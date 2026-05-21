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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
1h

¨Technocracy News - Patrick Wood The Stargate Is Open: Enter The Sand Gods ¨Forget the WHO. That's so old school. Enter Stargate and the Made-In-The-USA version of science-based medical dictatorship.

If Larry Ellison's AI gives you an "ironclad" diagnosis of, say, CANCER and makes a special mRNA/DNA vaccine for you, the machine will roll up your sleeve and ram the needle into your arm. There will be no second opinion. There will be no appeal. There will be no exemption. Don't even think about what will happen to you if you refuse.¨

https://www.technocracy.news/the-stargate-is-open-enter-the-sand-gods/

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1h

another lock-down to prevent it???

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