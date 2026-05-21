My independent reporting can only continue with the support of you, my readers, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation of any size to my GiveSendGo. Those preferring to send a check can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you for the much-needed support.

Americans are starting to wake up to the fact that the thousands of AI data centers being built across all 50 states are not just for the purpose of competing with China for industrial and military supremacy, as President Trump and his big tech cohorts keep saying.

As myself and others have been reporting, the bigger picture is to create enough AI computing power to implement a surveillance state, a 24/7 control grid similar to what they have in China to keep people in line and under the thumb of their oppressors. This control grid will include a biometric digital ID for every citizen along with digital/programable stablecoins or some other version of digital currency to eventually replace the dying U.S. fiat currency. All human movement and all financial transactions, no matter how big or small, will be tracked in real time. Free speech will continue to be phased out of existence once people realize that saying, writing or posting facts or commentary outside of the mainstream will get your bank account turned off and your digital “money” restricted.

This is also, in my opinion, why the government is expanding federal prison space at breakneck speed (see my Feb. 4 article on that topic here.) They know Americans are waking up and a segment of them will fight back as they lose their jobs and livelihoods to AI. Even those who don’t lose their jobs will find themselves priced out of their homes as they can no longer afford the cost of electricity, water, and rising insurance and property taxes. AI will suck up most of the electric power and fresh water, leaving us scrambling to afford what little is left over.

The latest evidence showing that the globalist power elites are expecting blowback against their very unpopular AI takeover plans comes from President Trump’s good friend, Larry Fink.

Fink, the CEO of the mega-financial investment capital firm BlackRock, who also co-chairs the globalist World Economic Forum, admitted in a recent interview that he is concerned that ordinary Americans will use inexpensive drones to attack and destroy billion-dollar AI data centers.

Jimmy Dore put out a segment on this in a recent episode of The Jimmy Dore Show.

He sees it as “proof that the ruling class knows a popular revolt is coming and is preparing for it.”

He noted that Trump allocated $80 billion for new prison space while making it illegal for local governments to regulate AI data centers. Like I pointed out in my Feb. 4 article, Dore believes the expanded array of federal prisons are not for immigrants, as advertised, but for Americans who rise up against the surveillance state and mass job displacement caused by AI.

As I reported in my May 5 article, Trump last July signed Executive Order 14318, declaring data centers to be “military installations” and a part of America’s “national security” apparatus.

So anyone who attacks one of these monstrosities can look forward to decades in prison if not execution as a domestic terrorist who attacked the U.S. military. For this reason, I would advise any of my fellow freedom-loving Americans to attack this AI infrastructure with words, solid arguments, and peaceful actions. Civil disobedience is also part of the American tradition if anyone wants to start something like that, such as a sit-in or picketing on public rights-of-way near data center construction sites, or perhaps on sidewalks outside of local officials’ homes who vote to approve these projects, essentially spitting in the collective eyes of their community and constituents. These are just a few ideas on how to fight back without resorting to violence against people or property (feel free to leave any other ideas on how we can register our rejection of these globalist instruments of tyranny in the reader comments section below this article).

The sooner these globalist creeps realize we are serious in our refusal to be enslaved by their tech, the better off we will be.

Tucker Carlson is quoted in Dore’s podcast pointing out that Larry Fink’s primary concern is “not how AI will eliminate human rights or turn people into slaves, but rather how to protect corporate investments from domestic attacks—a worry Dore calls unprecedented because people don’t typically bomb power plants.”

Dore also highlights a Utah county commissioner’s Freudian slip—telling protesters to mature “for hell’s sake”—as evidence that the ruling class knowingly intends to create a living hell while expecting citizens to quietly accept it.

Watch Dore’s video below in which he, correctly in my opinion, explains how crony capitalism has led to the same centralization of power that most people feared would result from communism. Larry Fink and other top WEF’rs, Trilateralists and Bilderbergs are more power than the president, who is really just a figurehead and an actor who specializes in distraction. “In fact,” Dore says, “he (Fink) is his boss!” When Fink says we need more data centers to support more AI surveillance and for replacement of more human workers, Trump and his administration jump into action. They know a reckoning is coming, and are preparing for it.

Interestingly, Klaus Schwab, who chaired the WEF before Fink took over last year, predicted a couple of years ago that the globalists were expecting to encounter “an angrier world.” They knew we would become angry because they knew their policies of AI surveillance and AI job replacement were anti-human and would ultimately prove to be extremely unpopular. But, despite their unpopularity, they also knew these policies would be crammed down our throats without so much as a public referendum or vote of the people. That can only breed division, dissent, and civil strife.