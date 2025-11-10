NOTE: If you appreciate these updates, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a one-time donation to support my work. I am a reader-supported Substack and today’s post is particularly important with its overall big-picture analysis. Thanks for your support!

Financial and technology writer Shanaka Perera posted a Substack that says the European Union is fast-tracking the most comprehensive reconstruction of its monetary system since the euro’s introduction in 1999. The plan is to have it in place and fully operational by 2027. The old deadline for the Great Reset of 2030 is no longer good enough. They’ve moved it up.

He writes:

“By 2027, a regulatory trinity, cash transaction caps, mandatory cryptocurrency surveillance, and a digital euro prototype, will fundamentally alter how 340 million citizens interact with money. The stated objective is combating an estimated 700 billion euros in annual money laundering. The unstated consequence may be the de facto elimination of financial privacy in the world’s second-largest economy.”

Perera gives a comprehensive breakdown of the European plan to replace cash with digital, programmable money. I wish he would have gone further and talked about more than just Europe. This issue of digitization is so much bigger than Europe.

While the timetables may differ slightly, depending on the country, this is a transformation that’s taking place, not just in Europe, but globally.

Canada is going down the same route. (See Nov. 10 Slay News report that Canada’s federal government is quietly moving forward with a national digital ID system, slipping the plan into the depths of its 2025 budget where almost no one would notice.)

Donald Trump has openly stated that the U.S. monetary system is overdue for a technological “upgrade.” Trump says the current system of money, based on coinage, paper fiat currency and paper checks, i.e. cash, is “decades out of date.” Watch below:

You don’t have to read too closely between the lines to know the “upgrade” that Trump is talking about. Digital currency here we come. Trump signed the Genius Act earlier this year, making it easier for banks to issue digital Stablecoins. Trump has also called for a “proper tracking system” for all people entering and leaving the U.S., something that sounds an awful lot like the beginnings of a digital ID.

So the entire world is gravitating toward an all-new economic system based on digital IDs, digital and programmable money, and 24/7 surveillance of all transactions in real time. Some nations will lead. Others will follow, and a few might bring up the rear while kicking and screaming, but this is the direction in which all nations are being herded by the financial powers that be.

Christians, many of them, won’t want to admit that this is the beast system they are submitting to when they sign up for their digital wallet using their new biometric digital ID. But that’s what it is. And once we enter the system, there will be no going back.

As Perera points out, the new system is being brought into place under largely false pretenses. They say it’s to protect us from financial fraud, money laundering and identity theft. Everything will run faster and smoother in the new “upgraded” system.

You, too, can become an upgraded transhuman and all will go well for you. Just trust us!

It’s always for our safety and security. Throw in convenience and you have the unholy trinity of lying wonders, meant to entice, to deceive, to draw you in of your own volition. Because true worship cannot be forced. You must choose it. The system much prefers that you choose it, rather than take you by force like the old Marxist communists would do.

Perera writes:

“These mechanisms, when operational, will create an unprecedented system of financial traceability, one that European institutions insist protects citizens, but which critics warn could establish infrastructure for comprehensive economic surveillance.”

The new monetary system operates through three interlocking components:

The elimination of all cash transactions , with paper fiat currency gradually being phased out of existence.

Cryptocurrency identification requirements , which means a biometric digital ID will be mandated for all participants in the new economy.

And, finally, after the fiat currency has been sufficiently debased and made evermore worthless, a new digital euro (or dollar) will replace it.

It’s all being done in typical Orwellian style. Government and financial elites will bend over backwards to assure us that privacy and security are their utmost concerns.

In reality, it’s the opposite.

The government will know everything you buy, when you bought it, what you paid and to whom. It will know your entire health history, including whether you’re up to date on your shots. This is for the purpose, not of safety and security, but a new form of tyranny where everyone will be assigned a social credit score in a new system of rewards and punishments.

Your rights will be wiped away. Replaced by government and corporate-bestowed privileges. It won’t happen overnight. It will be done gradually, and incrementally, one at a time.

Liberty Conservative News observes that:

“From a pro-liberty perspective, this is more than a technical issue — it’s a civilizational one. The essence of freedom is the ability to make choices for oneself, guided by reason, conscience, and consent. When algorithms quietly filter what people see, recommend what they should buy, or even decide which political messages reach them, they begin to substitute machine logic for human judgment. “The danger isn’t that machines are evil. It’s that they are powerful — and answer to no one. Their rules are written by unelected engineers, their operations hidden behind corporate secrecy, and their outcomes dictated by data models that can be nudged, biased, or weaponized by those in power.”

Joe Allen, the prolific expert on technocracy and transhumanism, has described the system the globalists are trying to herd us into as an “algocracy,” or “government by algorithm.”

Patrick Wood, another great expert on technocracy, says the conversion to AI-powered, data center-driven digitization is not at all like previous technological transformations. One of the favorite comparisons being made by the proponents of digital everything is the farmer switching from the horse-drawn plow to the motorized tractor. It all worked out for the betterment of mankind. Just go with the flow and, after an initial painful transition, everything will work itself out for the best, they say.

Wood disagrees. He writes:

“AI is not like tractors that replaced farmers, an irrelevant analogy. Tractors were not anti-human, and their manufacturers weren’t lunatic disruptors trying to destroy the world. Arch-Technocrat Marc Andreessen last February predicted that ‘AI will crash wages’ and hence, crash prices of all goods and services, bringing about Utopia. Really? A massively deflationary economic depression is Utopia? Yet, these are the idiots leading the charge to destroy humanity.”

Yuval Harari, another arch-technocrat and transhumanist, has openly stated that in this new era of AI-driven algorithms, most humans will become useless to society. The only value we will have in the eyes of these godless technocrats is the personal data they can vacuum up from us and trade on the open market like a casino game.

Now is the time to fight this dehumanization, folks, not after it’s implemented.

A good place to start is by demanding to pay in cash as much as possible. If a business doesn’t want your cash, and there are a growing number that don’t, then take your business elsewhere.

Do business with small mom-and-pop type businesses whenever possible. Yes, it might cost a little more, but you will get better service and the satisfaction of dealing with real human beings instead of algorithms.

Share