania drivers? Will consumers in Ohio ever get to experience $3.47 gallon at a Freedom Fuel-branded station? These questions remain largely unanswered. Though Freedom Fuel was first announced on White House social media channels, a government spokesperson told the Inquirer that Freedom Fuel is a private company, not a federal program.

In a July 1 post on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, the president praised a “VERY smart Retailer” for “stepping up,” and “lowering gas prices at 25 ‘FREEDOM FUEL’ Stations across the Greater Philadelphia Area.” “This Retailer is taking the lead, and others should follow,” Trump lauded. “They are doing this because they love the USA.” Already, the stunt seems to be distorting local markets. As of Wednesday, a nearby Sam’s Club in Dresher dropped its price to match the $3.47 figure — surely good news for anybody buying gas in Southeastern Pennsylvania, but as always, the devil is in the details.

This is not capitalism. This is fascism on steroids.

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