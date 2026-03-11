Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becca's avatar
Becca
7h

Leo

Judging from the comments I read you are dealing with war hungry ,blood thirsty mentality. They all should enlist

They are in good company with Hegseth, Mr T & Mr. N

You have my sympathy

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
7hEdited

The school was very close to a military compound. So a tenth of a second off and thats what happens. A terrible mistake. I suppose the Pentagon should have considered not targeting

that close to a school on the first day of strikes [ the next day they probably would have closed

the school] or at all. Whether its 50000 killed by an evil regime or 175 kids killed in a strike by

errant missiles prayers are needed for those killed and their families.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture