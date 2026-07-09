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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
5h

More than one site has said that if the Strait of Hormuz does not open soon, diesel fuel will be gone. However, at that point you'll still be able to fill your tank, go to work, go on vacation and go to the grocery store. The only problem is that the store shelves will be empty. Was that that the plan all along?

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
5h

all i know is its business as usual;

refineries shut down by the Biden clan that should have been fired up the day Mr T got into office

are still shut down, why is that?

and we continue to export oil to places like China, why is that?

friends in low oily places are no doubt doing okay with the wildly fluctuating market that changes

everyday according to what is being 'said'....and no doubt the fed "investments" are doing fine too,

for obvious reasons, while the rest of us pay the price for these charades.

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