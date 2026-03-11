U.S. Senator John Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana, apologized on Tuesday for a strike on an all-girls school in southern Iran that killed 175 school girls and their teachers and said it was a “mistake.”

When asked on March 7 about the devastating missile strike killing the Iranian children, President Donald Trump, without having any information to back it up, blamed it on Iran, claiming that Tehran’s missiles are “very inaccurate.”

“In my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” Trump said, adding that Iran was “very inaccurate” with their munitions targeting.

“They have no accuracy whatsoever,” he said. “It was done by Iran.”

Here he is, along with War Secretary Pete Hegseth, lying through his teeth.

But now we hear the facts. Video and satellite evidence, and an initial assessment from the Pentagon, are that it was indeed a U.S. Tomahawk missile that hit the school and killed 175 innocent civilians.

The Associate Press reports:

“New footage shows what an expert investigative group says is likely an American Tomahawk missile hitting a compound in southern Iran, meters from the school where a deadly unclaimed blast killed over 165 people at the start of the war raging in the Mideast. “It comes as mounting evidence points to U.S. culpability for the Feb. 28 strike, which hit a school adjacent to a Revolutionary Guard base in Minab, Iran, in the country’s southern Hormozgan Province. Experts interviewed by The Associated Press, citing satellite image analysis, say the school was probably struck amid a quick succession of bombs dropped on the compound.”

Senator Kennedy, appearing Tuesday on CNN, publicly apologized on behalf of America for the missile strike, which killed dozens of little girls between the ages of 7 and 12. Several teachers, along with a mother who was at the school with her 3-month-old baby in her arms, were also killed.

Tomahawk missiles struck the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab in southern Iran on February 28, the first day of the war, when the U.S.-Israel launched surprise strikes.

Apparently, Senator Kennedy is the only American holder of a high office who is willing to do the right thing and apologize.

“I mean, we’re investigating, but I’m not going to hide behind that,” Kennedy said on The Arena with CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “I think that it was a terrible, terrible mistake.”

He added that:

“The investigation may prove me wrong, I hope so. The kids are still dead. But I think it was a horrible, horrible mistake.”

The Louisiana Republican noted the strike likely “wasn’t intentional,” apologized for it and then called it “the sort of thing Russia does.”

The senator had to get his dig in on Russia, which is so predictable from him, but we’ll forgive him for that since he at least had the courage to do what the American Commander-in-Chief has so far failed to do, which is take responsibility for a U.S. military action that went awry. Let’s hope we don’t find out down the road that this school was hit due to targeting decisions that were made by artificial intelligence.

“And when you make a mistake, you ought to admit it,” Kennedy added later. “Most people understand no one’s perfect, but I don’t think our men and women who are fighting for us did it intentionally. I’ll never believe that.”

NPR reported:

“If the U.S. role in the attack is confirmed, it would rank among the military’s most deadly incidents involving civilians in decades. Congress created a special Pentagon office to prevent the accidental targeting of civilians but it was dramatically scaled back by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth soon after he took office last year.”

