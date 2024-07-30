The U.S. military is no longer prepared to fight a major war, according to a new study conducted by a congressional panel. This dire sense of unpreparedness strikes me as odd given the fact that the U.S. military and its overseers in the political realm seem to be itching to start a major war with the very powers — Russia-China-Iran-North Korea — that its own experts say it’s unprepared to fight.

According to the report, the threats the U.S. is facing are “the most serious and most challenging” it has seen in almost a century. But the U.S. defense base is not equipped to meet those threats, according to a report from the Commission on the National Defense Strategy published July 29 by the Rand Corp.

Before we dive into the report, it’s crucial to note what the Rand Corp. is. This is a globalist think tank that provides the intellectual cover for American Empire building and what President Eisenhower rightly termed the “military-industrial-congressional complex.” Yes, Eisenhower, in his farewell address, had originally included the word “congressional” in his speech but decided at the last minute to remove that word because he still had some legislation he wanted to get through Congress in his last few days in office.

Keep Rand Corp.’s bias toward globalist, neoconservative/neoliberal war-mongering in mind as we dissect this report.

According to this report, the biggest problems facing America are a troubled Pentagon and a failure by the federal government to properly address threats emanating from China and Russia. Like every good lie, it does contain elements of truth. That’s part of the deception.

The report reads:

“The United States last fought a global conflict during World War II, which ended nearly 80 years ago. The nation was last prepared for such a fight during the Cold War, which ended 35 years ago. It is not prepared today. The United States is still failing to act with the urgency required, across administrations and without regard to governing party.”

TRANSLATION: the U.S. taxpayer, which foots the bill for a defense budget bigger than all of the other nations of the world combined, is not doing enough. The American taxpayer needs to fork over even more money to the military-industrial-congressional complex so it can confront Russia and China in those countries’ backyards, and be ready to fight those countries in a World War III type scenario when they inevitably grow tired of U.S. meddling in their regions of the world.

Rand goes to great lengths to assure us that the commission which produced this report is of the highest integrity and professionalism. It’s a congressionally established and bipartisan commission, made up of “high-level defense and national security experts,” tasked with assessing the U.S. defense strategies and providing recommendations to Congress and the Pentagon.

Rand Corp. provided the commission with “analytic, administrative, editorial, and publication support.”

The report goes on to state that both China and Russia are bolstering their military capacity while working closer with one another, creating a looming threat from two of the world’s largest superpowers. This relationship has also welcomed other American adversaries, such as Iran and North Korea.

All of that is true. But the authors never ask, why is it that Russia is working closer than ever with China, a historic enemy of Russia? Could it be that U.S. policy since at least 1992 has driven Russia into the arms of China? What with the U.S.-led NATO military alliance doubling in size, from 15 to 32 nations, surrounding Russia’s western flank, positioning missile systems on Russia’s border, pointed at Moscow, and training up a hostile military force in Ukraine specifically designed to kill Russians? Nah, none of this could factor into Russia’s decision to expand its own military and join forces with China, could it?

China remains the key player in the multi-nation axis, according to the report.

“The Commission finds that, in many ways, China is outpacing the United States and has largely negated the U.S. military advantage in the Western Pacific through two decades of focused military investment.”

Hmm. China is also building up its military forces. And how has China, which as recently as 50 years ago was a backward flea-bitten outpost of the Third World, been able to afford this massive upgrade and modernization of its military? It couldn’t be because U.S. businessmen, driven by greed and incentivized by changes in U.S. laws and trade policy, have been pouring money into China and outsourcing U.S. industrial capacity over there for the past 50 years, could it? Nah, again, this is just a conspiracy theory put forth by ignorant and old-fashioned isolationists such as myself.

This new axis of China-Russia-North Koria-Iran “creates a real risk, if not likelihood, that conflict anywhere could become a multitheater or global war,” the report goes on to warn.

The Pentagon is burdened with bureaucratic and slow-moving processes, relies on “decades-old military hardware” and has given way to a “culture of risk avoidance,” the report claims.

The U.S. defense base is unable to meet the needs of American allies in terms of military and technology equipment, according to the report, which assumes it is the responsibility of the United States to arm, train and equip its allies while serving as the policeman of the world. No surprise there since the Rand Corporation is a stalwart servant of the military-industrial complex and staunch advocate of forever wars.

This report should be taken with a large grain of salt because its underlying premise is not the defense of the U.S. homeland but rather the defense of an American empire which is crumbling under the weight of a $35 trillion national debt. That debt is the direct result of Congress and the White House listening to reports like this one, and recklessly abusing U.S. military power to bully other nations into submission. While that may have worked for a time with countries like Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia, it’s not going to work with the likes of Russia and China. The latter, China, is a creation of the U.S. itself and would still be a backward Third World country were it not for U.S. investment and anti-American trade polices over the last 50 years.

Russia was a willing Western partner but got fed up with the U.S. lies about the expansion of NATO on its borders, then twisting the narrative around to make it look like Russia is the aggressor, when it was just defending itself against a hostile Western puppet regime installed in Kiev. Ukraine is not “Russia’s war” or “Putin’s war,” as repeated ad nauseam in the Western media. This is NATO’s war against Russia, using its puppet Ukrainian regime as a proxy. Western fantasies about the military defeat and Balkanization of Russia have been openly discussed in hearings before Congress, as recently as two years ago, as documented by Monthly Review on June 27, 2022.

The “mounting security threats” warned of by Rand Corp. and its neocon lineup of “experts” would not exist if the U.S. would mind its own business and stop meddling in volatile parts of the world like Ukraine, which is in Russia’s immediate sphere of influence. Would the U.S. government tolerate Russia installing a pro-Russian regime in Mexico, then arming, training and forming a military alliance with that regime, then overseeing that regime’s missile bombardments of cities in Texas? I think not.

If the U.S. does not reevaluate and majorly overhaul its foreign policy towards Russia, there will be no amount of money or expertise capable of defending its homeland, because, frankly, it is inviting all of the problems spoken of in the Rand-published report. With a properly adjusted foreign policy, defending the homeland would be a simple task, and much less expensive. Simply shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, close the majority of U.S. foreign military bases, adopt a policy of free and fair trade with all nations, and train an Army, Navy and Air Force that truly focuses on defending America and a few strategic allies in and around North America. NATO should be shut down for good. It is no longer a defensive alliance. NATO has evolved into a rogue offensive force provoking wars in multiple theaters with nations it is frankly unable to defeat if it should come down to a major World War III type confrontation. Stop bluffing and adopt a more realistic approach to the world. America is blessed by such favorable geography that it could never be defeated by any invading land force in a conventional war. The only existential national security threat to the American homeland today is that of our own government recklessly and needlessly provoking a response from nuclear-armed Russia that, if not brought to heel, will result in our own nuclear annihilation.

The current foreign policy based on meddling in other countries’ internal politics and economics has created an environment in which America is seen as an international bully that needs to be countered. And the only way to counter a bully is to take up sides with the bully’s biggest adversaries, China and Russia. That’s the whole reason behind BRICS. Fear of U.S. economic sanctions is fueling the growth of BRICS, with up to 40 nations now trying to join that 10-nation coalition led by Russia and China.

If the U.S. government continues on its current disastrous path, it will experience a nasty comeuppance, likely within the next one to three years. That comeuppance will consist of economic collapse and possible nuclear destruction.

You can only poke the bear so long before the bear resorts to his most fearsome option. Because a bear will protect its cubs. This idea that Putin is a hardened communist who hates his own people is utter hogwash. Putin is certainly no saint, but he loves Mother Russia and will defend it to the bitter end.

Maybe that’s what the globalist power elites in Washington, London, Paris and Berlin want. Nuclear annihilation. They do have a hatred not only for their own people but humanity in general. That’s what makes them Luciferian. Part of a death cult.

Pray that these false leaders either repent or get taken out of the way, before it’s too late.

