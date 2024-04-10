The world could experience multiple untold disasters before the use of Artificial Intelligence weapons comes under proper regulation, according to award-winning scientist and tech pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, who is known in tech circles as the Godfather of AI.

Hinton says AI is becoming far more intelligent than people and could soon take over the battlefield. With wars breaking out all over the world, in Ukraine, the Middle East, and potentially the Far East, this is a major concern for humanity.

There has already been speculation that the recent death of aid workers in Israel could have resulted from an AI-powered military decision that would not have been made if actual people had full control of the battlefield strategy.

RT.com reports that Hinton, the former Google engineer who quit the company last year, compared the use of AI for military purposes to chemical weapons deployment – warning that “very nasty things” will occur before the global community arrives at a comprehensive agreement comparable to the Geneva Conventions.

“The threat I spoke out about is the existential threat,” Hinton told Irish broadcaster RTE News on Tuesday, emphasizing that “these things will get much more intelligent than us and they will take over.”

The computer scientist highlighted the impact of AI on disinformation and job displacement, and also on weapons of the future.

“One of the threats is ‘battle robots’ which will make it much easier for rich countries to wage war on smaller, poorer countries and they are going to be very nasty and I think they are inevitably coming,” Hinton warned.

He urged governments to put pressure on tech majors, especially in California, to conduct in-depth research on the safety of AI technology.

“Rather than it being an afterthought, there should be government incentives to ensure companies put a lot of work into safety and some of that is happening now,” Hinton said.

He underscored huge benefits that AI can bring to humanity, particularly in healthcare, adding that he does not regret any of his contributions to the technology.

Of course, one of the “benefits” of AI in healthcare is the ability to rapidly develop genetically modifying “vaccines,” using synthetic mRNA, so even this so-called benefit Hinton refers to is a fraud.

RT goes on to note that “Despite the mounting interest in AI, several high-profile figures in the tech industry have warned of the potential dangers posed by the unregulated adoption of the technology. Hinton has waged a media campaign to warn of the risks. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Yoshua Bengio, who is considered an AI pioneer for his work on neural networks, were among the top industry figures to co-sign a letter last year calling for aggressive regulation of the AI sector.”

A paper was published by the U.S. Army War College in 2020 stating that current military research supports the emergence and synchronization of AI and robotics for use on the battlefield.

So the guys who created AI are now warning of its risks. How rich. They create the beast, then fear-monger the public into believing this beast could take over the world, setting the stage for the beast’s creators to offer an even more frightening solution — total regulation of all information and all human behavior. Classic Hegelianism.

